Alameda County, CA

kalw.org

New rental information exposes unfair housing practices

Evictorbook is the culmination of compiled data from the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, The San Francisco Rent Board, building complaints, and building permits of corporate ownership. By searching property addresses, neighborhoods, and LLCs–to untangle the web of corporate landlords and their shell companies; The Anti-Eviction Mapping Project, or AEMP, found...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Editorial: Antioch City Council Has Failed You, Community Must Step Up

It has been nearly a month since the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors approved a $350k sexual harassment settlement involving Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe. The settlement comes as Thorpe, who was executive director at Los Medanos Community Healthcare District, had two written complaints by employees. A recently released 44-page report outlines sexual harassment, unwanted sexual advances, hostile working conditions, and other unlawful actions resulting from Executive Director Lamar Thorpe’s misconduct, and the District’s inaction, despite having knowledge of that misconduct. The settlement did state there was no admission of guilt. (click here to read the full 44-page report).
ANTIOCH, CA
sfstandard.com

SF Voters Turn On Breed As Confidence in City Hall Slumps Further

The latest San Francisco Standard poll is showing a continued decline in approval of the people and institutions that run the city, from Mayor London Breed and the police department to public schools. Approval of Mayor London Breed’s job performance has dropped by 13% since The Standard’s last poll was...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Empty Downtown Offices, Economic Turmoil Weigh Heavily on SF Voters

The slow recovery of Downtown San Francisco is a major source of worry for the city’s voters. Sixty-seven percent of respondents to the fall SF Standard Voter Poll agree that the “emptiness of Downtown worries me.” Looking at respondents working in the tech industry, which helped to drive much of the city’s growth before the pandemic, that number goes up to 71%.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

City Offers Cash for Unhoused Residents to Move Out of San Jose Encampment

The city of San Jose has offered $500 to residents of a San Jose homeless encampment near the airport to tow away their RV, trailer or vehicle. Some living at the encampment at Columbus Park, near Mineta San Jose International Airport, have taken up the offer, and crews began removing items Tuesday morning. By the city's count, 97 RVs, trailers and vehicles were still at the site. Fifteen owners of those vehicles were ready to take the $500. About 15 others also expressed interest.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Flooded S.F. luxury apartment residents sue 'negligent' developer

Dozens of displaced residents of a flooded San Francisco high rise are suing the luxury apartment owners after the same water main burst twice earlier this year, alleging that the Texas developer was negligent in maintaining the building before the leaks and in securing it afterward. More than 50 tenants at 33 Tehama St. sued Houston-based Hines in San Francisco Superior Court on Friday. The residents paid between $1,450 and $5,901 per month to live in the building. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Public Defender Reacts to City's Drug Crackdown

San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood is ground zero for the city's opioid crisis. But the city's public defender said the mayor and district attorney's latest effort to solve it won't work. “As the war on drugs has demonstrated, criminalizing the supply has done nothing to reduce the demand,” said San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Homeless families demand action, march on City Hall

San Francisco's population of homeless families took a stand for their needs on Tuesday afternoon. We are here! Let’s transform Coordinated Entey! pic.twitter.com/xaG2faZz6V— Jennifer Friedenbach (@fbach4) October 11, 2022 About 50 people, unhoused families and supporters, marched on the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing to protest the department's system of resource allocation. The demonstration,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Over 50 Tenants on Tehama Street Sue Building Owner for Damages

Despite being promised the best San Francisco has to offer, tenants at a luxury high rise in the city have spent months moving from place to place. Several people who called the 33 Tehama apartments home are now suing after their building was flooded out. According to former tenants, they...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Felony Guilty Plea Against Contra Costa County Yacht Dealer for Over $1 Million Tax Evasion Scheme

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced securing a guilty plea against a Richmond business owner for defrauding the state of California of over $1.3 million through tax evasion. Over the course of three years, Deborah Reynolds consistently withheld sales tax from the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA) in revenue generated through her yacht sales and leasing companies located in Richmond and Oakland. Reynolds pleaded guilty in Contra Costa County Superior Court to felony sales tax evasion and felony grand theft.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Mayor Breed under fire for controversial policy

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston claims SF Mayor London Breed requires many city commissioners to provide a signed and undated resignation letter before they are even appointed. One example Supervisor Preston cited to back up his claims is Police Commissioner Max Carter-Oberstone’s appointment. Preston says the commissioner had to sign an […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Swatting incidents reported at multiple Bay Area schools

Police in the Bay Area are investigating swatting incidents at two different schools. Police in South San Francisco say a swatting incident occurred at South San Francisco High School and as a result, the school was placed on lockdown. There was "no merit" to a report of an active shooter on campus, police said.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

This is what SF voters think of Mayor London Breed, supes

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A poll released this morning reveals San Francisco voters are increasingly disapproving of Mayor London Breed — and other local leaders are even less liked. Breed’s approval rating is only 36%, according to the San Francisco Standard Voter Poll. A poll commissioned by the same online publication and also conducted by […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

