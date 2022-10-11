Read full article on original website
Program to install 5,000 free smoke alarms across TN
The program has been credited with saving 300+ lives in Tennessee since it started running a decade ago.
clarksvillenow.com
Fire drills saved family of 8 when Cunningham house went up in flames
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – In the early morning hours of Aug. 23, Chelsea Flake woke up and heard popping sounds. “I heard my husband yell ‘Fire!’ and everyone got out of bed and went to see the flames on the back porch,” Flake said. Their...
WSMV
Fire causes significant damage to Franklin store, restaurant
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire significantly damaged the Los Compadres Mexican grocery store and restaurant on Main Street on Monday night, the Franklin Fire Department confirmed. Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King estimated the fire caused more than $250,000 in damage. Firefighters were dispatched to the building at 1328 W. Main...
WSMV
Storm causes damage in Fairview
FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WSMV) - Strong storms from Wednesday afternoon’s tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings in Middle Tennessee caused lots of damage in multiple communities. At one point, more than 3,700 people in Williamson County were without power, and Fairview was one of the hardest hit areas with trees falling on homes and across roads.
WSMV
Metro Parks to remove over 400 beetle-infested trees
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Parks and Recreation announced phase one of a project that will remove dangerously infested ash trees from its properties. Park visitors may have noticed trees marked with blue paint or blazes. These marks indicate the presence of Emerald Ash Borer (EAB), a metallic green beetle that makes the tree a potential safety hazard.
WSMV
Baby hospitalized after left unattended in hotel room during fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A baby was hospitalized after it was left alone after a fire broke out in a hotel room in South Nashville. On Wednesday, crews with the Nashville Fire Department were called to a hotel fire at 717 Spence Lane. When officials arrived on the scene, they...
New burn bans added as dry weather sticks around
Hendersonville and Sumner County are experiencing some of the worst drought conditions in all of middle Tennessee, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
WSMV
Nashville non-profit agency needs help after items, donations lost in fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One non-profit organization needs your help to recoup the thousands of dollars in donations it lost in a weekend fire. Co-founders told WSMV4 the lost could affect hundreds of families in the area in the coming months. A fire at this apartment building along Clarksville Highway...
WSMV
West Nashville home damaged in Monday fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Nashville Fire Department is investigating after a home caught fire Monday morning. Crews were sent to Meharry Boulevard and 14th Avenue North at 6:12 a.m. for reports of a fire, according to the NFD. Crews found a home engulfed with heavy flames and smoke....
tennesseelookout.com
Middle Point operators say city, county the source of toxins found at landfill, not them
In their ongoing dispute with the city of Murfreesboro, operators of the Middle Point Landfill are now blaming toxic pollutants found in runoff from the landfill and in nearby waterways on a city-run wastewater treatment plant and a landfill operated by Rutherford County. In August, the city of Murfreesboro filed...
Nearly 2,000 NES customers without power
Nashville Electric Service has reported nearly 2,000 customers are without power.
'We're facing a crisis:' Bedford County low-cost medical, dental clinic in need
The only low cost medical and dental clinic in Bedford County is in danger of running out of money, while the waiting list of clients needing help continues to grow.
wgnsradio.com
VA Medical Campus in Murfreesboro Hiring Nurses - Potential $20k Sign-On Bonus
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – In Murfreesboro, a walk-in hiring fair for nurses is being held October 19th at the Alvin C. York VA campus, which is at the intersection of Memorial Boulevard and Compton Road. The hiring fair is hosted by the Department of Veterans Affairs 'Tennessee Valley Healthcare System' (TVHS) between 9 a.m.and 2 p.m., to help reduce critical staffing shortages.
WSMV
Multiple people hospitalized following crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wreckage cleanup crews were busy on Tuesday night after multiple vehicles crashed on a small highway outside of Springfield. According to Smokey Barn News, three vehicles were involved in the crash on Highway 76 near Herbert Shannon Road on Tuesday night. One of the vehicles flipped and slid down an embankment.
Metropolis Parking responds after complaints about Nashville private lots
Parking in downtown Nashville is always a challenge, but NewsChannel 5 is now hearing more complaints about a parking company using license plate readers to track cars in their lot.
clarksvillenow.com
450-gallon native aquarium coming to Wade Bourne Nature Center at Rotary Park
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A local park will soon be swimming with life and educational content for all visitors to enjoy. Plans are in motion for the construction of a native aquarium for the exhibit area of the Wade Bourne Nature Center in Rotary Park, according to the Montgomery County Parks & Recreation Department.
Man struck by double-locomotive while walking near railroad tracks in Murfreesboro
CSX is investigating a crash involving a double-locomotive that left a 24-year-old man injured Tuesday morning in Murfreesboro.
WSMV
Overturned semi wreaks havoc on I-65 in Robertson Co.
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - The interstate was down to one lane on Monday night when a tractor-trailer rolled over while heading into Nashville. According to Smokey Barn News, the semi lost control while driving south on I-65 and rolled around 9:30 p.m. The crash occurred just before the Orlinda exit at Highway 52.
WSMV
Man hit by train in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police (MPD) and Murfreesboro Fire Rescue responded to a man who was hit by a double locomotive on South Church Street Tuesday morning. According to MPD, the locomotive engineer sounded his horn once he saw the 24-year-old man walking alongside the tracks with his head...
Nashville Scene
Details Emerge for Project Eyed for 3rd and Lindsley Site
Details are emerging, with images included, regarding an apartment building project to replace the downtown building home to live music venue 3rd and Lindsley, among other businesses. According to a multi-page concept plan document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, Isle of Palm, S.C.-based Woodfield Development is seeking 438 residential...
