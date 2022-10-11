ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithtown, NY

Smithtown, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

The Half Hollow Hills High School East soccer team will have a game with Smithtown High School West on October 11, 2022, 13:30:00.

Half Hollow Hills High School East
Smithtown High School West
October 11, 2022
13:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Lynbrook Senior High School soccer team will have a game with Floral Park Memorial High School on October 13, 2022, 14:00:00.
