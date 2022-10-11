ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph, MA

Carver, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

The Randolph High School soccer team will have a game with Carver Middle High School on October 11, 2022, 13:30:00.

Randolph High School
Carver Middle High School
October 11, 2022
13:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Randolph, MA
Sports
Randolph, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Randolph, MA
Turnto10.com

91-year-old civil rights activist stabbed in Boston park

(AP) — A 91-year-old civil rights activist was stabbed multiple times while walking her dog in a Boston park. According to police and her sister, Jean McGuire, the first Black woman to serve on the Boston School Committee, was stabbed in Franklin Park at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Education#Linus K12#Linus High School#Highschoolsports#The Randolph High School
Boston 25 News WFXT

How long will you go without turning on the heat?

Weymouth - The pressure is mounting to turn on the heat. Most New Englanders have a general rule of thumb on when it is the right time. No matter when you do, it is going to be more expensive to heat according to the state. Hearty New Englanders take a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
fallriverreporter.com

A Massachusetts man will be having a grand retirement thanks to hitting $1 million on State Lottery ticket

Most people look forward to their retirement, but a Massachusetts man will be loving his even more after hitting big money on a State Lottery scratch ticket. According to Massachusetts State Lottery, Terrence Moore is the winner of a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “15,000,000 Money Maker” instant ticket game.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
universalhub.com

14-year-old shot to death in Egleston Square; second teen also injured

Boston Police report that two teens were shot in the rear of 2990 Washington St., near Cobden Street, around 12:15 p.m. One, 14, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The second teen, also taken to a local hospital, is expected to survive. Live Boston reports the less injured teen...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Downtown Boston Steakhouse That Closed During the Pandemic Set to Reopen

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A steakhouse in downtown Boston that has been shuttered since the start of the pandemic is planning to open back up. According to a post within the jobs section of the bostonchefs.com website, Boston Chops in Downtown Crossing is looking to open back up, with the listing from Boston Urban Hospitality saying that "Our Downtown Crossing location of Boston Chops, is looking to reopen after being closed since 2020....Boston Chops Downtown features 3 private event spaces, a large main dining room, and a beautiful bar." The listing also mentions that the restaurant plans to be open for dinner from five to seven nights a week, "based on Theatre and Private Event business."
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

"Fearless Peacemakers" trying to stop Boston's next shooting

DORCHESTER – They march the streets chanting, "Black families: We love you, stand up." About a dozen Black men, wear bright orange hoodies, the color of construction, to signal a work in progress.They call themselves the "10,000 Fearless Peacemakers" of Boston, and they have marched the streets of Dorchester every single Tuesday night since the 2019 murder of grandmother Eleanor Maloney in Mattapan.The men start their journey at Muhammad's Mosque in Dorchester at 7 p.m. every Tuesday, and walk the streets together for an "Hour of Power," reaching out to men and women of all ages they encounter in the...
BOSTON, MA
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
325K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy