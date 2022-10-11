Read full article on original website
Related
WKRN
Lawsuit over TWRA investigation
The lawsuit involves a camera found on private property and the 4th Amendment. The lawsuit involves a camera found on private property and the 4th Amendment. Storm damages mobile home, downs trees in Fairview. Storm damages mobile home, downs trees in Fairview. Storm damages mobile home in Fairview. Storm damages...
WKRN
Montgomery County leaders work toward new juvenile center
With the amount of children in DCS care on the rise, one county is working to build a new center. Montgomery County leaders work toward new juvenile …. With the amount of children in DCS care on the rise, one county is working to build a new center. 4 arrested...
WKRN
Cutting down crime in Midtown area
Suspects caught on camera in Mt. Juliet car break-in. No one was hurt after a Humphreys County bus went into a ditch during storms Wednesday. News 2 followed the storms through Middle Tennessee Wednesday afternoon. Threat from strong storms. Severe storms rolled through Middle Tennessee Wednesday afternoon, bringing strong winds...
WKRN
Newsmaker: 2022 Operation Blackout underway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Operation Blackout is underway. The operation is a month-long check of sex offenders to help keep families safe on Halloween. Statewide Correctional Administrator Sue Siedentop and Specialized Caseloads Director Anne Mathes join Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on the effort. Mathes...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKRN
Baby found in hotel during fire
The Nashville Fire Department responded to the call of a hotel fire and found a baby inside one of the rooms. The Nashville Fire Department responded to the call of a hotel fire and found a baby inside one of the rooms. Storm damages mobile home, downs trees in Fairview.
WKRN
First Lady Jill Biden arrives in Nashville
First Lady Jill Biden arrives in Nashville to talk COVID-19 boosters. First Lady Jill Biden arrives in Nashville to talk COVID-19 boosters. Lack of affordable housing leads to homeless crisis …. Affordable housing is difficult conversation for many Middle Tennessee families, but sometimes it’s effect on children is forgotten.
WKRN
Humphreys County bus crash
No one was hurt after a Humphreys County bus went into a ditch during storms Wednesday. No one was hurt after a Humphreys County bus went into a ditch during storms Wednesday. Storm damages mobile home, downs trees in Fairview. Storm damages mobile home, downs trees in Fairview. Storm damages...
WKRN
2 Gives Back: MNPD Cold Case Unit
As part of our community recognition efforts, News 2 this week is honoring the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department’s Cold Case Unit for their tireless work to solve some of the hardest cases and bring answers to grieving families. News 2 Gives Back is sponsored by Trevecca Nazarene University and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRN
Low river levels in Tennessee
Canoe and kayak businesses struggling due to low river levels because of little rain the last few months. Canoe and kayak businesses struggling due to low river levels because of little rain the last few months. Convicted felon found with drugs, gun. A convicted felon was found with guns, magazines...
WKRN
Nurse robbed in parking lot; Search for suspects
Surveillance images of two people accused of robbing a nurse have been released by Metro Police Department. Surveillance images of two people accused of robbing a nurse have been released by Metro Police Department. Convicted felon found with drugs, gun. A convicted felon was found with guns, magazines and drugs...
WKRN
Man hit by train, taken to hospital
Governor Lee’s $100M Violent Intervention Crime Fund. A $100 million plan looks to curb crime in Tennessee. First Lady Jill Biden visits Nashville to encourage …. First Lady Jill Biden will be encouraging Tennesseeans to get the COVID booster when she makes a stop in Nashville. At least 3...
WKRN
Hundreds of trees impacted
Emerald Ash Borer forcing Metro Parks to take action. First Lady Jill Biden touches down in Nashville, Tennessee. Wholesale inflation accelerated in September after two straight months of falling prices for producers’ goods and services. First Lady Jill Biden arrives in Nashville. First Lady Jill Biden arrives in Nashville...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKRN
Man beat to death under Nashville bridge
The family of a man who was beat to death under a Nashville bridge is speaking out. The accused killer has been arrested. The family of a man who was beat to death under a Nashville bridge is speaking out. The accused killer has been arrested. Governor Lee’s $100M Violent...
WKRN
Storm damage across Middle Tennessee
Strong storms moved through Middle Tennessee, leaving behind some damage. Strong storms moved through Middle Tennessee, leaving behind some damage. Lack of affordable housing leads to homeless crisis …. Affordable housing is difficult conversation for many Middle Tennessee families, but sometimes it’s effect on children is forgotten. Baby found...
WKRN
Brothers killed during shooting at Nashville park
Two brothers are dead following a shooting at a park in North Nashville. Two brothers are dead following a shooting at a park in North Nashville. Metro Council takes $500K from other departments …. Metro Council pulled $500,000 from city departments, including police, to send money to Planned Parenthood. Montgomery...
WKRN
Car break-in investigation
Metro Police have increased efforts to stop crime in Midtown by doubling the amount of officers and adding more security cameras. Governor Bill Lee has launched a $100 million fund that will be used to strengthen public safety across Tennessee. Traffic stop leads to pursuit and standoff. The Wilson County...
WKRN
At least 3 injured in Robertson County crash
Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Robertson County. Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Robertson County. Lack of affordable housing leads to homeless crisis …. Affordable housing is difficult conversation for many Middle Tennessee families, but sometimes it’s effect on...
WKRN
Man shot in ankle outside hospital in South Nashville
A shooting investigation is underway after a man was found shot outside a hospital in South Nashville. Man shot in ankle outside hospital in South Nashville. A shooting investigation is underway after a man was found shot outside a hospital in South Nashville. 4 arrested after fentanyl-laced meth, pistols found...
WKRN
Storms knock tree into woman's bedroom
A woman in Fairview had her home severely damaged by storms Wednesday. A woman in Fairview had her home severely damaged by storms Wednesday. Storm damages mobile home, downs trees in Fairview. Storm damages mobile home, downs trees in Fairview. Storm damages mobile home in Fairview. Storm damages mobile home...
WKRN
Nashville to chop down hundreds of trees infected by Emerald Ash Borer
The introduction of a tiny green beetle in 2014 is about to lead to big changes to Nashville’s tree canopy. The Emerald Ash Borer is an invasive species, and unfortunately, hundreds of trees will be chopped down due to its presence. Nashville to chop down hundreds of trees infected...
Comments / 0