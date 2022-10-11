ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgvunews.org

Muskegon Heights Public Schools Academy System's woes continue as district in the red by over $30 million

Facing over $30 million in debt and a severe staffing shortage, Muskegon Heights Public Schools Academy System has hired a consultant to help navigate next steps. Last week, Muskegon Heights public school academy board brought on consultant Dr. Don Witherspoon for guidance, as a lack of qualified teachers continues to plague the district so far this year, while the board has yet to find a new superintendent.
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Grand Rapids, MI
Education
State
Wisconsin State
City
Grand Rapids, MI
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David J
Person
Jim Doyle
ClickOnDetroit.com

Beaumont, Spectrum announce new name for health care system months after merge

The largest health care system in Michigan has officially been named. Beaumont Health, based in Metro Detroit, and Spectrum Health, based in Grand Rapids, have merged to form a major nonprofit health care organization. The system, operating under the name temporary name of BHSH System since its launch in January, has officially decided on a permanent name: Corewell Health.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

GR’s Largest Employer Gets A New Name: Corewell

Following their merger last year with Beaumont Health out of Detroit, the new company has rebranded itself. Spectrum Health is the largest employer not only in Grand Rapids, but all of West Michigan, and in June 2021 they merged with Detroit area health care giant Beaumont Health. They were temporarily known as Beaumont Spectrum Health until Monday, when they announced that the new company's name would be Corewell Health from this point forward.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Mystery author looks to unseat incumbent in race for Kent County commission seat

GRANDVILLE, MI – An author is looking to unseat an incumbent Kent County commissioner in the Nov. 8 election for the county board’s 7th District. Mystery author and Democrat Sue Merrell will challenge incumbent Kent County Commissioner and Republican Stan Ponstein in the race for the seat representing all of Grandville and an adjacent portion of Wyoming north of 44th Street and west of Burlingame Avenue.
KENT COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olivet College#Casper College#Student Affairs#Linus College#Grcc#Enrollment Management#Jefferson Community
earnthenecklace.com

Erica Mokay Leaving WWMT-TV: Where Is the Michigan Anchor Going?

Kalamazoo residents in Michigan have had the privilege of watching Erica Mokay’s newscasts for half a decade. Now the news anchor is moving on to the next step of her career. Erica Mokay announced that she is leaving WWMT-TV in October 2022. News Channel 3 viewers naturally had queries after the news. They want to know where the news anchor is going and if her new job is also taking her away from Michigan. Fortunately, Erica Mokey answered her viewers’ questions.
KALAMAZOO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Market hung up on call centers

Call centers — with their massive, open spaces and room for hundreds of employees — are a thing of the past. While companies across the country are working to figure out the new normal of in-office arrangements, call centers are a dying real estate segment. In recent discussions...
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy