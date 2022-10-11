Winning numbers drawn in ‘Double Play’ game
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the New Jersey Lottery’s “Double Play” game were:
06-16-26-28-30-34
(six, sixteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-four)
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the New Jersey Lottery’s “Double Play” game were:
06-16-26-28-30-34
(six, sixteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-four)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0