Winning numbers drawn in ‘The Pick’ game
PHOENIX (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Arizona Lottery’s “The Pick” game were:
01-05-25-26-32-35
(one, five, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $1,200,000
¶ Players need to match all of the six numbers drawn to win the first-place jackpot. If other players also match all six numbers, the prize pool will be shared in equal amounts. ¶ Players win smaller prizes if they have three, four or five of the first six numbers drawn.
