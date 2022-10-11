ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, TN

uppercumberlandreporter.com

Livingston, Cumberland County to Meet in 6AA Soccer Championship

Cumberland County and Livingston Academy will face off in the District 6AA championship for the 5th consecutive season Thursday after both teams won their respective semifinal game Tuesday evening at CCHS. Cumberland County defeated cross-town rival Stone Memorial 2-1 in double-overtime before Livingston Academy defeated DeKalb County, 9-2. Tuesday’s first...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
uppercumberlandreporter.com

Lady Panthers Advance to 6AA Semifinals

The Stone Memorial Lady Panther soccer team has advanced to the District 6AA tournament semifinals following their 5-0 opening-round win over White County on Monday, 5-0. Stone Memorial senior Haley Suggs scored two goals in the victory while keeper Kailee Waldo pitched the shutout in the net. SMHS’ Emma Thompson...
CROSSVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

HUGE college football game on tap in Tennessee

As most of you know…there is a college football game of epic proportions that will take place within the confines of our state. The great news is it is happening right here in Rutherford County when Western Kentucky visits Middle Tennessee State. To qualify our opening statement, let’s engage...
MURFREESBORO, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols set to make a big recruiting move this weekend

The Tennessee Vols could be poised to make a huge recruiting move this weekend. According to a report on Tuesday from On3, the Vols are expected to host 2023 five-star wide receiver Carnell Tate on a visit this weekend. Tate committed to Ohio State earlier this spring. On3’s Chad Simmons...
NASHVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Roddy Jones calls Tennessee's offense a pretender against Alabama

Roddy Jones is not a buyer of the Tennessee offense this week against Alabama, and on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” called the Vols a “pretender” during a segment with Matt Barrie. It’s not to say the Vols don’t have a good offense, and won’t have success, but...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Photo of the Week: October 10, 2022

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Severe thunderstorms moving across Middle Tennessee

Update, 3:55 p.m.: A Tornado Warning has been issued for southwestern Davidson, southeastern Dickson, northwestern Williamson, and south central Cheatham County until 4:30 p.m. At 3:54 p.m., severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located near White Bluff, or 10 miles east of...
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Alderman Wiggins Mourns The Loss Of Monterey Mayor Nathan Walker

Monterey Mayor Nathan Walker has passed away after a recent stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis. Alderman Bill Wiggins said it feels as though a pall is over the town of Monterey Wednesday morning. Walker has served as an Alderman since 2014 and was recently elected as Mayor. “What he brought...
MONTEREY, TN
carthagecourier.com

Teen motorcycle accident victim

Funeral services were held Sunday afternoon for an 18-year-old Popes Hill man killed in a single motorcycle accident in neighboring Trousdale County. Titus Mofield died at a Nashville hospital from injuries sustained in the accident. The wreck occurred around 3 p.m., Wednesday (October 5) at 316 East Main Street within...
TROUSDALE COUNTY, TN
plannedspontaneityhiking.com

Burgess Falls – Tennessee

Several years ago, I visited Burgess Falls State Park near Sparta, Tennessee. There is a trail that follows the Falling Water River where you can view several waterfalls. The largest waterfall used to have a metal staircase that led to the base of the waterfalls, but it was destroyed in a flood and never rebuilt. You can see my original post HERE!
SPARTA, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee

Things are getting spooky around Middle Tennessee. In addition to the pricey pumpkin farms that we know you’ll frequent this month, there are some free and cheap options lurking around the corner. In this week’s installment of the best free local fun, you’ll find some s’mores action, the chance...
TENNESSEE STATE
ucbjournal.com

Longhorn Coffee Bar & Saloon host grand opening

Longhorn Coffee Bar & Saloon recently hosted their grand opening celebration. They are a mobile coffee and smoothie truck that serves a variety of tasty drinks, both coffee and cocktails. According to their website, longhornonthego.com, they are “the perfect addition for your next get together. We offer the best coffee...
COOKEVILLE, TN

