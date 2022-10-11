ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

The Eastern Mennonite School soccer team will have a game with Covenant School on October 11, 2022, 13:30:00.

Eastern Mennonite School
Covenant School
October 11, 2022
13:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

