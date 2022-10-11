Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Families face eviction from property near GLXThe Tufts Daily
Somerville city councilors introduce resolution to end Cuba blockadeThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
‘Evicted’ exhibit in Somerville highlights housing crisis, cannabis lawsThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Festive & Fun Doggy Halloween Event Will Raise Money For Local Dog ParkDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Boston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldBoston, MA
Related
NECN
14-Year-Old Shot and Killed in Roxbury Is Identified
The teenager fatally shot in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Monday afternoon has been identified. Rasante Osorio, a 14-year-old from Dorchester, was found shot on Washington Street near Cobden Street after the shooting, about 12:18 p.m., according to a release from Boston police Wednesday. Shot multiple times, Rasante was rushed to a...
WCVB
Police identify 14-year-old boy fatally shot Monday in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood
A 14-year-old who was fatally shot in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Monday afternoon has been identified by police. Boston police identified the teen Wednesday as Rasante Osorio, 14, of Dorchester. According to Boston police, the shooting happened at 12:18 p.m. in the area of 2990 Washington St. Boston police said there...
One killed, one hospitalized after fatal rollover crash in Needham
A two-car rollover crash in Needham claimed the life of an individual Wednesday afternoon. Needham Police officers responded to the area of Forest Street and Rolling Lane at approximately 4:25 p.m., according to Needham Police. The operators of both vehicles were rushed to a local hospital, where one was pronounced...
Elderly woman stabbed in random Franklin Park attack
JAMAICA PLAIN – An elderly woman was stabbed Tuesday night while walking her dog in Franklin Park during what police believe may have been a random attack, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team.It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Playstead Road.Boston Police only said they received a report of a person who was stabbed.I-Team sources said an elderly woman parked her car on Walnut Street, walked into Franklin Park with her dog and was stabbed numerous times.The woman is expected to survive following the attack.No arrests have been made.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Teen suffers serious injuries after being struck by car in Middleborough
MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Police investigating an early morning crash after a teen was struck by a car and left with serious injuries in Middleborough. Just after 12 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to 81 Plympton Street for reports of a pedestrian crash. When emergency crews arrived they located an 18-year-old Middleborough man laying unconscious on the road suffering from serious injuries. He was transported to a local area hospital to be treated.
Boston police searching for suspect after 91-year-old woman stabbed multiple times in Franklin Park
BOSTON — Boston police are searching for a suspect after a 91-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times in Franklin Park on Tuesday night. Emergency crews responding to Playstead Road within the park around 8:30 p.m. found the elderly woman suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.
ABC6.com
No good deed goes unpunished: Providence man assaulted after offering to pay for laundry
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — What was supposed to be a good deed, turned into a nightmare for one Providence resident. The incident happened just after 2 p.m. Sunday at Freeway Laundry on Broadway. Christian Miller told ABC6 news he was doing his laundry on Sunday when he overheard a...
WCVB
91-year-old civil rights pioneer stabbed while walking dog in Boston's Franklin Park, sources say
BOSTON — A Massachusetts civil rights pioneer and education activist was stabbed multiple times while walking a dog in Boston's Franklin Park on Tuesday night, and her friend said the victim believes there was a sexual component to the attack. The victim, 91-year-old Jean McGuire, who was the first...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC6.com
New Bedford man arrested in armed robbery at grocery store
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford man was arrested in connection to an armed robbery at a grocery store in Hyannis on Sunday. Barnstable police said they responded at about 7:30 p.m. to the Ocean Street Market. On Monday, police identified 42-year-old Michael Medeiros as a suspect....
Community wants to see change after 14-year-old is killed in daytime shooting
BOSTON -- Caution tape still surrounded an apartment on Cobden Street in Roxbury Tuesday evening, one day after police say a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in an alley off Cobden and Washington Streets. Another teen was also shot and has non-life-threatening injures.The neighborhood is coming to grips with the tragedy and calling for action. "I'm deathly afraid of allowing my nieces, my nephews, my grandchildren even in this area to bring them to park because I don't know if a car driving by is going to be shooting up," said Natalie Fitgerald, a long-time Roxbury resident.One man, who was afraid...
91-year-old woman stabbed multiple times in Franklin Park
JAMAICA PLAIN – A 91-year-old woman is in stable condition after she was stabbed several times in Franklin Park Tuesday night, Boston Police said. There have been no arrests.It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Playstead Road. The woman, who has not been identified yet, was stabbed while walking her dog during what police believe may have been a random attack, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team.I-Team sources said the woman parked her car on Walnut Street, walked into the park with her dog and was stabbed several times. She was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
91-year-old civil rights activist stabbed in Boston park
BOSTON — (AP) — A 91-year-old civil rights activist and education advocate was stabbed multiple times while walking her dog in a Boston park, authorities said. Jean McGuire, the first Black woman to serve on the Boston School Committee, was stabbed in Franklin Park about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Wednesday after visiting McGuire at the hospital.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify these Individuals Wanted in Connection to a Larceny Incident
Detectives are looking to identify the pictured individuals in relation to a larceny incident that occurred on Monday, October 10, 2022, at approximately 9:30 PM at 471 Blue Hill Avenue. Suspect #1 is described as a Black male, approximately 18-25 years old wearing a red Cincinnati flat brim cap with...
NECN
Serious Crash Reported in Wilmington
Police and fire are at the scene of a serious crash on Route 38 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, on Wednesday night. Wilmington fire said on Twitter shortly before 8 p.m. that the crash was on Route 38 at the Woburn line. The Jaws of Life had to be used to extricate two people, they said.
Woman found guilty in trial for 2018 South Boston crash that killed a toddler
Charlene Casey has been found guilty of negligent motor vehicle homicide in the death of Colin McGrath, the jury found Wednesday. Casey now faces up to 2.5 years in the a house of correction for the charge, according to District Attorney Kevin Hayden. The late Colin McGrath’s mother held her...
NECN
Calls for Change After Violence Rocks Boston Community
Members of the Roxbury community are calling for action after recent violence there has rocked the neighborhood. Civil rights trailblazer Jean McGuire, who is 91 years old, was stabbed while walking her dog in Franklin Park Tuesday night. That attack came just a day after a teen was shot and killed not too far away, on Washington Street.
New Bedford Police Investigate West End Shooting, Arrest One
NEW BEDFORD (1420 WBSM) — New Bedford Police are investigating an incident of shots fired in the city’s West End Monday night while also making an arrest during the investigation. According to police, patrol units responded to a ShotSpotter activation at about 9:30 p.m. on October 10 in...
Marijuana, gun seized during North Smithfield traffic stop
Police said they arrested two men Sunday after a traffic stop on Eddie Dowling Highway, seizing over 90 ounces of marijuana and a handgun.
bpdnews.com
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm After a Traffic Stop in Dorchester
At about 2:11 PM, on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), conducted a traffic stop in the area of 52 Talbot Avenue in Dorchester. As a result of the traffic stop, the driver, later identified as Jordan Williams, 22, of Dorchester, was placed under arrest after officers found him to be in possession of a loaded Ruger SR22 .22 caliber firearm with ten rounds in the magazine and also in possession of a substance believed to be Class E, Drugs.
Man says 16-year-old girl he considered a friend stabbed him in the back, report says
A man from Brockton claimed to have been stabbed in the lower back by a 16-year-old girl outside of an Abington residence Monday afternoon, WCVB reports. According to the outlet, Kelson Santos, 20, says he considered the girl a friend, and was rushed to a nearby hospital after the incident. He is reported to have been released and recovering at home.
Comments / 0