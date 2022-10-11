Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel Eisenberg
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen Walters
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Meet the 11 candidates running for the Grand Rapids school board
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The nine-member Grand Rapids Public Schools Board of Education is guaranteed to have at least two new faces after the Nov. 8 general election with longtime members not seeking reelection. The school board could see a major shakeup this year with five, four-year seats up...
wgvunews.org
Muskegon Heights Public Schools Academy System's woes continue as district in the red by over $30 million
Facing over $30 million in debt and a severe staffing shortage, Muskegon Heights Public Schools Academy System has hired a consultant to help navigate next steps. Last week, Muskegon Heights public school academy board brought on consultant Dr. Don Witherspoon for guidance, as a lack of qualified teachers continues to plague the district so far this year, while the board has yet to find a new superintendent.
Grand Rapids business group skips endorsement in closely watched congressional race
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Grand Rapids Chamber’s PAC is not endorsing a candidate in the closely watched congressional race between Republican John Gibbs and Democrat Hillary Scholten. The political action committee, Friends of West Michigan Business, has historically backed Republicans in the 3rd Congressional District race, but...
Michigan CEO who hid PFAS pollution to be honored as ‘role model’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Thanks to Wolverine Worldwide, there’s a 25 square-mile area of northern Kent County where the groundwater is poisonous to drink. Wolverine, which polluted the area with PFAS chemicals while making shoes, knew and did nothing about the contamination until its toxic dumping was discovered five years ago.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two small business owners vying for West Michigan House seat
BYRON CENTER, MI — Two small business owners are going head-to-head in the Nov. 8 general election for a Michigan House seat. Republican Angela Rigas is competing against U.S. Navy veteran and Democrat Kimberly Kennedy-Barrington, in the 79th District race, which covers Kent County south of M-6 but west of Alto as well as some of Allegan and Barry counties.
Ex-worker sues over U-M Health-West’s gender policies
Attorneys representing a former University of Michigan Health West employee says the health system violated her religious rights when she refused to provide referrals for gender reassignment surgeries and procedures.
How to watch Whitmer, Dixon in first Michigan governor debate on Oct. 13
The first debate between Michigan's major candidates for governor, Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon, will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday in Grand Rapids. Whitmer, an incumbent Democrat, comes into the debate leading Dixon, a Republican, in a recent poll ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. The debate will be hosted by...
WILX-TV
Transgender coach at Lansing Community College breaks down barriers
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Layne Ingram went from the Waverly High School basketball team to a top 10 scorer at the University of Michigan. His run in maize and blue took him to the WNBA, and then back to Lansing Community College to coach. “For me, I always knew that...
RELATED PEOPLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Beaumont, Spectrum announce new name for health care system months after merge
The largest health care system in Michigan has officially been named. Beaumont Health, based in Metro Detroit, and Spectrum Health, based in Grand Rapids, have merged to form a major nonprofit health care organization. The system, operating under the name temporary name of BHSH System since its launch in January, has officially decided on a permanent name: Corewell Health.
GR’s Largest Employer Gets A New Name: Corewell
Following their merger last year with Beaumont Health out of Detroit, the new company has rebranded itself. Spectrum Health is the largest employer not only in Grand Rapids, but all of West Michigan, and in June 2021 they merged with Detroit area health care giant Beaumont Health. They were temporarily known as Beaumont Spectrum Health until Monday, when they announced that the new company's name would be Corewell Health from this point forward.
Mystery author looks to unseat incumbent in race for Kent County commission seat
GRANDVILLE, MI – An author is looking to unseat an incumbent Kent County commissioner in the Nov. 8 election for the county board’s 7th District. Mystery author and Democrat Sue Merrell will challenge incumbent Kent County Commissioner and Republican Stan Ponstein in the race for the seat representing all of Grandville and an adjacent portion of Wyoming north of 44th Street and west of Burlingame Avenue.
themanchestermirror.com
Abusive parents cause youth sports crisis as referees, participation plunges
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. This story was reported by and published in partnership with MindSite News, a nonprofit news site devoted to reporting on mental health. Ronny Roby has seen more than his share of abusive parents interfering in youth...
IN THIS ARTICLE
earnthenecklace.com
Erica Mokay Leaving WWMT-TV: Where Is the Michigan Anchor Going?
Kalamazoo residents in Michigan have had the privilege of watching Erica Mokay’s newscasts for half a decade. Now the news anchor is moving on to the next step of her career. Erica Mokay announced that she is leaving WWMT-TV in October 2022. News Channel 3 viewers naturally had queries after the news. They want to know where the news anchor is going and if her new job is also taking her away from Michigan. Fortunately, Erica Mokey answered her viewers’ questions.
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022
Ratatouille is the only movie that makes me want to see a rat in a kitchen. You have a decent chance of spotting a rat if you reside in one of these three Michigan cities. Three of the top fifty cities on Orkin's list of the 50 rattiest cities were in Michigan.
‘Phenomenal’: Polish halls see big turnout for 50th Pulaski Days
The 50th Pulaski Days event concluded on Sunday with organizers reporting strong attendance numbers.
West Michigan’s last Golden Corral closes in Walker
After 12 years in business, West Michigan’s last Golden Corral Buffet & Grill has served up its last meal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Market hung up on call centers
Call centers — with their massive, open spaces and room for hundreds of employees — are a thing of the past. While companies across the country are working to figure out the new normal of in-office arrangements, call centers are a dying real estate segment. In recent discussions...
wmuk.org
Paw Paw school officials say they'll reconsider two policy changes after an outcry Monday night
Scores of people turned out for a Paw Paw Public Schools Board of Education meeting. The majority were there to protest the removal of rainbow flags from classrooms, and the cutting of a mental health curriculum. Earlier this month Paw Paw school teachers and administrators were told to take down...
Meijer’s one-penny pony Sandy bucks inflation
There is one thing at Meijer grocery stores across the Midwest that hasn’t changed in price: Sandy the mechanical horse, children’s favorite checkout activity.
Comments / 0