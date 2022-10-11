ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KC Chiefs’ Travis Kelce set a quirky NFL record with his four touchdown receptions

By Pete Grathoff
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce set a personal record with four touchdown receptions in Monday night’s game against the Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kelce’s old mark of three touchdowns was against the Texans in a 2019 Divisional playoff game.

The four touchdown receptions is also a Chiefs record for a tight end in a game.

Kelce’s first TD reception came in the second quarter (1 yard), and he had 4-yard and 8-yard scores in the third quarter, then got No. 4 on a 1-yard TD reception in the fourth quarter.

Opta Stats said Kelce is the first player in NFL history with four touchdown catches of less than 10 yards in the same game. That’s a quirky stat, but it’s all Kelce’s now.

Kelce also tied the Chiefs’ single-game record for most touchdowns by a pass catcher and it was a “Monday Night Football” game as well.

Next Gen numbers

At that point, Kelce had seven receptions for 25 yards and the four touchdowns. In reality he ran a whole lot farther than that.

On that 8-yard touchdown reception, Kelce actually ran 52.7 yards on the play. Confused? The NFL’s Next Gen Stats determined how much ground Kelce actually covered on the play.

First, here is the touchdown play.

Next Gen Stats, which said Kelce had just a 24.6% chance of scoring a touchdown on the play, shared this visualization of the score .

