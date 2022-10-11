Plattsburgh, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Lake Placid Senior High School soccer team will have a game with Ticonderoga Senior High School on October 13, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
WILMINGTON, N.Y. — After nearly two weeks of searching, New York State Police have located the body of a man whofell into the Ausable River in Wilmington. Members of the New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team discovered the body of 68-year-old George Thevis on Wednesday. Thevis' body was...
It was a day for deacons Oct. 8 as Burlington Bishop Christopher Coyne ordained seven men to serve as permanent deacons in Vermont; many other deacons attended the special morning Mass at St. Joseph Cathedral in Burlington. The men ordained were Bob Begley of Holy Angels and Immaculate Conception parishes...
One of our newsroom colleagues in Northern New York is bidding farewell to the region after five years, and speaking on behalf of North Country bureau chief Pat Bradley, we're sorry to see her go. Kelly O'Brien with WCAX TV announced at the end of last month that she's moving on to take a new position. She says the greater Plattsburgh market has become like family. And before she finishes packing her bags, O'Brien spoke with WAMC's Ian Pickus.
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Downtown Plattsburgh is abuzz after the city began enforcing new paid parking measures this month. Now, businesses and patrons are working to adjust to the changes. If you’re headed to Plattsburgh, you might be surprised to see a ticket on your vehicle if you’re parking in...
At first glance, the squiggles printed on bolts of blue, green, yellow and black fabric look like abstract patterns. But if you're a frequent hiker of Vermont's tallest peaks, you might recognize that the wavy white lines mimic the topographic maps of Camel's Hump, Mount Mansfield and Mount Ellen. These...
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Fire destroyed a Plattsburgh spa early Tuesday morning. Firefighters told the owners of StoneWorks Massage & Skincare it was likely electrical. It was ruled an accident. The owners were just about to move into a new building, but now all of their equipment and belongings that...
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Paul Brown, co-owner of Cold Hollow Cider Mill in Waterbury, Vermont, keeps the apple cider donut conveyer belt rolling during one of their busiest weekends of the year. “The fall foliage time is our busiest time. so, how many thousands today? I don’t know —we measure...
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Multiple fire crews responded to a fire at StoneWorks Massage and Skincare on Route 9 in Cumberland Head on Tuesday morning, resulting in the business being deemed a loss. The fire is believed to have originated in the front room of the business, and one of...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A very public arrest on Wednesday at the South Burlington Public Library. A viewer sent us photos from the moment the suspect was taken outside. The viewer said he watched officers in plain clothes and in uniform make their way to the upper floor of the library.
Wilmington, N.Y. — A team of divers recovered a man’s body from the Ausable River Wednesday after he crashed into the water on Sept. 29, troopers said. George M. Thevis, 68, of Atlanta, fell 25 feet when he lost his balance near the Flume Trail System in the town of Wilmington in Essex County, State troopers said in a news release.
MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police have made an arrest in a North Country murder they say was sparked by a fight on social media. New York State Police say Donald Raymond was stabbed to death in the vicinity of 215 Elm Street in Malone last Thursday. Friday, police arrested Joshua...
SHELDON, Vt. — Vermont State Police say the driver of a car traveling at a high rate of speed died after his vehicle hit a cow in the roadway. Investigators said the 48-year-old driver was heading west on Route 105 in Sheldon just before 11 p.m. Sunday when the crash occurred.
CAMBRIDGE — A 38-year-old woman from South Burlington was arrested following an incident in Cambridge yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a domestic assault at home on Deer Crossing Lane at around 7:00 p.m. Responding troopers conducted an investigation on the scene that concluded with Jillian Schultz being...
ESSEX, Vt. — Multiple fire crews worked to put out a structure fire in Essex Junction on Sunday night. The incident happened at a home on Sugartree Lane. The Essex Junction Fire Department said the fire was contained to a dryer and that no one was injured.
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger will be showing off the city’s new homeless pod community to the public Wednesday afternoon. Cannabis retailers struggling to keep shelves stocked. Updated: 3 hours ago. Retail cannabis has now been available for consumers in Vermont since the beginning of the month. Reporter Adam Sullivan...
WILLISTON — A 74-year-old man from Waterbury was cited for grossly negligent operation following a crash in Williston last month. On September 21, authorities were notified of a crash on I-89 at around 12:20 p.m. While en route to the scene, troopers were advised that one of the vehicles...
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington's pod site on Elmwood Avenue is the first step in the city's plan to address homelessness. The new pod site will feature twenty-five individual units and have five units dedicated to house two people each. Each unit will come with a heating and AC unit.
MALONE, N.Y. — New York State Police have determined that the homicide in Malone last week was triggered by a disagreement on social media. Officials released an update on their investigation on Tuesday, in which they said that a disagreement on social media led the suspect, 39-year-old Joshua Donais of Owls Head, and a group of others to travel to Elm Street to have a physical fight with the two victims, Donald Raymond and Logan McMahon.
BARRE, Vt. — Four teenagers have been arrested for ashooting incident that left bullet holes in a home and a parked truck on Brook Street. The Barre Police Department said four males have been charged as youthful offenders in the Sept. 5 shooting incident. No one was injured during...
