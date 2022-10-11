Read full article on original website
Related
foxla.com
'They gotta go now': Black and Brown organizations protest LA City Council racism scandal
LOS ANGELES - Several Black and brown organizations came together to hold a protest in solidarity against the Los Angeles City Council following the racism scandal Wednesday. Ron Gochez from Union del Barrio led the protest outside of LA City Hall Wednesday, demanding the resignations of Councilmembers Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo. Fomer council president Nury Martinez resigned from her council seat Wednesday afternoon, days following the backlash over the leaked audio tapes.
foxla.com
Nury Martinez scandal prompts calls of resignation of Kevin de Leon, Gil Cedillo
Protesters continue to call for resignations of LA City leaders Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo. This comes as Nury Martinez, who was at the center of a leaked audio that captured racist comments, resigned from the LA City Council.
foxla.com
Nury Martinez resigns from LA City Council following backlash over leaked audio tapes
LOS ANGELES - Following backlash over racially charged remarks, Nury Martinez has resigned from the Los Angeles City Council, she announced Wednesday. Martinez released a statement saying in part, "It is with a broken heart that I resign my seat for Council District 6, the community I grew up in and my home. To my constituents - Serving you has been a privilege and one that I don’t give up lightly. You are my neighbors, my friends, and the reason for this service."
foxla.com
LA City Council scandal: Wednesday’s meeting canceled as embattled members refuse to resign
LOS ANGELES - Activists vowing to shut down Los Angeles City Council meetings until three members caught participating in a racially charged conversation about redistricting resign their seats won a battle Wednesday when the council was forced to cancel its regular session due to the vocal protesters in the chamber.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxla.com
Protesters disrupt LA City Council meeting amid racism scandal
LOS ANGELES - Hundreds of rowdy protesters gathered at City Hall in downtown Los Angeles to make their voices heard after a scandal involving racist comments made by former LA City Council president Nury Martinez. In true LA fashion, a Mariachi band was among the crowd playing music as their...
foxla.com
Meeting at center of LA City Council racism scandal also raising legal redistricting concerns
LOS ANGELES - The leaked audio from the October 2021 redistricting meeting between then Los Angeles City Council President, Nury Martinez and Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo raises legal concerns. Loyola Law Professor, Jessica Levinson, spoke with FOX 11 about the potential legal issues posed in the...
foxla.com
LA City Council scandal: Nury Martinez announces leave of absence
LOS ANGELES - Former Los Angeles City Council president Nury Martinez announced Tuesday she is taking a "leave of absence" amid growing backlash over racist comments she made about Councilman Mike Bonin's Black son that were revealed in a leaked recording from last fall. This comes a day after Martinez...
foxla.com
LA Councilman Mike Bonin tests positive for COVID-19 after attending packed council meeting
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin has tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced Wednesday. His diagnosis comes while he is in the process of tending to his family after a scandal erupted days after fellow councilmembers were heard making racist comments about his two-year-old son in a leaked audio recording.
RELATED PEOPLE
foxla.com
Biden, LA City Council calls for resignation of three members amid racism scandal
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles City Council introduced a motion Tuesday calling for the resignation of council members Nury Martinez, Kevin De León and Gil Cedillo amid backlash from racist remarks they made during a meeting last year. The City Council has also censured the three council members...
foxla.com
After scandal, LA City Attorney Mike Feuer moves to take redistricting power out of City Hall's hands
LOS ANGELES - While the racist language heard in the leaked recording of Los Angeles City councilmembers has been the focus of most of the attention since its release, the context of the recorded conversation — redistricting the City Council — also has many concerned. Now, LA City Attorney Mike Feuer is calling for a special election to remove council influence from the process.
foxla.com
Nury Martinez resigns as LA City Council president following backlash over racist comments
LOS ANGELES - Nury Martinez on Monday announced her resignation as Los Angeles City Council president amid backlash over racist comments made about Councilman Mike Bonin's Black son that were revealed in a leaked recording from last fall. She has resigned from her position as council president but maintains her...
foxla.com
Outside LA City Hall as protesters demand Nury Martinez to resign
FOX 11's Mario Ramirez was outside City Hall before protesters disrupted a City Council meeting. Days prior, an audio recording was leaked of former council president Nury Martinez making racist comments.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxla.com
Officials react to LA City Council racist comments: 'A dark day for our City of Angels'
LOS ANGELES - Nury Martinez on Monday announced she is stepping down as Los Angeles City Council President effective immediately after leaked audio revealed her and other council members making racist comments, including those about fellow colleague Mike Bonin's young son. The remarks were made during a talk with council...
foxla.com
California DOJ investigating LA's redistricting process amid scandal: AG Bonta
Biden calls on Nury Martinez, 2 other LA City councilmembers to resign after racist audio leak. President Joe Biden's press secretary on Tuesday said he believes that Nury Martinez and other councilmembers should resign from the Los Angeles City Council over racist remarks heard in leaked audio recordings. LOS ANGELES...
foxla.com
LA City Council proposes measure to expand council
LOS ANGELES - Five Los Angeles City Council members signed on to a motion Tuesday calling for a ballot measure that would increase the number of council districts in Los Angeles to come before voters in 2024. The motion, introduced by Acting Council President Mitch O'Farrell, comes as the council...
foxla.com
José Huizar's brother to plead guilty to lying to FBI about accepting cash from brother
LOS ANGELES - The brother of former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar — who is facing federal racketeering charges in an alleged corruption scheme — admitted in a plea agreement filed Wednesday that he lied about accepting cash from José Huizar, then writing checks back to him or arranging to pay his expenses.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxla.com
Jennifer Siebel Newsom to testify in Harvey Weinstein trial
LOS ANGELES - Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of former film producer Harvey Weinstein, who was extradited from New York to Los Angeles in connection with sex-related counts involving five women. Among the alleged victims to testify in the coming weeks is First Partner of California Jennifer Siebel...
foxla.com
3 California neighborhoods land on 'world's coolest' list
LOS ANGELES - If you live in California, you may be residing in one of the coolest places in the world. Time Out Magazine released its fifth annual survey analyzing 20,000 city folk worldwide to find out what they each love and hate about their city. The list was based on factors including accessibility, culture and nightlife, affordable food and drink, and street life and community vibes. Top-scoring neighborhoods also got points for walkability.
foxla.com
Orange County bus mechanics vote to strike
ORANGE, Calif. - Orange County Transportation Authority maintenance employees have voted to strike, starting Monday, which is expected to lead to a suspension of all bus service in the county. Unlike the threatened bus driver strike of earlier this year, the agency does not have enough workers who would be...
foxla.com
Jury selection begins in actor Danny Masterson's rape trial
LOS ANGELES - The jury selection process began Tuesday in the trial of actor Danny Masterson, who is charged with raping three women at his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003. Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo instructed a group of prospective jurors to fill out questionnaires that ask...
Comments / 0