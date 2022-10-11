Read full article on original website
3 ways to watch the Warnock-Walker Georgia Senate Debate on Friday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — On Friday, Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will meet for a televised debate hosted by Nexstar Media Group. The debate is ahead of the November election, where voters will decide who will represent them as the state’s top executives. There are three ways viewers can watch the debate when it begins at […]
Gov. Brian Kemp confident during campaign stop in rural Butler, but warns supporters of complacency
BUTLER, GA. (WRBL) — Gov. Brian Kemp made a quick campaign stop in Butler first thing Tuesday morning. Kemp was in his element in rural Taylor County. He was among friends like longtime Taylor County Sheriff Jeff Watson, the first to greet him when Kemp got off his campaign bus. The backdrop for the governor […]
Influx of transplants to Georgia could cause ‘spike’ in voter turnout in upcoming election
GEORGIA — There wasn’t a spare parking space at this Southwest Atlanta Department of Driver Services office Tuesday. “I had to work this morning. I’m actually skipping my class right now,” voter Sara Clifton said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The...
Challenger maintains funding edge in Georgia superintendent’s race
Democratic challenger Alisha Thomas Searcy leads Republican incumbent Richard Woods in campaign fundraising.
News4Jax.com
Georgia Vote 2022: What’s on your ballot?
Even if you don’t follow politics, there’s no avoiding knowing something about Brian Kemp, David Perdue, Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. That last name you probably knew long before he decided to run for U.S. Senate. And while you may not have known who was Georgia’s secretary of...
WRDW-TV
Ga. agency pulls GI Bill funding for church that was raided
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A state agency removed GI Bill eligibility from churches that were at the center of FBI raids over the summer, including at a location in Augusta. In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon. At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia election guide 2022: Everything you need to know as a Peach State voter
Georgians will have a lot to weigh as they go to the polls and decide who represents and governs one of the country's most important swing states. This November, all eyes will be on Georgia, which has the makings of becoming a swing state. Georgians will have a lot to...
alreporter.com
Libertarians call for end to “civil rights violations” against Lee County candidate
The Libertarian Party is calling on a Lee County judge to “end the egregious civil rights violations and discriminatory treatment” of one if its candidates for a Lee County Commission seat. Lance Farrar is running as the Libertarian for Lee County Commissioner in District 4, which is currently...
wrbl.com
LaGrange District 2 race heats up
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – As the November general elections inch closer, candidates for the LaGrange city council race heat up and prepare for election day. There are currently five candidates vying for the spot as District 2 City Councilmember. One candidate, Quay Boddie, is a LaGrange native that prides...
Georgia ranked 29th for voter access, study shows | What this means for midterm elections
ATLANTA — A recent study published in the Election Law Journal ranked Georgia 29th overall for voter access. The 2022 Cost of Voting Index looked at different categories related to voting, including registration, early voting opportunities, and absentee voting. Each state was ranked based on obstacles to voting. The...
Atlanta’s Pride Parade showcases Georgia’s shifting politics
U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock sat side-by-side in a pink convertible. Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams ...
Abrams dismisses concerns about lack of support from Black voters
Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) on Sunday dismissed concerns that she was lacking the support Black voters in her state, calling it a “manufactured crisis” that is “designed to suppress voter turnout.”. Speaking to “Fox News Sunday” anchor Shannon Bream, Abrams insisted she is polling well...
BET
Stacy Abrams Says She’s Confident She’s Got the Black Georgia Vote Behind Her
Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams dismissed concerns that she doesn’t have adequate support from Black voters in her second run for governor. In an appearance Oct. 9 on “Fox News Sunday” she said the claims are a “manufactured crisis” that is “designed to suppress voter turnout,” insisted her polling numbers among Black voters are strong, and also said she is unconcerned about incumbent Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp holding events to court Black voters before the November election.
georgiastatesignal.com
Racism at Georgia State is Alive
Georgia State has an issue, and no, it’s not a lack of parking. Georgia State has a racism problem, and it’s time that the university addresses it. Recently, a Georgia State staple, Sensational Subs, was vandalized. Not by graffiti, but by sickening anti-Semitic references that seemed to leave the university conversation as quickly as it came. Generally, that has been the way of the student body for years; when an injustice happens, it’s rightfully posted and spread. The students rant and rave about how such a sickening thing could happen at Georgia State. Then the students move on as if nothing happened. For example, the pro-life activists that utilize the university’s public speaking areas remain despite continuous outrage.
WTVM
Suspect in E. Alabama I-85 shooting spree appears in court
EAST ALABAMA (WTVM) - A man arrested in connection to a shooting spree along I-85 in Alabama and West Georgia appeared in court this morning. 39-year-old Jerel Brown was arrested on August 17th for a shooting rampage in East Alabama and West Georgia. One person was injured in the three...
WTVM
CSU police, students deliver beds during Faith & Blue Weekend
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Students from Columbus State University, along with the university’s police department, partnered Saturday with a local organization to deliver beds to children in need. Delivering, assembling and dressing up 58 beds throughout Columbus and Phenix City through the Fountain City’s Sleep in Heavenly Peace organization....
WTVM
Naming Commission submits final renaming report for army bases
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Benning is one step closer to receiving a new name. The task force responsible for renaming numerous Army installations, including several in Georgia, recently wrapped up its final report to Congress. Now, it’s up to the Department of Defense to approve the suggestion to rename...
WTVM
Fox Elementary, others celebrate school-based health clinic in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fox Elementary School, local philanthropists and community leaders Wanda Amos, Scott Ressmeyer and the Miracle Riders celebrated Fox’s school-based health center. Amos, Ressmeyer and the Riders visited the school to meet teachers and students and tour the health clinic on Second Avenue, just three blocks...
Columbus man accused in Hilton Avenue shooting makes first appearance in Recorder’s Court
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus man charged in the Hilton Avenue shooting on Monday made his first appearance in Recorder’s Court today. Kevin Dietz is charged with the death of 64-year-old Ursula Dietz and 19-month-old Elenor Dietz. According to police, Kevin Dietz was charged with murder after responding officers Kevin Dietz alive and found […]
LIST: How to save money at the Georgia National Fair
PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia National Fair is coming to an end October 16, 2022. Each day there is something for visitor near and far to enjoy. Below you can find some ways to save at the midway. 1. Need something to quench that thirst? The 32 oz. refillable...
