kalw.org
New rental information exposes unfair housing practices
Evictorbook is the culmination of compiled data from the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, The San Francisco Rent Board, building complaints, and building permits of corporate ownership. By searching property addresses, neighborhoods, and LLCs–to untangle the web of corporate landlords and their shell companies; The Anti-Eviction Mapping Project, or AEMP, found...
NBC Bay Area
Supporters of Prop D Centered Around New Affordable Housing Gather in San Francisco
People gathered at Portsmouth Square Park in San Francisco Wednesday in support of Proposition D, a measure centered around building new, affordable housing in the city. The measure would remove the need for approval from the board of supervisors in order to build affordable housing projects using city property or funding.
eastcountytoday.net
Editorial: Antioch City Council Has Failed You, Community Must Step Up
It has been nearly a month since the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors approved a $350k sexual harassment settlement involving Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe. The settlement comes as Thorpe, who was executive director at Los Medanos Community Healthcare District, had two written complaints by employees. A recently released 44-page report outlines sexual harassment, unwanted sexual advances, hostile working conditions, and other unlawful actions resulting from Executive Director Lamar Thorpe’s misconduct, and the District’s inaction, despite having knowledge of that misconduct. The settlement did state there was no admission of guilt. (click here to read the full 44-page report).
sfstandard.com
SF Voters Turn On Breed As Confidence in City Hall Slumps Further
The latest San Francisco Standard poll is showing a continued decline in approval of the people and institutions that run the city, from Mayor London Breed and the police department to public schools. Approval of Mayor London Breed’s job performance has dropped by 13% since The Standard’s last poll was...
sanjoseinside.com
Public Health Physicians Authorize Strike at Santa Clara County Hospitals, Clinics
Members of the Valley Physicians Group , a labor union representing more than 450 doctors in Santa Clara County’s public health and hospital system, has voted overwhelmingly to authorize their bargaining committee to call a strike if the county “continues to negotiate in bad faith.”. A union statement...
sfstandard.com
Empty Downtown Offices, Economic Turmoil Weigh Heavily on SF Voters
The slow recovery of Downtown San Francisco is a major source of worry for the city’s voters. Sixty-seven percent of respondents to the fall SF Standard Voter Poll agree that the “emptiness of Downtown worries me.” Looking at respondents working in the tech industry, which helped to drive much of the city’s growth before the pandemic, that number goes up to 71%.
NBC Bay Area
Los Gatos Voters to Consider Business Tax Hike Affecting Companies Like Netflix
Los Gatos voters will decide this fall whether to raise the local business tax rate for the first time in more than 30 years in an effort to shore up the town's forecasted budget deficit. Measure J would increase the town's base business tax rate by 30 percent for businesses...
NBC Bay Area
City Offers Cash for Unhoused Residents to Move Out of San Jose Encampment
The city of San Jose has offered $500 to residents of a San Jose homeless encampment near the airport to tow away their RV, trailer or vehicle. Some living at the encampment at Columbus Park, near Mineta San Jose International Airport, have taken up the offer, and crews began removing items Tuesday morning. By the city's count, 97 RVs, trailers and vehicles were still at the site. Fifteen owners of those vehicles were ready to take the $500. About 15 others also expressed interest.
Flooded S.F. luxury apartment residents sue 'negligent' developer
Dozens of displaced residents of a flooded San Francisco high rise are suing the luxury apartment owners after the same water main burst twice earlier this year, alleging that the Texas developer was negligent in maintaining the building before the leaks and in securing it afterward. More than 50 tenants at 33 Tehama St. sued Houston-based Hines in San Francisco Superior Court on Friday. The residents paid between $1,450 and $5,901 per month to live in the building. ...
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Public Defender Reacts to City's Drug Crackdown
San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood is ground zero for the city's opioid crisis. But the city's public defender said the mayor and district attorney's latest effort to solve it won't work. “As the war on drugs has demonstrated, criminalizing the supply has done nothing to reduce the demand,” said San...
Homeless families demand action, march on City Hall
San Francisco's population of homeless families took a stand for their needs on Tuesday afternoon. We are here! Let’s transform Coordinated Entey! pic.twitter.com/xaG2faZz6V— Jennifer Friedenbach (@fbach4) October 11, 2022 About 50 people, unhoused families and supporters, marched on the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing to protest the department's system of resource allocation. The demonstration,...
SFist
Newly Proposed Rezoning Could See 34,000 New Housing Units Come to SF’s Western Neighborhoods
The SF Planning Department recently released another reworked draft of its updated, state-mandated “housing element,” which proposes rezoning parts of the city to accommodate 34,000 additional housing units — a big jump from the 22,000 units previously outlined. San Francisco planners have been tasked by the state...
Which California city has the highest minimum wage?
State law in California says employees must be paid a minimum wage. But several cities and counties across the state have their own ordinances that require employers pay a higher hourly rate.
COVID Dashboard: Low cases, high prevalence in Bay Area
Local and state data on COVID-19
NBC Bay Area
Over 50 Tenants on Tehama Street Sue Building Owner for Damages
Despite being promised the best San Francisco has to offer, tenants at a luxury high rise in the city have spent months moving from place to place. Several people who called the 33 Tehama apartments home are now suing after their building was flooded out. According to former tenants, they...
eastcountytoday.net
Felony Guilty Plea Against Contra Costa County Yacht Dealer for Over $1 Million Tax Evasion Scheme
OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced securing a guilty plea against a Richmond business owner for defrauding the state of California of over $1.3 million through tax evasion. Over the course of three years, Deborah Reynolds consistently withheld sales tax from the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA) in revenue generated through her yacht sales and leasing companies located in Richmond and Oakland. Reynolds pleaded guilty in Contra Costa County Superior Court to felony sales tax evasion and felony grand theft.
Mayor Breed under fire for controversial policy
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston claims SF Mayor London Breed requires many city commissioners to provide a signed and undated resignation letter before they are even appointed. One example Supervisor Preston cited to back up his claims is Police Commissioner Max Carter-Oberstone’s appointment. Preston says the commissioner had to sign an […]
NBC Bay Area
Grand Jury Suggests Some Santa Clara City Leaders Acted Unethically on 49ers Issues
A new Santa Clara County civil grand jury report suggests some Santa Clara City Council members have acted unethically in dealing with the San Francisco 49ers, especially when it comes to the management of Levi's Stadium. The report suggests some council members have ignored city interests, even alluding to potential...
KTVU FOX 2
Swatting incidents reported at multiple Bay Area schools
Police in the Bay Area are investigating swatting incidents at two different schools. Police in South San Francisco say a swatting incident occurred at South San Francisco High School and as a result, the school was placed on lockdown. There was "no merit" to a report of an active shooter on campus, police said.
This is what SF voters think of Mayor London Breed, supes
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A poll released this morning reveals San Francisco voters are increasingly disapproving of Mayor London Breed — and other local leaders are even less liked. Breed’s approval rating is only 36%, according to the San Francisco Standard Voter Poll. A poll commissioned by the same online publication and also conducted by […]
