Nashville, TN

WSMV

Fire causes significant damage to Franklin store, restaurant

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire significantly damaged the Los Compadres Mexican grocery store and restaurant on Main Street on Monday night, the Franklin Fire Department confirmed. Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King estimated the fire caused more than $250,000 in damage. Firefighters were dispatched to the building at 1328 W. Main...
WSMV

Storm causes damage in Fairview

FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WSMV) - Strong storms from Wednesday afternoon’s tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings in Middle Tennessee caused lots of damage in multiple communities. At one point, more than 3,700 people in Williamson County were without power, and Fairview was one of the hardest hit areas with trees falling on homes and across roads.
WSMV

Metro Parks to remove over 400 beetle-infested trees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Parks and Recreation announced phase one of a project that will remove dangerously infested ash trees from its properties. Park visitors may have noticed trees marked with blue paint or blazes. These marks indicate the presence of Emerald Ash Borer (EAB), a metallic green beetle that makes the tree a potential safety hazard.
WSMV

Baby hospitalized after left unattended in hotel room during fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A baby was hospitalized after it was left alone after a fire broke out in a hotel room in South Nashville. On Wednesday, crews with the Nashville Fire Department were called to a hotel fire at 717 Spence Lane. When officials arrived on the scene, they...
WSMV

West Nashville home damaged in Monday fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Nashville Fire Department is investigating after a home caught fire Monday morning. Crews were sent to Meharry Boulevard and 14th Avenue North at 6:12 a.m. for reports of a fire, according to the NFD. Crews found a home engulfed with heavy flames and smoke....
wgnsradio.com

VA Medical Campus in Murfreesboro Hiring Nurses - Potential $20k Sign-On Bonus

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – In Murfreesboro, a walk-in hiring fair for nurses is being held October 19th at the Alvin C. York VA campus, which is at the intersection of Memorial Boulevard and Compton Road. The hiring fair is hosted by the Department of Veterans Affairs 'Tennessee Valley Healthcare System' (TVHS) between 9 a.m.and 2 p.m., to help reduce critical staffing shortages.
WSMV

Multiple people hospitalized following crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wreckage cleanup crews were busy on Tuesday night after multiple vehicles crashed on a small highway outside of Springfield. According to Smokey Barn News, three vehicles were involved in the crash on Highway 76 near Herbert Shannon Road on Tuesday night. One of the vehicles flipped and slid down an embankment.
clarksvillenow.com

450-gallon native aquarium coming to Wade Bourne Nature Center at Rotary Park

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A local park will soon be swimming with life and educational content for all visitors to enjoy. Plans are in motion for the construction of a native aquarium for the exhibit area of the Wade Bourne Nature Center in Rotary Park, according to the Montgomery County Parks & Recreation Department.
WSMV

Overturned semi wreaks havoc on I-65 in Robertson Co.

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - The interstate was down to one lane on Monday night when a tractor-trailer rolled over while heading into Nashville. According to Smokey Barn News, the semi lost control while driving south on I-65 and rolled around 9:30 p.m. The crash occurred just before the Orlinda exit at Highway 52.
WSMV

Man hit by train in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police (MPD) and Murfreesboro Fire Rescue responded to a man who was hit by a double locomotive on South Church Street Tuesday morning. According to MPD, the locomotive engineer sounded his horn once he saw the 24-year-old man walking alongside the tracks with his head...
Nashville Scene

Details Emerge for Project Eyed for 3rd and Lindsley Site

Details are emerging, with images included, regarding an apartment building project to replace the downtown building home to live music venue 3rd and Lindsley, among other businesses. According to a multi-page concept plan document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, Isle of Palm, S.C.-based Woodfield Development is seeking 438 residential...
NASHVILLE, TN

