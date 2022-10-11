ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

'They gotta go now': Black and Brown organizations protest LA City Council racism scandal

LOS ANGELES - Several Black and brown organizations came together to hold a protest in solidarity against the Los Angeles City Council following the racism scandal Wednesday. Ron Gochez from Union del Barrio led the protest outside of LA City Hall Wednesday, demanding the resignations of Councilmembers Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo. Fomer council president Nury Martinez resigned from her council seat Wednesday afternoon, days following the backlash over the leaked audio tapes.
Nury Martinez resigns from LA City Council following backlash over leaked audio tapes

LOS ANGELES - Following backlash over racially charged remarks, Nury Martinez has resigned from the Los Angeles City Council, she announced Wednesday. Martinez released a statement saying in part, "It is with a broken heart that I resign my seat for Council District 6, the community I grew up in and my home. To my constituents - Serving you has been a privilege and one that I don’t give up lightly. You are my neighbors, my friends, and the reason for this service."
Protesters disrupt LA City Council meeting amid racism scandal

LOS ANGELES - Hundreds of rowdy protesters gathered at City Hall in downtown Los Angeles to make their voices heard after a scandal involving racist comments made by former LA City Council president Nury Martinez. In true LA fashion, a Mariachi band was among the crowd playing music as their...
LA City Council scandal: Nury Martinez announces leave of absence

LOS ANGELES - Former Los Angeles City Council president Nury Martinez announced Tuesday she is taking a "leave of absence" amid growing backlash over racist comments she made about Councilman Mike Bonin's Black son that were revealed in a leaked recording from last fall. This comes a day after Martinez...
After scandal, LA City Attorney Mike Feuer moves to take redistricting power out of City Hall's hands

LOS ANGELES - While the racist language heard in the leaked recording of Los Angeles City councilmembers has been the focus of most of the attention since its release, the context of the recorded conversation — redistricting the City Council — also has many concerned. Now, LA City Attorney Mike Feuer is calling for a special election to remove council influence from the process.
LA City Council proposes measure to expand council

LOS ANGELES - Five Los Angeles City Council members signed on to a motion Tuesday calling for a ballot measure that would increase the number of council districts in Los Angeles to come before voters in 2024. The motion, introduced by Acting Council President Mitch O'Farrell, comes as the council...
Jennifer Siebel Newsom to testify in Harvey Weinstein trial

LOS ANGELES - Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of former film producer Harvey Weinstein, who was extradited from New York to Los Angeles in connection with sex-related counts involving five women. Among the alleged victims to testify in the coming weeks is First Partner of California Jennifer Siebel...
3 California neighborhoods land on 'world's coolest' list

LOS ANGELES - If you live in California, you may be residing in one of the coolest places in the world. Time Out Magazine released its fifth annual survey analyzing 20,000 city folk worldwide to find out what they each love and hate about their city. The list was based on factors including accessibility, culture and nightlife, affordable food and drink, and street life and community vibes. Top-scoring neighborhoods also got points for walkability.
Orange County bus mechanics vote to strike

ORANGE, Calif. - Orange County Transportation Authority maintenance employees have voted to strike, starting Monday, which is expected to lead to a suspension of all bus service in the county. Unlike the threatened bus driver strike of earlier this year, the agency does not have enough workers who would be...
Jury selection begins in actor Danny Masterson's rape trial

LOS ANGELES - The jury selection process began Tuesday in the trial of actor Danny Masterson, who is charged with raping three women at his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003. Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo instructed a group of prospective jurors to fill out questionnaires that ask...
LOS ANGELES, CA

