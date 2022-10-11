Read full article on original website
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
LeBron James Reacts to Son Bronny’s Deal With Nike
The company announced earlier in the day it signed the 18-year-old to an endorsement deal.
NBA World Reacts To LaMelo Ball Diagnosis News
After LaMelo Ball exited Monday night's preseason game early with an ankle injury, this isn't the news that anybody in Buzz City wanted to hear... "Charlotte Hornets All-Star LaMelo Ball has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 left ankle sprain and is expected to miss time to start the regular season."
Complex
Bronny James Signs to Nike
In a move that’s felt inevitable for years now, Nike is officially welcoming LeBron James’ son Bronny James to the Swoosh family. Nike announced today that it has signed the younger James to a name, image, and likeness deal. Along with the eldest son of the four-time NBA champion, Nike announced the signings of student athletes Caitlin Clark, Haley Jones, DJ Wagner, and JuJu Watkins.
‘That wasn’t a Sucker punch’: Draymond’s mom defends Poole punch
(KRON) — Draymond Green’s mom has taken to Twitter to defend her son after video emerged showing the Golden State Warriors star punching teammate, Jordan Poole. The video, and Green’s seemingly aggressive behavior, has drawn widespread condemnation, with some accusing Green of sucker-punching Poole. But Draymond’s mom, Mary Babers, isn’t having it. “That wasn’t a […]
Lakers News: Former LeBron James Rival Has Some Thoughts About Bronny James As An NBA Prospect
Should Bronny try to join the league straight out of high school like his dad?
LeBron James Takes Another Social Justice Stand, This Time Against Kanye West
James and his camp pull episode of The Shop featuring the rapper because of his controversial comments
Patrick Beverley Roasts Draymond Green For Punching Jordan Poole
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley weighed in on the Golden State Warriors drama
Bronny James follows in father’s footsteps, signs with Nike
Nike announced its latest class of athletes, who are all still students, on Oct. 10. The group of five basketball players’ deals was made possible through the Name, Image and Likeness bill, which allows student-athletes to legally sign endorsement deals while still in school. The fresh crop is headlined...
NBC Sports
With Poole's blessing, Warriors placing trust in Draymond
SAN FRANCISCO – It’s a precarious trust that the Warriors are placing in Draymond Green, and they might not be willing to invest any trust without Jordan Poole’s approval. The wicked right-hand punch that landed on Poole’s face last week resulted in relatively soft punishment for Green,...
Golden State Warriors Player Will Miss First Regular Season Game
On Tuesday, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said that Andre Iguodala will not play in their first regular season game of the year on Oct. 18.
hypebeast.com
The Classic "Oreo" Colorway Hits the Air Jordan 37
The Air Jordan 37 has surfaced in a classic black and white colorway. The latest clean two-tone iteration for the new basketball silhouette is revealed just in time for the upcoming NBA season and following the release of the Toronto Raptors colorway. The shoe comes dressed in the classic “Oreo”...
Phoenix Suns Reportedly Have Trade Interest In Former 6th Man Of The Year
According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports, the Phoenix Suns are interested in trading for Jordan Clarkson. He has spent the last two and a half seasons with the Utah Jazz and won the 6th Man of The Year Award in 2021.
Los Angeles Lakers Sign Bryce Hamilton; Waive LJ Figueroa
The Los Angeles Lakers announced on Monday that they have signed Bryce Hamilton and have waived LJ Figueroa.
WATCH: Jordan Poole's Incredible Move In Warriors Win
Jordan Poole had an incredible move in Sunday's preseason game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT Joins Nike's "Somos Familia" Collection
While October ushers in Halloween and its festivities, it also serves as the predecessor to the Day of the Dead. Largely originating in Mexico, the multi-day holiday brings together communities to commemorate those who have passed. This year, Nike and the Jordan Brand team are celebrating the holiday with a collection of four themed sneakers. The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT joins the Air Force 1 Low, Dunk High and Air Max 1 as the Swoosh presents colorful, thematic makeovers on each.
‘I thought about it’: Damian Lillard spills on LeBron James’ 2021 recruitment pitch to join Lakers
Damian Lillard has been the poster child for franchise loyalty in an era all about player empowerment. But the Portland Trail Blazers point guard did take a meeting with LeBron James last offseason that challenged his resolve even just a bit. In a recent piece by The Ringer’s Logan Murdock,...
hypebeast.com
The Nike Dunk High "Plaid" is Holiday-Ready
Is gearing up for the holiday season with a collection of Christmas-ready kicks. Recently, the Oregon-based imprint revealed an Air Jordan 1 Mid and Low decked out in festive tones and embossed detailing. In addition, a variety of pairs such as the Air Force 1 Low, Dunk Low and Air Jordan 1 Mid have arrived with flannel-like decor. The Swoosh now continues the previous with the Nike Dunk High “Plaid.”
hypebeast.com
"Midnight Navy" Touches Down On the Air Jordan 11
A relatively quiet year for the Air Jordan 11, 2022 has offered a short list of looks for the sneaker, including a high-top version of 2016’s Air Jordan 11 Low “Cherry.” However, Jordan Brand has more in store for the sneaker world as a new “Midnight Navy” colorway has officially been revealed. Landing in women’s sizing, the pair joins this month’s Air Jordan 4 “Canyon Purple” in the brand’s latest women’s exclusive Air Jordan releases.
hypebeast.com
"Snakeskin" Lands on the adidas Crazy 1
While the late Kobe Bryant’s impact on the game of basketball is undeniably massive, his influence on the world of sneakers should not be overlooked. Best known for his Nike Kobe series, the superstar athlete also had a run with the Three Stripes before joining up with the Swoosh. Now, while Nike has yet to fully relaunch the Kobe line,
