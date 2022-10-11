ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

WTVM

Columbus double homicide suspect appears in court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I was shocked. I had actually had plans to drop by there,” said Erin Foruhmon. Erin Foruhmon is talking about how she felt when she found out 64-year-old Ursula Dietz and her 19-month-old granddaughter were shot and killed at Ursula’s home on Hilton Avenue in Columbus.
WTVM

1 dead, 1 injured, 23 families displaced in Columbus apartment fire

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One Columbus man dies after an early morning apartment fire at the Trails at Flat Rock Road on Oct. 12. “It had the entire sky lit up in orange, that’s all you could see was orange glow and the smoke billowing. It was a really big fire,” said Chad Peacock, resident of the Stone Creek neighborhood across the street.
WTVM

DETAILS: Double homicide leaves 64-year-old and toddler dead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A double homicide in Columbus is leaving more questions than answers. We’re learning more about the crime scene where a grandmother and her 19-month-old grandchild were shot and killed. “A situation like this is really a tear-jerker,” Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan told us. “It’s...
alabamanews.net

Opelika man arrested for attempted murder, robbery in Auburn

Auburn police have arrested a man on felony warrants related to robbery and attempted murder. The Auburn Police Department, along with the U.S. Marshal Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force, arrested 24-year-old Zaquavious Tygvan Gilmore, of Opelika, Tuesday. Police say Gilmore’s arrest stems from shot fired in the 200 block of...
wfxl.com

Americus police needs the public help identifying three suspected of burglary

The Americus Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying three suspects for burglary of a laundromat. Officers say on Wednesday, October 5, surveillance video shows the suspects at a laundromat located on Magnolia Street, in Americus. If anyone has any information regarding the suspects in the...
cenlanow.com

Man who pulled bow and arrow on police shot by Georgia PD officer

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A man who reportedly pulled a bow and arrow on responding police officers was shot by a CPD Officer during the altercation early Saturday morning, according to officials. In a news release, Columbus Police said the shooting happened in the 4200 block of 3rd Avenue....
WTVM

Officer on paid leave after gas station shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus police officer is on paid administrative leave following an early morning shooting on Oct. 8. Investigators say 45-year-old Johnathan Powell hit a woman inside a gas station with a jack. When approached by police, Powell had a few weapons, including a knife. After a...
WRBL News 3

Traffic Alert: Crash on I-185 north, lanes blocked

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A crash has been reported on Interstate 185 north, just past Manchester Expressway. All lanes of traffic are blocked on the northbound side of the roadway. Information about possible injuries is not available at this time. This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL for new details as they become available.
The Albany Herald

Trio sentenced for conspiring to bring meth into Georgia prison

MACON — Three co-conspirators guilty of attempting to distribute methamphetamine intended for Macon State Prison have been sentenced to prison for their crimes. Raquan Emahl Gray, 26, of Conley, was sentenced to serve 240 months to be followed by three years of supervised release after he was found guilty by a federal jury on May 24 of one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Daquann Marquez Epps, 26, of Columbus, was sentenced to serve 75 months to be followed by three years of supervised release after he previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
WRBL News 3

Man arrested after 11-year-old shot on Meade Street

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An eleven-year-old boy is recovering after being shot early Friday morning. According to officials with the Columbus Police Department, the boy was shot in his right arm. He has non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Meade Street on Oct. 7, 2022. Officers responded to the […]
WTVM

Miller Rd. in Columbus closed after traffic lights fall

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Miller Road, between Moon Rd. and the Warm Springs Connector, is currently closed. According to crews with News Leader 9, the traffic lights fell on Miller Road, and teams are working on getting them back up and working. There is no word on how long that...
