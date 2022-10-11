ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 6 Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the New Jersey Lottery’s “Pick 6 Lotto” game were:

03-11-15-16-18-42

(three, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $2,500,000

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

WINNERS: NJ Powerball Lottery Players Take Home $50K

Two New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn on Monday, Oct. 10, winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Atlantic County: Northfield Quick Mart, 1324 Tilton Rd., Northfield; and,. Passaic County: Jackpocket, 355 Warwick Tpke.,...
LOTTERY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trenton, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Trenton, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Someone in NJ Just Won $1 Million Playing Mega Millions

If you have ever stopped to dream about what you would do if you won $1 million, those dreams just came true for one person in New Jersey. Officials with the New Jersey Lottery said one ticket that matched all five white balls for Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing was sold in the Garden State and that little slip of paper is worth a million bucks.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Former NJ track star found shot to death inside car on Trenton street

TRENTON – A Ewing man found fatally shot in the driver’s seat of a parked car in Trenton Monday night was a former high school and college track star. Daveigh Brooks, 25, was pronounced dead at the car parked in the middle of Greeley Alley just off Route 206 near the Lawrence and Ewing Township borders around 9:25 p.m., according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. Officers from both Ewing and Trenton police responded to a Shot Spotter activation for multiple shots fired and found Brooks in the driver's seat of a Ford Fusion.
TRENTON, NJ
midjersey.news

October 11, 2022

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Trenton Police reported that Special Operations Detectives have been working diligently around the clock to get illegal guns off the street in the City. Detectives have made several arrests during several different incidents that occurred throughout the City of Trenton. (Gun arrest) – Arrestee –Victor Bernard Lopez;...
TRENTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Jersey Lottery#Lotto#Pick 6#Jersey#The New Jersey Lottery
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey goes deep into their wallets to find a tip

In the restaurant business, there has been a big concern with inflation, cost of goods going through the roof and increased energy costs that servers here in New Jersey will suffer in their tip jar because of the trickledown effect consumers and restaurant owners are experiencing. According to a national...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
CBS Philly

2-Alarm motel fire in Pleasantville, New Jersey

PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) -- A motel fire broke out in Pleasantville, Atlantic County early Tuesday morning. It is just outside of Atlantic City.Fire officials tell CBS3 this is now a 2-alarm fire that's burning at the Economy Inn on the Black Horse Pike.At this point, there are no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.But this fire is also causing problems on the roads. The Black Horse Pike is closed in both directions, west of the A.C. Expressway.
The Associated Press

Dixon looks to gain on Whitmer at Michigan governor debate

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The candidates for governor of Michigan are having their first debate on Thursday, as Republican challenger Tudor Dixon looks to use the primetime appearance to narrow her gap with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Dixon is a former commentator for a conservative online program who...
WPG Talk Radio

Prosecutor: ‘Head Shot Gang’ – Two Atlantic City Men Plead Guilty

Atlantic County, New Jersey Prosecutor Will Reynolds has achieved two more guilty pleas from Atlantic City violent offenders. “On October 12, 2022, two men pled guilty to their involvement in a string of gang-motivated crimes committed on behalf of the gang known as Head Shot Gang, a.k.a., Front Street, that occurred between January and May 2021 in Atlantic City,” said Reynolds.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Drunk pair from NJ disrupt Kevin Hart’s standup routine

An intoxicated man and woman from Paterson along with a Pennsylvania woman were charged after disrupting comedian Kevin Hart's show at a Pennsylvania casino on Sunday night. Hart's team notified Wilkes-Barre police that the comedian's show at the Mohegan Sun was being interrupted by rowdy members of the audience who were smoking and would not comply with the hotel staff's orders to leave, according to Wilkes-Barre police.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
The Associated Press

3 officers injured, suspect killed in Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Three Philadelphia police officers were shot and wounded at a home and a suspect was killed early Wednesday when a SWAT team tried to arrest a man wanted on a homicide charge, police said. The shooting occurred around 6:30 a.m., soon after officers tried to serve a warrant in North Philadelphia, said First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford. The 19-year-old suspect fired at officers through a window as they were attempting to knock on the front door, Stanford said. Officers entered the house, where the man and officers exchanged gunfire, he said. The man tried to exit the back of the home while firing at officers, who returned fire. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police did not immediately release details of his injuries or say how many times he was shot. District Attorney Larry Krasner identified the suspect as Raheem Lee, who was wanted in the Aug. 21 slaying of Theodore Bell, found dead of gunshot wounds in a vehicle. Krasner said Bell was “connected to” Lee’s family and the shooting appeared to be domestic.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Beach Radio

What month is best to buy a home in NJ? Answer may surprise you

In the ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, New Jersey often ranks alongside Illinois when it comes to foreclosure activity, as tracked by ATTOM Data Solutions. That relationship does not carry over to home buying, according to ATTOM executive vice president of market intelligence Rick Sharga. A new report from...
REAL ESTATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
540K+
Post
551M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy