Lawton, OK

Highland Cemetery entrance arch to be restored

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The entrance arch at a Lawton cemetery will be restored, nearly two years after it was hit by a city garbage truck. Lawton City Council accepted a proposal Tuesday from a company out of Oklahoma City to restore the broken arch at the Highland Cemetery on Fort Sill Blvd.
Five Oklahoma tribes to endorse Joy Hofmeister for governor

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Leaders from five of the largest tribes in Oklahoma are coming together on Tuesday for a press conference where they will announce their endorsement of Joy Hofmeister for Governor of Oklahoma. The Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw, and Seminole Nations will make the announcement at the...
New murals for Holiday in the Park approved

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The holidays are quickly approaching, and a few upgrades are coming for Lawton-Fort Sill’s Holiday in the Park this year. Lawton City Council approved two requests for new artwork in Elmer Thomas Park at the meeting Tuesday. The Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce will be...
Altus City Council Ward 4 Candidates: Brodie Butchee and William Mickley

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Brodie Butchee and William Mickley both said they believe they are the best candidate to hold Ward 4′s seat on the Altus City council. Both candidates emphasize the need for long-term strategies to keep Altus thriving. “I want to be on the city council for...
Stitt Campaign Responds To Tribal Leadership' Hofmeister Endorsement

UPDATE:In a press release emailed to News 9, the Stitt campaign responded to the announced. “Governor Kevin Stitt is proud to have the endorsement of the Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police as well as the support of thousands of tribal members across the state," Stitt campaign manager Donelle Harder said. "Because Gov. Stitt has delivered on his promises to turn deficits into surpluses, to deliver safe communities, to fund teachers and education at historic highs, all while cutting taxes for every Oklahoman.”
Candidate Joy Hofmeister Holds Campaign Event At Tulsa Bar

Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister is holding a campaign event in Tulsa. Hofmeister set up at Bar 473 Saturday evening, giving Tulsans a chance to meet her, talk about her campaign, and get a yard sign. A News On 6 Sooner Poll shows Hofmeister is leading Governor Kevin Stitt by nearly...
Take a Look Inside This Haunted Oklahoma Historical Home

With Halloween just around the corner now is the perfect time to plan a trip to visit the historic and allegedly haunted 'Tulsa Cave House' for some fall fun! If you've never heard of it before, it's a Sooner State landmark!. Close to downtown Tulsa, you can't miss it, it's...
Dobson Fiber internet expanding to Altus

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Dobson Fiber announced Wednesday that Altus would be the next home of their continuing expansion across Southwest Oklahoma. The company, along with city leaders, broke ground on a multi-million dollar expansion in the city. “We have been serving Oklahomans since 1936 and are excited to bring...
Veterans Service Center looking for holiday donations for families

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Have you heard of the Veterans Service Center?. They help process new and existing disability claims for veterans, as well as lending a helping hand to the widows and children of fallen veterans. But that’s not all they’re doing. They’re also gearing up for...
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt continues drough relief efforts for famers, eases regulations for transporting hay

Oklahoma City – In a targeted effort to continue assisting drought relief efforts for Oklahoma’s farmers and ranchers, Governor Kevin Stitt issued an executive order on Tuesday (October 11) temporarily suspending regulations for vehicles transporting bales of hay into the state. Governor Stitt’s order adjusts size and weight measurements for commercial hay loads, extending the width limit from 11’ to 12’, while maintaining high standards of safety. “As our farmers...
Rogers County Sheriff named Oklahoma Sheriff of the Year

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — The Rogers County Sheriff has been named Oklahoma’s Sheriff of the Year. Scott Walton was named at an awards ceremony in Oklahoma City where two of his deputies also won awards. He said the credit goes to his deputies and the community. “This one...
