KOCO
Twelve of Oklahoma’s brightest teachers announced as finalists for Teacher of the Year
OKLAHOMA CITY — Twelve of Oklahoma’s brightest teachers were announced as finalists for Teacher of the Year. These educators were handpicked from across the state for their devotion to teaching and shaping the minds of Oklahoma children. Teachers came from all over the state, from Broken Arrow to...
kswo.com
Fall Fest, Domestic Violence Prevention Walk just some things happening on Fort Sill
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - . Fort Sill has a variety of events this week and next with their Fall Fest, Domestic Violence Prevention Walk, and a Motivational Speaker.
Oklahoma class reintegrates by gender amid investigation of teacher's use of slur
TALIHINA, Okla. — An Oklahoma 5th-grade class is being reintegrated after being separated by gender. This comes about a month after an investigation was launched into the teacher's use of an anti-gay slur on a student. In September, Talihina parents Jonathon and Amber Stepp said a 5th-grade teacher encouraged...
kswo.com
Highland Cemetery entrance arch to be restored
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The entrance arch at a Lawton cemetery will be restored, nearly two years after it was hit by a city garbage truck. Lawton City Council accepted a proposal Tuesday from a company out of Oklahoma City to restore the broken arch at the Highland Cemetery on Fort Sill Blvd.
Tribal Leaders Explain Why They've Made An Endorsement In The Race For Oklahoma Governor
The leaders of Oklahoma’s five largest tribes have thrown their weight behind Joy Hofmeister for governor. This is the first time the five tribes have joined forces to support a gubernatorial candidate. Leaders of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee and Seminole Nations said a reason for their support is...
KTUL
Five Oklahoma tribes to endorse Joy Hofmeister for governor
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Leaders from five of the largest tribes in Oklahoma are coming together on Tuesday for a press conference where they will announce their endorsement of Joy Hofmeister for Governor of Oklahoma. The Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw, and Seminole Nations will make the announcement at the...
Oklahoma's 5 Largest Tribes Announce Endorsement For Oklahoma Governor
Leaders from the five largest tribes in the state held a press conference Tuesday to endorse State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister as Oklahoma’s next governor. According to a press release issued before the press conference, tribal leaders cite Hofmeister's respect for tribal sovereignty and her commitment to...
kswo.com
New murals for Holiday in the Park approved
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The holidays are quickly approaching, and a few upgrades are coming for Lawton-Fort Sill’s Holiday in the Park this year. Lawton City Council approved two requests for new artwork in Elmer Thomas Park at the meeting Tuesday. The Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce will be...
kswo.com
Altus City Council Ward 4 Candidates: Brodie Butchee and William Mickley
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Brodie Butchee and William Mickley both said they believe they are the best candidate to hold Ward 4′s seat on the Altus City council. Both candidates emphasize the need for long-term strategies to keep Altus thriving. “I want to be on the city council for...
KFOR EXCLUSIVE: Stitt’s secret plan to build a new Governor’s mansion
KFOR unearthed a secret plan to build a brand new Governor's mansion on the grounds of the capitol complex.
Stitt Campaign Responds To Tribal Leadership' Hofmeister Endorsement
UPDATE:In a press release emailed to News 9, the Stitt campaign responded to the announced. “Governor Kevin Stitt is proud to have the endorsement of the Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police as well as the support of thousands of tribal members across the state," Stitt campaign manager Donelle Harder said. "Because Gov. Stitt has delivered on his promises to turn deficits into surpluses, to deliver safe communities, to fund teachers and education at historic highs, all while cutting taxes for every Oklahoman.”
News On 6
Candidate Joy Hofmeister Holds Campaign Event At Tulsa Bar
Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister is holding a campaign event in Tulsa. Hofmeister set up at Bar 473 Saturday evening, giving Tulsans a chance to meet her, talk about her campaign, and get a yard sign. A News On 6 Sooner Poll shows Hofmeister is leading Governor Kevin Stitt by nearly...
Take a Look Inside This Haunted Oklahoma Historical Home
With Halloween just around the corner now is the perfect time to plan a trip to visit the historic and allegedly haunted 'Tulsa Cave House' for some fall fun! If you've never heard of it before, it's a Sooner State landmark!. Close to downtown Tulsa, you can't miss it, it's...
Tribes urge Oklahoma lawmakers to repeal critical race theory law
Leaders of several Native American tribes are calling on Oklahoma lawmakers to repeal a bill that bans critical race theory from being taught in classrooms.
kswo.com
Dobson Fiber internet expanding to Altus
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Dobson Fiber announced Wednesday that Altus would be the next home of their continuing expansion across Southwest Oklahoma. The company, along with city leaders, broke ground on a multi-million dollar expansion in the city. “We have been serving Oklahomans since 1936 and are excited to bring...
kswo.com
Veterans Service Center looking for holiday donations for families
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Have you heard of the Veterans Service Center?. They help process new and existing disability claims for veterans, as well as lending a helping hand to the widows and children of fallen veterans. But that’s not all they’re doing. They’re also gearing up for...
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt continues drough relief efforts for famers, eases regulations for transporting hay
Oklahoma City – In a targeted effort to continue assisting drought relief efforts for Oklahoma’s farmers and ranchers, Governor Kevin Stitt issued an executive order on Tuesday (October 11) temporarily suspending regulations for vehicles transporting bales of hay into the state. Governor Stitt’s order adjusts size and weight measurements for commercial hay loads, extending the width limit from 11’ to 12’, while maintaining high standards of safety. “As our farmers...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Rogers County Sheriff named Oklahoma Sheriff of the Year
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — The Rogers County Sheriff has been named Oklahoma’s Sheriff of the Year. Scott Walton was named at an awards ceremony in Oklahoma City where two of his deputies also won awards. He said the credit goes to his deputies and the community. “This one...
KOCO
Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board votes against clemency recommendation for Richard Fairchild
OKLAHOMA CITY — After a two-hour clemency hearing, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted against recommending clemency for death row inmate Richard Fairchild. Fairchild has been on death row for 26 years for the 1993 killing of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son, Adam Broomhall. The hearing revisited the...
State Chamber of Oklahoma rates OK a bottom ten state for health care
A new scorecard from the State Chamber of Oklahoma shows the state is in the bottom ten nationwide for health care.
