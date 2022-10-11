ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NECN

14-Year-Old Shot and Killed in Roxbury Is Identified

The teenager fatally shot in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Monday afternoon has been identified. Rasante Osorio, a 14-year-old from Dorchester, was found shot on Washington Street near Cobden Street after the shooting, about 12:18 p.m., according to a release from Boston police Wednesday. Shot multiple times, Rasante was rushed to a...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Elderly woman stabbed in random Franklin Park attack

JAMAICA PLAIN – An elderly woman was stabbed Tuesday night while walking her dog in Franklin Park during what police believe may have been a random attack, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team.It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Playstead Road.Boston Police only said they received a report of a person who was stabbed.I-Team sources said an elderly woman parked her car on Walnut Street, walked into Franklin Park with her dog and was stabbed numerous times.The woman is expected to survive following the attack.No arrests have been made.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Teen suffers serious injuries after being struck by car in Middleborough

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Police investigating an early morning crash after a teen was struck by a car and left with serious injuries in Middleborough. Just after 12 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to 81 Plympton Street for reports of a pedestrian crash. When emergency crews arrived they located an 18-year-old Middleborough man laying unconscious on the road suffering from serious injuries. He was transported to a local area hospital to be treated.
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
ABC6.com

New Bedford man arrested in armed robbery at grocery store

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford man was arrested in connection to an armed robbery at a grocery store in Hyannis on Sunday. Barnstable police said they responded at about 7:30 p.m. to the Ocean Street Market. On Monday, police identified 42-year-old Michael Medeiros as a suspect....
NEW BEDFORD, MA
CBS Boston

Community wants to see change after 14-year-old is killed in daytime shooting

BOSTON -- Caution tape still surrounded an apartment on Cobden Street in Roxbury Tuesday evening, one day after police say a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in an alley off Cobden and Washington Streets. Another teen was also shot and has non-life-threatening injures.The neighborhood is coming to grips with the tragedy and calling for action. "I'm deathly afraid of allowing my nieces, my nephews, my grandchildren even in this area to bring them to park because I don't know if a car driving by is going to be shooting up," said Natalie Fitgerald, a long-time Roxbury resident.One man, who was afraid...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

91-year-old woman stabbed multiple times in Franklin Park

JAMAICA PLAIN – A 91-year-old woman is in stable condition after she was stabbed several times in Franklin Park Tuesday night, Boston Police said. There have been no arrests.It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Playstead Road.  The woman, who has not been identified yet, was stabbed while walking her dog during what police believe may have been a random attack, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team.I-Team sources said the woman parked her car on Walnut Street, walked into the park with her dog and was stabbed several times. She was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

91-year-old civil rights activist stabbed in Boston park

BOSTON — (AP) — A 91-year-old civil rights activist and education advocate was stabbed multiple times while walking her dog in a Boston park, authorities said. Jean McGuire, the first Black woman to serve on the Boston School Committee, was stabbed in Franklin Park about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Wednesday after visiting McGuire at the hospital.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Serious Crash Reported in Wilmington

Police and fire are at the scene of a serious crash on Route 38 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, on Wednesday night. Wilmington fire said on Twitter shortly before 8 p.m. that the crash was on Route 38 at the Woburn line. The Jaws of Life had to be used to extricate two people, they said.
WILMINGTON, MA
NECN

Calls for Change After Violence Rocks Boston Community

Members of the Roxbury community are calling for action after recent violence there has rocked the neighborhood. Civil rights trailblazer Jean McGuire, who is 91 years old, was stabbed while walking her dog in Franklin Park Tuesday night. That attack came just a day after a teen was shot and killed not too far away, on Washington Street.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm After a Traffic Stop in Dorchester

At about 2:11 PM, on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), conducted a traffic stop in the area of 52 Talbot Avenue in Dorchester. As a result of the traffic stop, the driver, later identified as Jordan Williams, 22, of Dorchester, was placed under arrest after officers found him to be in possession of a loaded Ruger SR22 .22 caliber firearm with ten rounds in the magazine and also in possession of a substance believed to be Class E, Drugs.
BOSTON, MA

