Local Artist “Embodies” Talents and Wins at ArtPrize 2022
Since its creation in 2009, ArtPrize, hosted in Grand Rapids, MI has become the largest international open art competition where artists of all kinds can display their work. With interactive displays, works being made in real time, and people from far and wide ArtPrize provides visitors with a creative adventure like nowhere else. As big as this competition is, art does what it is meant to at its core, help those around them heal. Local Southwest Michigan artist and ArtPrize 2022 Time-Based Winner, Kristen Zamora’s Embodied project has helped heal people from near and far.
Iconic Toys 'R' Us returns with grand opening event this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — "I don't want to grow up, because if I did, I couldn't be a Toys 'R' Us kid," is a tune that most kids nowadays have never heard—until now. The iconic toy store has partnered with Macy's and will be opening up a Toys 'R' Us toy section in select stores across the country.
Sip Coffee & Cocktails nears opening day in Grand Rapids
A new spot for coffee and cocktails will soon open its doors in Grand Rapids’ Alger Heights neighborhood.
Make Ebels General Store your fall destination
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) The most popular and spectacular art show this time of year is the changing leaves outside our doors and windows. Trees are turning vibrant shades of gold and orange, deep red and we know color tours are all the rage in Michigan, especially during the month of October. Many people head north to enjoy the splendor, so if you’re in the mood to take in the fall season, we’ve got a destination for you, Ebels Clothing Department in Reed City. You can enjoy the colors as you head north, then shop all the fall trends and enjoy fall inspired treats in their coffee shop!
Annual ‘Restaurant Week’ returns November 4
Restaurant Week Grand Rapids is cooking up what may prove to be one of the most popular culinary events of the year, Nov. 4-12. After two years offering a standard menu format, Experience Grand Rapids announces the return of specialty menus, along with event features like digital check-ins, incentive offers and free gifts.
A new flavor of pizza
East Grand Rapids is home to a new Mediterranean style pizza – a flavor the townspeople have not yet tasted. “We are so excited to bring a new taste to the (East Grand Rapids) community”, said owner Guney Tosun. “There is nothing like bringing people together with the taste of food and the response we have gotten has been incredible. We are so happy to be here and can’t wait to grow with Grand Rapids.”
Morning Belle coming to Breton Village
A Grand Rapids breakfast chain is opening its third location next month. Grand Rapids-based Meritage Hospitality Group said Tuesday, Oct. 11, it will open its third Morning Belle in the city at 1962 Breton Road SE in Breton Village. The new location joins Morning Belle locations at 434 Bridge St....
Grand Valley Marine to close, auction assets
After nearly 60 years in business, a marine supplies company is closing and selling its assets in an online auction. Grand Valley Marine, 3711 28th St. SW in Grandville, said this week it is shuttering its doors. An online auction will be held to sell its inventory from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at orbitbid.com.
Native American culture celebrated at Museum
Anishinaabe Culture Day kicks off at Grand Rapids Public Museum, 272 Pearl St NW, on Wednesday Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with a special, one-day celebration for visiting school groups to learn about the history and culture of the Anishinaabe in West Michigan. The Anishinaabe are a...
Local drummer performs with Killers
Grand Rapids drummer Scott Hickok had a dream come true Saturday night when he was called up from the floor of Little Caesars Arena in Detroit to play a song with The Killers. Hickok had already seen the popular rock band in concert enough times to know how to possibly make that dream a reality.
Update: No parade for fallen firefighters tonight
The Grand Rapids Fire Department is cancelling tonight’s Silent Night Parade until further notice due to forecasted inclement weather. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our community. At this point, an alternative date is being explored with our fire service partners, and an update on that process will be communicated upon reaching the final decision,” said Captain William Smith in a written statement.
Vredevoogd giving away 3 new furnaces this winter
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The cold winter months are right around the corner and perhaps you partnering with Williams Distributing and eightWest for a special Grateful Giveaway. With the holiday season and cold weather approaching fast, Vredevoogd is giving away 3 free furnace replacements to a family member, friend, or person who has gone above and beyond in their community! To nominate someone, click here.
Grand Valley Marine closing 28th Street location, holding auction
Grand Valley Sport & Marine has announced that after nearly 60 years in business, it is closing its original store on 28th Street.
Cat or Dog That Needs Shots? Get Them Free in GR This Weekend
Having a pet can be expensive, if money is tight and your cat or dog needs shots, there is a free vaccine clinic going on in Grand Rapids this weekend. My son and I got a dog a couple of years ago and I was aware of there would be visits to the vet and food costs but I didn't realize animals needed so many visits to the vet and they would be so expensive.
BISSELL to hold free vaccine clinic for pets this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The BISSELL Pet Foundation is holding a free pet vaccine clinic this weekend. The event is scheduled to be held Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. We’re told all pet parents are encouraged to bring in cats and dogs that are at...
Meijer’s one-penny pony Sandy bucks inflation
There is one thing at Meijer grocery stores across the Midwest that hasn’t changed in price: Sandy the mechanical horse, children’s favorite checkout activity.
Wildlife Rehab Center in Grand Rapids needs a new home
A West Michigan animal rehabilitation center that has been in operation for several decades is looking for a new piece of property to call home.
What is the Longest River in Michigan?
The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
Michigan CEO who hid PFAS pollution to be honored as ‘role model’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Thanks to Wolverine Worldwide, there’s a 25 square-mile area of northern Kent County where the groundwater is poisonous to drink. Wolverine, which polluted the area with PFAS chemicals while making shoes, knew and did nothing about the contamination until its toxic dumping was discovered five years ago.
Gun Lake Tribe, state celebrate new bridge on US-131
A native American tribe the state of Michigan celebrated the opening of a new overpass bridge in Wayland Township Tuesday.
