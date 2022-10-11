ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Oakland Press

Man reported missing has been found, police say

The Southfield Police Department had asked for the public’s help in locating a man reported missing from his Southfield home on Oct. 10. Midday on Tuesday, police announced that he had been located. Jacob Arnold, 31, was described as a white male, 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 160...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police investigating after 40-year-old man found dead in Ypsilanti

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Police have launched an investigation after a 40-year-old man was found dead in Ypsilanti. The discovery was made at 8:57 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 12) in the 500 block of East Michigan Avenue. Police said the man was already dead when they got to the scene. His...
fox2detroit.com

Ypsilanti Police investigate death of man found dead Wednesday morning

YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Ypsilanti Police Department is investigating the suspicious death of a 40-year-old man who was found Wednesday morning. According to a press release from the Ypsilanti Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Michigan Ave on a suspicious situation. When police arrived,...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Woman killed by hit-and-run driver on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A woman was killed Tuesday by a hit-and-run driver on Detroit’s east side. The incident happened around 7:25 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) in the area of Rochelle Avenue and Chalmers Street. A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed, according to authorities. She has not...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Family of Detroit woman killed by hit-and-run driver looking for answers

DETROIT – The family of a woman killed Tuesday by a hit-and-run driver are looking for answers. Octavia Johnson, 26, was walking when she was hit by a vehicle around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday near Chalmers Street and Rochelle Avenue on Detroit’s east side. Johnson’s identical twin sister,...
CBS Detroit

MSP arrest armed 18-year-old, recover vehicle stolen in carjacking

(CBS DETROIT) - State police arrested an 18-year-old who tried to flee after they caught him speeding on M-10 in a vehicle that was carjacked out of Detroit in September. Michigan state police say that troopers on patrol in the area of Greenfield near West Chicago in Detroit when they checked the license plate of a silver Chrysler 200 that was speeding.Troopers discovered the vehicle had been carjacked out of Detroit on Sept. 26.The troopers conducted a traffic stop as the vehicle pulled into a driveway in a residential neighborhood.Police say the driver and three passengers fled on foot.The driver was seen throwing a pistol on the ground before he tripped over his own feet and fell. Police say they recovered a loaded 9mm Sig Sauer semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine.The driver was placed into custody without incident. He is lodged at the Detroit Detention Center.According to MSP, as they reviews DPD's report of the carjacking, they learned the carjacking suspect struck the victim several times with the butt of a black pistol. Police continue to investigate as they determine if the 18-year-old arrested in this incident is also the suspect involved in the carjacking.
CBS Detroit

Crime Stoppers offering $3K reward for tips after man found fatally shot, burned in 2015

(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the arrest in the murder of Robert Ellis, who was found fatally shot and burned in 2015 on Detroit's west side.The incident happened at about 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 23, 2015, at 19140 Archdale St., between W. Seven Mile Road and Cambridge Avenue. Robert Ellis, also known as "Bobby" or "Blue" was found shot and burned after a neighbor smelled smoke and called 911.When emergency units arrived at the house, they found his body.All tips will remain anonymous.To submit a tip, call 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit the website at www.1800speakup.org.
fox2detroit.com

Suspect wanted after stealing bike on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a thief who stole a bike on the east side. Police said the suspect took the bike from 1535 Franklin Street around 10 a.m. Sept. 15. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Southfield police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a missing Southfield teenager. Madisyn Ann Ball, 14, was last seen leaving her home on Oct. 7 around 10:45 a.m. Police say Ball was last seen wearing a white shirt, a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. Anyone with information should...
