ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Comments / 0

Related
1077 WRKR

Local Artist “Embodies” Talents and Wins at ArtPrize 2022

Since its creation in 2009, ArtPrize, hosted in Grand Rapids, MI has become the largest international open art competition where artists of all kinds can display their work. With interactive displays, works being made in real time, and people from far and wide ArtPrize provides visitors with a creative adventure like nowhere else. As big as this competition is, art does what it is meant to at its core, help those around them heal. Local Southwest Michigan artist and ArtPrize 2022 Time-Based Winner, Kristen Zamora’s Embodied project has helped heal people from near and far.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Make Ebels General Store your fall destination

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) The most popular and spectacular art show this time of year is the changing leaves outside our doors and windows. Trees are turning vibrant shades of gold and orange, deep red and we know color tours are all the rage in Michigan, especially during the month of October. Many people head north to enjoy the splendor, so if you’re in the mood to take in the fall season, we’ve got a destination for you, Ebels Clothing Department in Reed City. You can enjoy the colors as you head north, then shop all the fall trends and enjoy fall inspired treats in their coffee shop!
REED CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Muskegon, MI
Entertainment
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
City
Muskegon, MI
grmag.com

Annual ‘Restaurant Week’ returns November 4

Restaurant Week Grand Rapids is cooking up what may prove to be one of the most popular culinary events of the year, Nov. 4-12. After two years offering a standard menu format, Experience Grand Rapids announces the return of specialty menus, along with event features like digital check-ins, incentive offers and free gifts.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
grmag.com

A new flavor of pizza

East Grand Rapids is home to a new Mediterranean style pizza – a flavor the townspeople have not yet tasted. “We are so excited to bring a new taste to the (East Grand Rapids) community”, said owner Guney Tosun. “There is nothing like bringing people together with the taste of food and the response we have gotten has been incredible. We are so happy to be here and can’t wait to grow with Grand Rapids.”
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Morning Belle coming to Breton Village

A Grand Rapids breakfast chain is opening its third location next month. Grand Rapids-based Meritage Hospitality Group said Tuesday, Oct. 11, it will open its third Morning Belle in the city at 1962 Breton Road SE in Breton Village. The new location joins Morning Belle locations at 434 Bridge St....
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Grand Valley Marine to close, auction assets

After nearly 60 years in business, a marine supplies company is closing and selling its assets in an online auction. Grand Valley Marine, 3711 28th St. SW in Grandville, said this week it is shuttering its doors. An online auction will be held to sell its inventory from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at orbitbid.com.
GRANDVILLE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antiques Roadshow#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Mma#The Muskegon Art Museum
grmag.com

Native American culture celebrated at Museum

Anishinaabe Culture Day kicks off at Grand Rapids Public Museum, 272 Pearl St NW, on Wednesday Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with a special, one-day celebration for visiting school groups to learn about the history and culture of the Anishinaabe in West Michigan. The Anishinaabe are a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
grmag.com

Local drummer performs with Killers

Grand Rapids drummer Scott Hickok had a dream come true Saturday night when he was called up from the floor of Little Caesars Arena in Detroit to play a song with The Killers. Hickok had already seen the popular rock band in concert enough times to know how to possibly make that dream a reality.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
grmag.com

Update: No parade for fallen firefighters tonight

The Grand Rapids Fire Department is cancelling tonight’s Silent Night Parade until further notice due to forecasted inclement weather. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our community. At this point, an alternative date is being explored with our fire service partners, and an update on that process will be communicated upon reaching the final decision,” said Captain William Smith in a written statement.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Vredevoogd giving away 3 new furnaces this winter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The cold winter months are right around the corner and perhaps you partnering with Williams Distributing and eightWest for a special Grateful Giveaway. With the holiday season and cold weather approaching fast, Vredevoogd is giving away 3 free furnace replacements to a family member, friend, or person who has gone above and beyond in their community! To nominate someone, click here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Arts
100.5 The River

Cat or Dog That Needs Shots? Get Them Free in GR This Weekend

Having a pet can be expensive, if money is tight and your cat or dog needs shots, there is a free vaccine clinic going on in Grand Rapids this weekend. My son and I got a dog a couple of years ago and I was aware of there would be visits to the vet and food costs but I didn't realize animals needed so many visits to the vet and they would be so expensive.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
US 103.1

What is the Longest River in Michigan?

The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...

Comments / 0

Community Policy