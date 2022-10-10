Read full article on original website
New Inductees In Japan Wrestling Hall Of Fame, KC Navarro And Kevin Knight Fight In LA | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Tuesday, October 11, 2022. - Masa Saito, Great Kojika, The Great Kabuki are set to be inducted into Japan Pro Wrestling Hall Of Fame:. - Battle Slam has released apparent footage of a altercation between Kevin Knight and KC Navarro in LA:. -...
Mance Warner Bout Announced For MLW Fightland 2022
MLW Fightland (10/30) Last Man Standing MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. EJ Nduka. The return of Davey Boy Smith Jr. Other talent scheduled for the event include The Samoan SWAT Team, Alex Kane and the BOMAYE Fight Club, Microman, and the MLW World Middleweight Champion Shun Skywalker.
NJPW Announces Bracket For NJPW World TV Title Tournament
New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced the 16-man bracket for the NJPW World TV Championship tournament, which begins on October 14 and concludes at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4. Check out the full first round schedule below. October 14, Korakuen Hall. - David Finlay vs Yoshinobu Kanemaru. - Alex Zayne...
AEW Dark Stream & Results (10/11): Lance Archer, Brian Cage, Toni Storm, More Compete
AEW Dark - October 11. Penelope Ford, Serena Deeb, and Jamie Hayter def. Jordan Blade, Trish Adora, and Skye Blue. Zack Clayton signs with AEW. Dalton Castle and The Boys def. Joe Keys, Josh Fuller, and BK Klein. Action Andretti promo. Kip Sabian (with Penelope Ford) def. Brandon Cutler. AEW...
AEW Dynamite (10/12) Preview: AEW Invades Canada As Chris Jericho Defends ROH Gold Against Danielson
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dynamite!. Tonight, AEW Dynamite makes its international debut from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Chris Jericho comes back to Toronto (even though he is from Winnipeg, you idiot) and will headline the card as he defends his Ring of Honor World Championship against Bryan Danielson. Christian Cage, Swerve Strickland, PAC, Toni Storm, and more are all leading the charge as AEW invades Canada for the first time ever.
MLW To Begin Streaming On Pro Wrestling TV In November With Battle Riot IV, Court Bauer Comments
MLW is coming to Pro Wrestling TV with big plans for 2023. Major League Wrestling is getting ready to start airing its new season and they will have a new broadcast partner in the free streaming service, Pro Wrestling TV. Launched in April 2022, PWTV is also the home of promotions like Women's Wrestling Army and Control Your Narrative.
'Speedball' Mike Bailey Discusses A Potential MMA Run, Pitches Fight With PewDiePie?!?
Mike Bailey talks about a potential run in MMA. There are few wrestlers in today's world that can say that represent multiple different styles of fighting, but 'Speedball' Mike Bailey is one of them. Bailey, who currently represents IMPACT Wrestling, incorporates a lot of martial arts into his wrestling style.
Dog Wins Professional Wrestling Match
Fans have seen plenty of prodigies in the wrestling industry. Some wrestlers like to tout themselves as once in a generation. Others are considered pillars or faces of a franchise. While the road to the top can be filled with hurdles and distractions, one mammal has it all figured out...
Trey Miguel: Mike Bailey Is The Biggest Addition To The X-Division Since I Signed With IMPACT
Trey Miguel has high praise for 'Speedball' Mike Bailey. The X-Division has always been a highlight for fans of IMPACT Wrestling, and that is no different in 2022 has the division boasts a loaded roster of Ace Austin, Trey Miguel, Laredo Kid, and more. In the past, the X-Division title has been held by all-time greats like AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, and Christopher Daniels.
Spoiler: Former ROH Team Debuts At 10/13 AEW Rampage Tapings, ROH Title Bout Set
News coming out of the AEW Rampage tapings. AEW taped Friday's episode of Rampage on Thursday from Toronto. During the show, a former ROH team debuted and the next ROH World Title match was announced. Read below if you want to be spoiled. At the end of the tapings, The...
Trey Miguel Talks IMPACT, Greektown Wrestling, more | 2022 Interview
Trey Miguel Talks IMPACT, Greektown Wrestling, more | 2022 Interview
Chris Jericho: The Positives In AEW Are 98% To 2%
Chris Jericho is focusing on the positives. Jericho was the first top star signed by AEW when the company came to fruition at the start of 2019 and he's maintained his status on television and behind the scenes as the company has grown. Tony Khan has often credited Jericho for the early success of AEW and continues to lean on Jericho along with Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley as he navigates through any changes.
IMPACT Wrestling Results (10/13/2022): Josh Alexander Speaks, Matt Cardona, VXT & More Compete.
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 10/13/2022 edition of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV & on YouTube (Membership Only). We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. - IMPACT World Heavyweight Champion Josh...
Podcast: AEW Toronto Debut! | AEW Dynamite 10/12/22 Full Show Review & Results
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Jon Alba (@JonAlba) review AEW's debut in Toronto, with SRS sending live notes!.
MJF Praises Alex Hammerstone As An Incredible Talent, Says He'd Be A Huge Get For AEW
MJF has high praise for Alex Hammerstone. Before MJF became one of the top stars in All Elite Wrestling, he was a main star MLW and aligned with Alex Hammerstone & Richard Holliday as The Dynasty. While MJF has ascended in AEW, Hammerstone has become the top guy in MLW and the reigning MLW World Heavyweight Champion.
Frankie Kazarian Will Cash In Option C, Relinquish X-Division Title For IMPACT World Title Shot
Option C is the path Kazarian chooses. Ever since 2012, Option C has existed in IMPACT Wrestling. Option C allows the incumbent X-Division Champion to vacate and cash in his title and go for the World Championship. Frankie Kazarian, currently contracted to AEW, has exercised his right to cash in the X-Division Championship for a shot at the World Title. He informed Josh Alexander of his decision on October 13.
Tag Team Title Match, ECW Legends Team Up, Eric Young vs. Rich Swann Set For 10/20 IMPACT Wrestling
The October 20 episode of IMPACT Wrestling is taking shape. October 20's episode of IMPACT will feature a Tag Team Championship match, a rematch from Bound For Glory 2020, and two ECW Originals teaming up. In a rematch from the main event of Bound For Glory 2020, Eric Young will...
IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title Bout Official For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Another title bout has been added to NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that Taiji Ishimori will defend his IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship against El Desperado, Hiromu Takahashi, and Master Wato in a four-way bout at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. From NJPW:. The IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship will...
Bray Wyatt Is Back In WWE | LIVE IN TORONTO! List & Ya Boy 10/12/22 | Sean Ross Sapp & Jimmy Van
Sean Ross Sapp is LIVE in Toronto with Jimmy Van to talk the wrestling news for October 12, 2022!.
Bobby Lashley Would Like To Bring Back The Hurt Business At Some Point, Praises WWE Raw Roster
Bobby Lashley praises the WWE Raw roster. With Roman Reigns working limited dates despite being the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Bobby Lashley became one of the faces of WWE Raw as the United States Champion. WWE put more emphasis on the US Title with Triple H taking over creative and Lashley would regularly square off against a variety of opponents including The Miz, AJ Styles, and Mustafa Ali.
