Read full article on original website
don
2d ago
The city is responsible for the business being open without licenses they should be driving around checking on businesses that open - the city personnel that did not do their job should be fired.
Reply(1)
10
Rubin Kendricks
1d ago
They business should b held responsible also bc it was illegal jus like the person who goes along wit the crime an someone dies they get charged it should b the same thing not knowing is not an excuse
Reply
4
zac thomas
2d ago
If they close every business in the Livernois just south of Davison area where's there's been a shooting there won't be any left. @313
Reply
7
Related
Homeowner fatally shoots intruder attempting to get in through window, Detroit police say
Police in Detroit are investigating a deadly home invasion on the city’s northwest side after a homeowner shot an alleged intruder. Detroit police told WXYZ the alleged intruder, a man in his mid-30s, was known to the homeowner
fox2detroit.com
Zion Foster search: Detroit Police ends search of Macomb County landfill for remains of teen
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department says it has concluded the search for remains of Zion Foster after four-and-a-half months of sifting through a Macomb County landfill. However, Detroit Police would not comment either way on whether remains were found. In a statement from DPD, the department said...
fox2detroit.com
Suspects hold gun to toddler's head, shoot up Detroit house
A Detroit mother was home with her two children and some friends when two men broke into her house and held a gun to her 2-year-old son's head until she gave them $400. The men then shot up the house, narrowlymissing her 8-month-old child.
Search for missing Eastpointe teen Zion Foster has concluded, according to police
Detroit police say their search for the body of a missing Eastpointe teen in a Macomb County landfill is over., according to a statement released by the department on Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'This video is sickening,' attorney says of Detroit teen punched, kicked by Warren police
Tyler Wade’s attorney said his teenage client was repeatedly punched, kicked and stomped by Warren police officers in a vicious attack after a chase in June that began in Warren and ended in Ferndale. And attorney James King said it’s all on police body camera footage that he released Wednesday, one day after...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man linked to body found, crime spree shot by Detroit police while fleeing under train, chief says
DETROIT – A man linked to the discovery of a body in February as well as a crime spree on Friday was shot by Detroit police officers Monday morning while trying to flee underneath a stopped train, the chief said. Previous incidents linked to this case. Detroit police Chief...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Activists demand the names of Detroit officers involved in fatal shooting of Porter Burks
DETROIT – Members of the National Action Network are demanding that Detroit police release the names of the officers involved in the fatal shooting of Porter Burks that happened on Oct. 2. Burks was suffering from a mental health emergency in the early hours of Sunday morning. Police said...
Serial 'Peeping Tom' arrested after attempting to flee Warren police on bicycle
A 51-year-old man was taken into custody late Tuesday night after Warren police say he was loitering in residents’ backyards and looking into windows over the last week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox2detroit.com
Detroit's violent night: DPD responds to seven shootings, two killed
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department had a busy and particularly violent night Sunday into Monday with at least seven shooting scenes and one person killed. Detroit Police confirmed to FOX 2 that they responded to multiple shootings from 5 p.m. on Sunday until 5 a.m. on Monday.
Man shot by Detroit police is ‘known gang member’ wanted for murder, police say
DETROIT - A “known gang member” is in critical condition after he was shot by police during a pursuit Monday morning, officials said. During a press conference Monday afternoon, Detroit Police Chief James White said the suspect is a “known gang member” whose DNA recently matched with evidence collected from a murder in February, FOX 2 Detroit reports. The man is also suspected in a crime spree on Friday, Oct. 7, which included an armed robbery home invasion, firing shots at a house and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man with 9 previous convictions accused of peering through windows at night from Warren backyards
WARREN, Mich. – A man with nine previous convictions for peering through people’s windows from their backyards is accused of doing so eight more times in Warren. Police were called around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) to a home in the area of 11 Mile and Ryan roads in Warren.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman killed by hit-and-run driver on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – A woman was killed Tuesday by a hit-and-run driver on Detroit’s east side. The incident happened around 7:25 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) in the area of Rochelle Avenue and Chalmers Street. A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed, according to authorities. She has not...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Murder convictions overturned, Michigan man released after 25 years behind bars
Hours after being released from prison, Anthony Kyles visited his mother’s grave. “I’m home,” he said. His mother died in 2005 while Kyles was serving a life sentence for a house fire in Pontiac that killed four people. The following year, his father died. He missed their funerals. ...
fox2detroit.com
Ypsilanti Police investigate death of man found dead Wednesday morning
YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Ypsilanti Police Department is investigating the suspicious death of a 40-year-old man who was found Wednesday morning. According to a press release from the Ypsilanti Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Michigan Ave on a suspicious situation. When police arrived,...
Monroe monument vandalized by Detroit residents, one still at large
(CBS DETROIT) - Early Tuesday morning, Monroe Public Safety Department officers were dispatched to the area of West Elm Avenue and North Monroe Street on reports of three people vandalizing the Custer Equestrian Monument.When officers arrived, they found three suspects wearing dark-colored clothing and one holding a spray paint can. The suspects fled the scene on foot, but two were caught after units searched the area. The third suspect, whose identity is unknown, is still at large. The first suspect was identified as a 29-year-old female from Detroit and the second subject was identified as a 32-year-old female, also from Detroit. Both were taken to the Monroe County Jail on charges of malicious destruction of property and resisting and obstructing. They are expected to be arraigned today.The vandalism to the monument has been cleaned up and removed. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Capt. Tyler Dickerson at 734-243-7524.
fox2detroit.com
Protestors demand names of Detroit police who fatally shot Porter Burks
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Protestors gathered Monday outside the Detroit Police Headquarters, demanding that the department release the names of the officers who shot Porter Burks. Burks, 20, was shot and killed early Oct. 2 after his family called 911 and reported that he was armed with a knife. Police...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Shots fired at driver who got out on Lodge to check on people inside stopped car he’d hit
DETROIT – Shots were fired at a driver on the Lodge Freeway after he got out of his vehicle to check on the people inside a stopped car he wasn’t able to avoid hitting, police said. The incident happened around 4:50 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) in the northbound...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Fire Department not ruling out arson in house fire that burned down Cass property
A longstanding eye sore on Cass near Temple in downtown Detroit burned to the ground in August. The Detroit Fire Department is not ruling out that arson was the cause of the blaze.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Truck driver from Allen Park accused of setting fires during travels across the country
ALLEN PARK, Mich. – The feds say a truck driver from Allen Park who drove all across the country set fires along the way, causing millions of dollars of damage in an attempt for revenge. The revenge is due to a beef with the Swift Trucking Company, one of...
Police searching for 13-year-old Detroit girl who left home without permission on Tuesday
The Detroit Police Department is asking for tips from the public in the case of a missing child on the city’s west side. The 13-year-old girl left home without permission on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Comments / 8