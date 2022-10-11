ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plattsburgh, NY

Plattsburgh, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Plattsburgh.

The AuSable Valley Central High School soccer team will have a game with Plattsburgh Senior High School on October 11, 2022, 13:30:00.

AuSable Valley Central High School
Plattsburgh Senior High School
October 11, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The AuSable Valley Central High School soccer team will have a game with Plattsburgh Senior High School on October 11, 2022, 15:30:00.

AuSable Valley Central High School
Plattsburgh Senior High School
October 11, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Soccer PRO

Ticonderoga, October 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Lake Placid Senior High School soccer team will have a game with Ticonderoga Senior High School on October 13, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
mynbc5.com

Police locate body of Georgia man who fell into Ausable River

WILMINGTON, N.Y. — After nearly two weeks of searching, New York State Police have located the body of a man whofell into the Ausable River in Wilmington. Members of the New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team discovered the body of 68-year-old George Thevis on Wednesday. Thevis' body was...
WILMINGTON, NY
vermontcatholic.org

Bishop ordains 7 permanent deacons

It was a day for deacons Oct. 8 as Burlington Bishop Christopher Coyne ordained seven men to serve as permanent deacons in Vermont; many other deacons attended the special morning Mass at St. Joseph Cathedral in Burlington. The men ordained were Bob Begley of Holy Angels and Immaculate Conception parishes...
BURLINGTON, VT
wamc.org

WCAX’s Kelly O’Brien bidding farewell to North Country after five years

One of our newsroom colleagues in Northern New York is bidding farewell to the region after five years, and speaking on behalf of North Country bureau chief Pat Bradley, we're sorry to see her go. Kelly O'Brien with WCAX TV announced at the end of last month that she's moving on to take a new position. She says the greater Plattsburgh market has become like family. And before she finishes packing her bags, O'Brien spoke with WAMC's Ian Pickus.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plattsburgh, NY
Education
City
Plattsburgh, NY
Plattsburgh, NY
Sports
WCAX

New Plattsburgh parking fees greeted with contempt

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Downtown Plattsburgh is abuzz after the city began enforcing new paid parking measures this month. Now, businesses and patrons are working to adjust to the changes. If you’re headed to Plattsburgh, you might be surprised to see a ticket on your vehicle if you’re parking in...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Fire destroys Plattsburgh spa

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Fire destroyed a Plattsburgh spa early Tuesday morning. Firefighters told the owners of StoneWorks Massage & Skincare it was likely electrical. It was ruled an accident. The owners were just about to move into a new building, but now all of their equipment and belongings that...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

Thousands of leaf-peepers take to Vermont for fall foliage adventure

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Paul Brown, co-owner of Cold Hollow Cider Mill in Waterbury, Vermont, keeps the apple cider donut conveyer belt rolling during one of their busiest weekends of the year. “The fall foliage time is our busiest time. so, how many thousands today? I don’t know —we measure...
WATERBURY, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Linus K12#Linus High School#Highschoolsports
mynbc5.com

Fire destroys business in Cumberland Head

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Multiple fire crews responded to a fire at StoneWorks Massage and Skincare on Route 9 in Cumberland Head on Tuesday morning, resulting in the business being deemed a loss. The fire is believed to have originated in the front room of the business, and one of...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Police arrest suspected fugitive at South Burlington library

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A very public arrest on Wednesday at the South Burlington Public Library. A viewer sent us photos from the moment the suspect was taken outside. The viewer said he watched officers in plain clothes and in uniform make their way to the upper floor of the library.
WCAX

NY police: North Country murder triggered by social media fight

MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police have made an arrest in a North Country murder they say was sparked by a fight on social media. New York State Police say Donald Raymond was stabbed to death in the vicinity of 215 Elm Street in Malone last Thursday. Friday, police arrested Joshua...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
newportdispatch.com

Police: South Burlington woman charged with assault

CAMBRIDGE — A 38-year-old woman from South Burlington was arrested following an incident in Cambridge yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a domestic assault at home on Deer Crossing Lane at around 7:00 p.m. Responding troopers conducted an investigation on the scene that concluded with Jillian Schultz being...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Fire officials respond to structure fire in Essex Junction

ESSEX, Vt. — Multiple fire crews worked to put out a structure fire in Essex Junction on Sunday night. The incident happened at a home on Sugartree Lane. The Essex Junction Fire Department said the fire was contained to a dryer and that no one was injured.
WCAX

Five people arrested in Plattsburgh narcotics drug bust

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger will be showing off the city’s new homeless pod community to the public Wednesday afternoon. Cannabis retailers struggling to keep shelves stocked. Updated: 3 hours ago. Retail cannabis has now been available for consumers in Vermont since the beginning of the month. Reporter Adam Sullivan...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
newportdispatch.com

Police: Driver charged after racing another vehicle, crashing in Williston

WILLISTON — A 74-year-old man from Waterbury was cited for grossly negligent operation following a crash in Williston last month. On September 21, authorities were notified of a crash on I-89 at around 12:20 p.m. While en route to the scene, troopers were advised that one of the vehicles...
mynbc5.com

Police say Malone stabbing murder happened following fight on social media

MALONE, N.Y. — New York State Police have determined that the homicide in Malone last week was triggered by a disagreement on social media. Officials released an update on their investigation on Tuesday, in which they said that a disagreement on social media led the suspect, 39-year-old Joshua Donais of Owls Head, and a group of others to travel to Elm Street to have a physical fight with the two victims, Donald Raymond and Logan McMahon.
MALONE, NY
mynbc5.com

Four teens arrested in Barre shooting incident

BARRE, Vt. — Four teenagers have been arrested for ashooting incident that left bullet holes in a home and a parked truck on Brook Street. The Barre Police Department said four males have been charged as youthful offenders in the Sept. 5 shooting incident. No one was injured during...
BARRE, VT
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
325K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy