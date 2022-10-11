ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WKRG News 5

3 ways to watch the Warnock-Walker Georgia Senate Debate on Friday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — On Friday, Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will meet for a televised debate hosted by Nexstar Media Group. The debate is ahead of the November election, where voters will decide who will represent them as the state’s top executives. There are three ways viewers can watch the debate when it begins at […]
News4Jax.com

Georgia Vote 2022: What’s on your ballot?

Even if you don’t follow politics, there’s no avoiding knowing something about Brian Kemp, David Perdue, Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. That last name you probably knew long before he decided to run for U.S. Senate. And while you may not have known who was Georgia’s secretary of...
WRDW-TV

Ga. agency pulls GI Bill funding for church that was raided

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A state agency removed GI Bill eligibility from churches that were at the center of FBI raids over the summer, including at a location in Augusta. In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon. At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere.
wrbl.com

LaGrange District 2 race heats up

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – As the November general elections inch closer, candidates for the LaGrange city council race heat up and prepare for election day. There are currently five candidates vying for the spot as District 2 City Councilmember. One candidate, Quay Boddie, is a LaGrange native that prides...
The Hill

Abrams dismisses concerns about lack of support from Black voters

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) on Sunday dismissed concerns that she was lacking the support Black voters in her state, calling it a “manufactured crisis” that is “designed to suppress voter turnout.”. Speaking to “Fox News Sunday” anchor Shannon Bream, Abrams insisted she is polling well...
BET

Stacy Abrams Says She’s Confident She’s Got the Black Georgia Vote Behind Her

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams dismissed concerns that she doesn’t have adequate support from Black voters in her second run for governor. In an appearance Oct. 9 on “Fox News Sunday” she said the claims are a “manufactured crisis” that is “designed to suppress voter turnout,” insisted her polling numbers among Black voters are strong, and also said she is unconcerned about incumbent Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp holding events to court Black voters before the November election.
georgiastatesignal.com

Racism at Georgia State is Alive

Georgia State has an issue, and no, it’s not a lack of parking. Georgia State has a racism problem, and it’s time that the university addresses it. Recently, a Georgia State staple, Sensational Subs, was vandalized. Not by graffiti, but by sickening anti-Semitic references that seemed to leave the university conversation as quickly as it came. Generally, that has been the way of the student body for years; when an injustice happens, it’s rightfully posted and spread. The students rant and rave about how such a sickening thing could happen at Georgia State. Then the students move on as if nothing happened. For example, the pro-life activists that utilize the university’s public speaking areas remain despite continuous outrage.
WTVM

Suspect in E. Alabama I-85 shooting spree appears in court

EAST ALABAMA (WTVM) - A man arrested in connection to a shooting spree along I-85 in Alabama and West Georgia appeared in court this morning. 39-year-old Jerel Brown was arrested on August 17th for a shooting rampage in East Alabama and West Georgia. One person was injured in the three...
WTVM

CSU police, students deliver beds during Faith & Blue Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Students from Columbus State University, along with the university’s police department, partnered Saturday with a local organization to deliver beds to children in need. Delivering, assembling and dressing up 58 beds throughout Columbus and Phenix City through the Fountain City’s Sleep in Heavenly Peace organization....
WTVM

Naming Commission submits final renaming report for army bases

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Benning is one step closer to receiving a new name. The task force responsible for renaming numerous Army installations, including several in Georgia, recently wrapped up its final report to Congress. Now, it’s up to the Department of Defense to approve the suggestion to rename...
WTVM

Fox Elementary, others celebrate school-based health clinic in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fox Elementary School, local philanthropists and community leaders Wanda Amos, Scott Ressmeyer and the Miracle Riders celebrated Fox’s school-based health center. Amos, Ressmeyer and the Riders visited the school to meet teachers and students and tour the health clinic on Second Avenue, just three blocks...
13WMAZ

LIST: How to save money at the Georgia National Fair

PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia National Fair is coming to an end October 16, 2022. Each day there is something for visitor near and far to enjoy. Below you can find some ways to save at the midway. 1. Need something to quench that thirst? The 32 oz. refillable...

