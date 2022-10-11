ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Jefferson Station, NY

Port Jefferson Station, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Eastport-South Manor JrSr High School soccer team will have a game with Comsewogue Senior High School on October 11, 2022, 13:30:00.

Eastport-South Manor JrSr High School
Comsewogue Senior High School
October 11, 2022
13:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Lakeland Regional High School soccer team will have a game with Fair Lawn High School on October 13, 2022, 13:15:00.
The Wellington C Mepham High School soccer team will have a game with Manhasset Senior High School on October 13, 2022, 14:00:00.
