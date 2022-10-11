Read full article on original website
Detroit police searching for missing 13-year-old girl who has diabetes
Detroit police are asking for the community’s help to find a missing 13-year-old who has diabetes and is diagnosed with depression.
The Oakland Press
Man reported missing has been found, police say
The Southfield Police Department had asked for the public’s help in locating a man reported missing from his Southfield home on Oct. 10. Midday on Tuesday, police announced that he had been located. Jacob Arnold, 31, was described as a white male, 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 160...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police investigating after 40-year-old man found dead in Ypsilanti
YPSILANTI, Mich. – Police have launched an investigation after a 40-year-old man was found dead in Ypsilanti. The discovery was made at 8:57 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 12) in the 500 block of East Michigan Avenue. Police said the man was already dead when they got to the scene. His...
fox2detroit.com
Ypsilanti Police investigate death of man found dead Wednesday morning
YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Ypsilanti Police Department is investigating the suspicious death of a 40-year-old man who was found Wednesday morning. According to a press release from the Ypsilanti Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Michigan Ave on a suspicious situation. When police arrived,...
Homeowner fatally shoots intruder attempting to get in through window, Detroit police say
Police in Detroit are investigating a deadly home invasion on the city’s northwest side after a homeowner shot an alleged intruder. Detroit police told WXYZ the alleged intruder, a man in his mid-30s, was known to the homeowner
Detroit police asking for help finding 61-year-old woman missing for more than a week
Detroit police officials say Geri White was last seen leaving her home in the 3700 block of Vicksburg – near Grand River and Dexter on the city’s west side – on Friday, Sept. 30.
fox2detroit.com
Zion Foster search: Detroit Police ends search of Macomb County landfill for remains of teen
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department says it has concluded the search for remains of Zion Foster after four-and-a-half months of sifting through a Macomb County landfill. However, Detroit Police would not comment either way on whether remains were found. In a statement from DPD, the department said...
Monthslong landfill search for Zion Foster ends, police say
The landfill search for Zion Foster, a 17-year-old girl who went missing in January and is believed to be dead, has ended, Detroit police said Wednesday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman killed by hit-and-run driver on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – A woman was killed Tuesday by a hit-and-run driver on Detroit’s east side. The incident happened around 7:25 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) in the area of Rochelle Avenue and Chalmers Street. A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed, according to authorities. She has not...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family of Detroit woman killed by hit-and-run driver looking for answers
DETROIT – The family of a woman killed Tuesday by a hit-and-run driver are looking for answers. Octavia Johnson, 26, was walking when she was hit by a vehicle around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday near Chalmers Street and Rochelle Avenue on Detroit’s east side. Johnson’s identical twin sister,...
fox2detroit.com
Suspects hold gun to 2-year-old's head, shoot up Detroit house during break-in
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit mother of two said she is fearing for her life after a suspect held a gun to her toddler's head and shot up her house during a break-in early Monday. The woman said two men who she's seen before broke into her home near...
MSP arrest armed 18-year-old, recover vehicle stolen in carjacking
(CBS DETROIT) - State police arrested an 18-year-old who tried to flee after they caught him speeding on M-10 in a vehicle that was carjacked out of Detroit in September. Michigan state police say that troopers on patrol in the area of Greenfield near West Chicago in Detroit when they checked the license plate of a silver Chrysler 200 that was speeding.Troopers discovered the vehicle had been carjacked out of Detroit on Sept. 26.The troopers conducted a traffic stop as the vehicle pulled into a driveway in a residential neighborhood.Police say the driver and three passengers fled on foot.The driver was seen throwing a pistol on the ground before he tripped over his own feet and fell. Police say they recovered a loaded 9mm Sig Sauer semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine.The driver was placed into custody without incident. He is lodged at the Detroit Detention Center.According to MSP, as they reviews DPD's report of the carjacking, they learned the carjacking suspect struck the victim several times with the butt of a black pistol. Police continue to investigate as they determine if the 18-year-old arrested in this incident is also the suspect involved in the carjacking.
Crime Stoppers offering $3K reward for tips after man found fatally shot, burned in 2015
(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the arrest in the murder of Robert Ellis, who was found fatally shot and burned in 2015 on Detroit's west side.The incident happened at about 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 23, 2015, at 19140 Archdale St., between W. Seven Mile Road and Cambridge Avenue. Robert Ellis, also known as "Bobby" or "Blue" was found shot and burned after a neighbor smelled smoke and called 911.When emergency units arrived at the house, they found his body.All tips will remain anonymous.To submit a tip, call 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit the website at www.1800speakup.org.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man with 9 previous convictions accused of peering through windows at night from Warren backyards
WARREN, Mich. – A man with nine previous convictions for peering through people’s windows from their backyards is accused of doing so eight more times in Warren. Police were called around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) to a home in the area of 11 Mile and Ryan roads in Warren.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect wanted after stealing bike on Detroit's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a thief who stole a bike on the east side. Police said the suspect took the bike from 1535 Franklin Street around 10 a.m. Sept. 15. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
fox2detroit.com
Four kids arrested trying to steal Kia, connected to string of Eastpointe car thefts
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Eastpointe Police Department said it arrested four juveniles trying to break into a 2016 Kia on Monday and say they may be responsible for a string of car thefts in the area. On Monday, Eastpointe officers arrived to a call of destruction of property...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Southfield police searching for missing 14-year-old girl
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a missing Southfield teenager. Madisyn Ann Ball, 14, was last seen leaving her home on Oct. 7 around 10:45 a.m. Police say Ball was last seen wearing a white shirt, a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. Anyone with information should...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Shots fired at driver who got out on Lodge to check on people inside stopped car he’d hit
DETROIT – Shots were fired at a driver on the Lodge Freeway after he got out of his vehicle to check on the people inside a stopped car he wasn’t able to avoid hitting, police said. The incident happened around 4:50 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) in the northbound...
Detroit Police Department chaplain needs help after home gutted by fire
A chaplain for the Detroit Police Department finds herself in need of support. Mary Autrey said a fire gutted her home over the weekend.
Serial 'Peeping Tom' arrested after attempting to flee Warren police on bicycle
A 51-year-old man was taken into custody late Tuesday night after Warren police say he was loitering in residents’ backyards and looking into windows over the last week.
