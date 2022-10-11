Read full article on original website
Related
uppercumberlandreporter.com
Livingston, Cumberland County to Meet in 6AA Soccer Championship
Cumberland County and Livingston Academy will face off in the District 6AA championship for the 5th consecutive season Thursday after both teams won their respective semifinal game Tuesday evening at CCHS. Cumberland County defeated cross-town rival Stone Memorial 2-1 in double-overtime before Livingston Academy defeated DeKalb County, 9-2. Tuesday’s first...
uppercumberlandreporter.com
Lady Panthers Advance to 6AA Semifinals
The Stone Memorial Lady Panther soccer team has advanced to the District 6AA tournament semifinals following their 5-0 opening-round win over White County on Monday, 5-0. Stone Memorial senior Haley Suggs scored two goals in the victory while keeper Kailee Waldo pitched the shutout in the net. SMHS’ Emma Thompson...
wgnsradio.com
HUGE college football game on tap in Tennessee
As most of you know…there is a college football game of epic proportions that will take place within the confines of our state. The great news is it is happening right here in Rutherford County when Western Kentucky visits Middle Tennessee State. To qualify our opening statement, let’s engage...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols set to make a big recruiting move this weekend
The Tennessee Vols could be poised to make a huge recruiting move this weekend. According to a report on Tuesday from On3, the Vols are expected to host 2023 five-star wide receiver Carnell Tate on a visit this weekend. Tate committed to Ohio State earlier this spring. On3’s Chad Simmons...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaydownsouth.com
Roddy Jones calls Tennessee's offense a pretender against Alabama
Roddy Jones is not a buyer of the Tennessee offense this week against Alabama, and on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” called the Vols a “pretender” during a segment with Matt Barrie. It’s not to say the Vols don’t have a good offense, and won’t have success, but...
Middle Tennessee Severe Weather Coverage: Oct. 12, 2022
Strong storms are pushing through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky Wednesday afternoon.
Photo of the Week: October 10, 2022
Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
atozsports.com
Why Tim Banks is a better defensive coordinator for the Tennessee Vols than people realize
Tennessee Vols defensive coordinator Tim Banks has received a decent amount of criticism over the last season and a half. The Vols’ defense has appeared to be the weak point of the team. Tennessee’s pass defense, specifically, hasn’t been great statistically. UT ranks No. 123 in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
atozsports.com
Nick Saban has a much different tone about Tennessee this year than he normally does
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban has a much different tone when talking about the Tennessee Vols than he did two years ago when Jeremy Pruitt was the head coach. With previous head coaches, Saban always tried to talk Tennessee up a little. He’d talk about them “playing hard” or “building the program”.
Severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening in Middle TN, Southern KY
Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are under a Marginal risk for Wednesday evening for the possibility of strong to severe storms.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Severe thunderstorms moving across Middle Tennessee
Update, 3:55 p.m.: A Tornado Warning has been issued for southwestern Davidson, southeastern Dickson, northwestern Williamson, and south central Cheatham County until 4:30 p.m. At 3:54 p.m., severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located near White Bluff, or 10 miles east of...
Trousdale County sees increase in crime as population continues to grow
One of the smallest counties in the state is seeing an increase in crime.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols assistant had an amazing response when a player made a huge mistake against LSU
Tennessee Vols running backs coach Jerry Mack met with reporters on Tuesday and his response to a question about true freshman running back Dylan Sampson stuck out to me. Mack was asked about Sampson’s mistake in pass protection against LSU that resulted in quarterback Hendon Hooker taking a huge hit and fumbling.
newstalk941.com
Alderman Wiggins Mourns The Loss Of Monterey Mayor Nathan Walker
Monterey Mayor Nathan Walker has passed away after a recent stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis. Alderman Bill Wiggins said it feels as though a pall is over the town of Monterey Wednesday morning. Walker has served as an Alderman since 2014 and was recently elected as Mayor. “What he brought...
carthagecourier.com
Teen motorcycle accident victim
Funeral services were held Sunday afternoon for an 18-year-old Popes Hill man killed in a single motorcycle accident in neighboring Trousdale County. Titus Mofield died at a Nashville hospital from injuries sustained in the accident. The wreck occurred around 3 p.m., Wednesday (October 5) at 316 East Main Street within...
plannedspontaneityhiking.com
Burgess Falls – Tennessee
Several years ago, I visited Burgess Falls State Park near Sparta, Tennessee. There is a trail that follows the Falling Water River where you can view several waterfalls. The largest waterfall used to have a metal staircase that led to the base of the waterfalls, but it was destroyed in a flood and never rebuilt. You can see my original post HERE!
williamsonhomepage.com
Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
Things are getting spooky around Middle Tennessee. In addition to the pricey pumpkin farms that we know you’ll frequent this month, there are some free and cheap options lurking around the corner. In this week’s installment of the best free local fun, you’ll find some s’mores action, the chance...
WAFF
Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbecue is back in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, TN. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - For one weekend, one of the smallest towns in Tennessee becomes the biggest spot for BBQ. The Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbecue is happening in Lynchburg, October 14-15. More than 40,000 pitmasters and bbq lovers from across the world are coming together...
ucbjournal.com
Longhorn Coffee Bar & Saloon host grand opening
Longhorn Coffee Bar & Saloon recently hosted their grand opening celebration. They are a mobile coffee and smoothie truck that serves a variety of tasty drinks, both coffee and cocktails. According to their website, longhornonthego.com, they are “the perfect addition for your next get together. We offer the best coffee...
Man struck by double-locomotive while walking near railroad tracks in Murfreesboro
CSX is investigating a crash involving a double-locomotive that left a 24-year-old man injured Tuesday morning in Murfreesboro.
Comments / 0