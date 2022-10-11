ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To LaMelo Ball Diagnosis News

After LaMelo Ball exited Monday night's preseason game early with an ankle injury, this isn't the news that anybody in Buzz City wanted to hear... "Charlotte Hornets All-Star LaMelo Ball has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 left ankle sprain and is expected to miss time to start the regular season."
CHARLOTTE, NC
Complex

Bronny James Signs to Nike

In a move that’s felt inevitable for years now, Nike is officially welcoming LeBron James’ son Bronny James to the Swoosh family. Nike announced today that it has signed the younger James to a name, image, and likeness deal. Along with the eldest son of the four-time NBA champion, Nike announced the signings of student athletes Caitlin Clark, Haley Jones, DJ Wagner, and JuJu Watkins.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Oregon State
KRON4 News

‘That wasn’t a Sucker punch’: Draymond’s mom defends Poole punch

(KRON) — Draymond Green’s mom has taken to Twitter to defend her son after video emerged showing the Golden State Warriors star punching teammate, Jordan Poole. The video, and Green’s seemingly aggressive behavior, has drawn widespread condemnation, with some accusing Green of sucker-punching Poole. But Draymond’s mom, Mary Babers, isn’t having it. “That wasn’t a […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Bronny James
rolling out

Bronny James follows in father’s footsteps, signs with Nike

Nike announced its latest class of athletes, who are all still students, on Oct. 10. The group of five basketball players’ deals was made possible through the Name, Image and Likeness bill, which allows student-athletes to legally sign endorsement deals while still in school. The fresh crop is headlined...
NBA
NBC Sports

With Poole's blessing, Warriors placing trust in Draymond

SAN FRANCISCO – It’s a precarious trust that the Warriors are placing in Draymond Green, and they might not be willing to invest any trust without Jordan Poole’s approval. The wicked right-hand punch that landed on Poole’s face last week resulted in relatively soft punishment for Green,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hypebeast.com

The Classic "Oreo" Colorway Hits the Air Jordan 37

The Air Jordan 37 has surfaced in a classic black and white colorway. The latest clean two-tone iteration for the new basketball silhouette is revealed just in time for the upcoming NBA season and following the release of the Toronto Raptors colorway. The shoe comes dressed in the classic “Oreo”...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sierra Canyon High School#Stanford
hypebeast.com

The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT Joins Nike's "Somos Familia" Collection

While October ushers in Halloween and its festivities, it also serves as the predecessor to the Day of the Dead. Largely originating in Mexico, the multi-day holiday brings together communities to commemorate those who have passed. This year, Nike and the Jordan Brand team are celebrating the holiday with a collection of four themed sneakers. The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT joins the Air Force 1 Low, Dunk High and Air Max 1 as the Swoosh presents colorful, thematic makeovers on each.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
hypebeast.com

The Nike Dunk High "Plaid" is Holiday-Ready

Is gearing up for the holiday season with a collection of Christmas-ready kicks. Recently, the Oregon-based imprint revealed an Air Jordan 1 Mid and Low decked out in festive tones and embossed detailing. In addition, a variety of pairs such as the Air Force 1 Low, Dunk Low and Air Jordan 1 Mid have arrived with flannel-like decor. The Swoosh now continues the previous with the Nike Dunk High “Plaid.”
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

"Midnight Navy" Touches Down On the Air Jordan 11

A relatively quiet year for the Air Jordan 11, 2022 has offered a short list of looks for the sneaker, including a high-top version of 2016’s Air Jordan 11 Low “Cherry.” However, Jordan Brand has more in store for the sneaker world as a new “Midnight Navy” colorway has officially been revealed. Landing in women’s sizing, the pair joins this month’s Air Jordan 4 “Canyon Purple” in the brand’s latest women’s exclusive Air Jordan releases.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

"Snakeskin" Lands on the adidas Crazy 1

While the late Kobe Bryant’s impact on the game of basketball is undeniably massive, his influence on the world of sneakers should not be overlooked. Best known for his Nike Kobe series, the superstar athlete also had a run with the Three Stripes before joining up with the Swoosh. Now, while Nike has yet to fully relaunch the Kobe line,
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy