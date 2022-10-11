Read full article on original website
Related
Shannon Brandt to appear in court after allegedly murdering 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson
The man accused of running down an 18-year-old with his SUV in McHenry, North Dakota, is due in court Thursday and will either plead guilty or not guilty to murder.
Teenage suspect arrested in deadly Roxborough High shooting
Philadelphia police say they have arrested a second suspect in connection with the shooting outside Roxborough High School last month that left a 14-year-old football player dead and four others wounded.
Comments / 0