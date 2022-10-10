ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Mance Warner Bout Announced For MLW Fightland 2022

MLW Fightland (10/30) Last Man Standing MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. EJ Nduka. The return of Davey Boy Smith Jr. Other talent scheduled for the event include The Samoan SWAT Team, Alex Kane and the BOMAYE Fight Club, Microman, and the MLW World Middleweight Champion Shun Skywalker.
NJPW Announces Bracket For NJPW World TV Title Tournament

New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced the 16-man bracket for the NJPW World TV Championship tournament, which begins on October 14 and concludes at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4. Check out the full first round schedule below. October 14, Korakuen Hall. - David Finlay vs Yoshinobu Kanemaru. - Alex Zayne...
AEW Dynamite (10/12) Preview: AEW Invades Canada As Chris Jericho Defends ROH Gold Against Danielson

It's Wednesday, and you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dynamite!. Tonight, AEW Dynamite makes its international debut from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Chris Jericho comes back to Toronto (even though he is from Winnipeg, you idiot) and will headline the card as he defends his Ring of Honor World Championship against Bryan Danielson. Christian Cage, Swerve Strickland, PAC, Toni Storm, and more are all leading the charge as AEW invades Canada for the first time ever.
Dog Wins Professional Wrestling Match

Fans have seen plenty of prodigies in the wrestling industry. Some wrestlers like to tout themselves as once in a generation. Others are considered pillars or faces of a franchise. While the road to the top can be filled with hurdles and distractions, one mammal has it all figured out...
Trey Miguel: Mike Bailey Is The Biggest Addition To The X-Division Since I Signed With IMPACT

Trey Miguel has high praise for 'Speedball' Mike Bailey. The X-Division has always been a highlight for fans of IMPACT Wrestling, and that is no different in 2022 has the division boasts a loaded roster of Ace Austin, Trey Miguel, Laredo Kid, and more. In the past, the X-Division title has been held by all-time greats like AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, and Christopher Daniels.
Chris Jericho: The Positives In AEW Are 98% To 2%

Chris Jericho is focusing on the positives. Jericho was the first top star signed by AEW when the company came to fruition at the start of 2019 and he's maintained his status on television and behind the scenes as the company has grown. Tony Khan has often credited Jericho for the early success of AEW and continues to lean on Jericho along with Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley as he navigates through any changes.
Podcast: AEW Toronto Debut! | AEW Dynamite 10/12/22 Full Show Review & Results

Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Jon Alba (@JonAlba) review AEW's debut in Toronto, with SRS sending live notes!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all your vitamins, minerals and greens in one easy, healthy drink with Athletic...
Frankie Kazarian Will Cash In Option C, Relinquish X-Division Title For IMPACT World Title Shot

Option C is the path Kazarian chooses. Ever since 2012, Option C has existed in IMPACT Wrestling. Option C allows the incumbent X-Division Champion to vacate and cash in his title and go for the World Championship. Frankie Kazarian, currently contracted to AEW, has exercised his right to cash in the X-Division Championship for a shot at the World Title. He informed Josh Alexander of his decision on October 13.
Bobby Lashley Would Like To Bring Back The Hurt Business At Some Point, Praises WWE Raw Roster

Bobby Lashley praises the WWE Raw roster. With Roman Reigns working limited dates despite being the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Bobby Lashley became one of the faces of WWE Raw as the United States Champion. WWE put more emphasis on the US Title with Triple H taking over creative and Lashley would regularly square off against a variety of opponents including The Miz, AJ Styles, and Mustafa Ali.
