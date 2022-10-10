ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

EXCLUSIVE: Claire should have been at school today and Susi celebrating her 15th birthday. Instead, the best friends are dead after a tragic series of events that has rocked a small town

By Tita Smith
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

One of two teenage girls tragically killed in a horror car crash and allegedly abandoned by two underage boys was due to celebrate her 15th birthday the following day.

Claire Kepaoa, 15, and Susi Kopy, 14 were found dead by emergency services in a Toyota sedan on the Monaro Highway, in Hume, ACT, about 8.10am on Sunday.

The car they were travelling in had flown off the road, catapulted into a row of fences, then slammed into a tree.

The two girls died. The two teenage boys they were in the car with allegedly fled the scene and were tracked down to their homes hours later.

Monday marked the first day of what would have been the beginning of Term 4 for the two teenage girls - as well as Susi's 15th birthday.

The same day, the alleged driver - a 16-year-old boy - faced the ACT Children's Court charged with two counts of culpable driving causing death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UMgH9_0iTxhhin00
The two teenage girls who died in a horror crash on Monaro Highway, in the ACT, have been identified as Claire Kepaoa, 15, and Susi Kopy, 14
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eM1Ye_0iTxhhin00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zme17_0iTxhhin00
The teenage girls died in a horrific car crash in heavy rain after the vehicle they were travelling in (pictured) came off the road catapulting into a row of fences and hit a tree 

He was also charged with a single count of breaching of bail, breaching a good behaviour order, driving as an unaccompanied learner, and failing to stop and render assistance.

His identity cannot be revealed for legal reasons.

The tragedy has rocked the local community and left loved ones reeling in grief as they flock online to pay their respects to the two 'beautiful' girls.

Claire's family member Elizabeth said she was devastated she had not seen her for a while as she is away studying at university.

'Was gonna visit after grad just like high school,' she wrote on Instagram.

'Breaks my heart I've never said ILY (I love you) and my goodbyes.

'Fly high our sweet angel.'

One friend said she would always 'hold onto the memories' she shared with Claire and Susi.

'My heart man. The only two that knew how to put a smile on my face are gone,' she wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZV9ix_0iTxhhin00
Two boys who allegedly fled the scene were later tracked down by police
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34xs23_0iTxhhin00
 Police believe the 14 and 15-year-old were 'joyriding' in the Toyota sedan on Saturday night in Hume on the the Monaro Highway with two teenage boys who fled the scene (pictured)

'Your lives were sadly taken away from us to soon. Hope yous [sic] are at peace now my babies.'

On Monday, friends took to Instagram and TikTok to wish Susi what should have been a happy birthday.

'I just wanna say happy heavenly birthday my little darling,' one friend wrote.

'Unfortunately you couldn't be on earth to celebrate with us sadly, party hard up there my girl, I'm forever missing you.'

Another said: 'I love u and u will forever be missed rip my birthday girl.'

'I love u u are in a better place now.'

Students and teachers at Calwell High School, where one of the girls was a student, have been offered counselling after the crash.

'These young girls were going to return to school today,' Acting Inspector Travis Mills told reporters on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vJJXP_0iTxhhin00
First responders (pictured) who arrived at about 8am on Sunday are also unaware of exactly when the crash occurred but suspect it was on Saturday night

The ACT Education Directorate called it a 'difficult time'.

'ACT public schools are offering extra support to students and families affected by this tragic news,' the department said in a statement.

Bouquets of flowers, cards, and a box of Ferroro Rocher chocolates were left at the scene on Monday as the community mourns the two young lives which were tragically cut short.

Police allege there were four people in the car, the 16-year-old driver, another 16-year-old boy and the two girls.

Investigators are still unsure what time the collision occurred but believe it happened in the hours before emergency services were called to the scene at 8.10am by a passerby.

The vehicle was so badly damaged that emergency crews were unable to immediately identify the make of the car.

The two teenage girls were declared dead at the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xuX4j_0iTxhhin00
Flowers and cards were left at the scene of the crash on Monday as the community mourns the two girls 

Acting Inspector Mills said the car had not been stolen and police have not ruled out more charges.

Detectives are now interviewing the two male teens about what caused the crash and whether 'severe speed might have been a factor'.

Anyone who has dashcam footage or any information about the crash is urged to contact police immediately.

The deaths of the two girls bring the ACT road toll for 2022 to 14 fatalities.

It follows a ute smash in Buxton, a village south-east of Sydney, last month where five teenagers died.

