Hong Kong Giving Away 500,000 Free Airline Tix, Delta Making It Harder To Earn Status, Guide To Paris’ Arrondissements, Incredible Fall Road Trips- Travel News!

Hong Kong will give away half a million plane tickets for free in a bid to revive its COVID-battered economy
Hong Kong will give away free plane tickets as it tries to recapture its former glory as a tourist destination. After over two years of being closed off to the world, Hong Kong is so desperate for visitors that it’s willing to pay for their trips. On Wednesday, the...
Hong Kong offers 500,000 free air tickets to tempt tourists back
(CNN) — Hong Kong attracted around 56 million visitors a year before the pandemic, and now the popular destination is taking significant steps to win tourists back after over two years of some of the world's toughest travel restrictions. Just days after dropping its longstanding mandatory hotel quarantine requirement,...
Is It Cheaper To Book Your Holiday Vacation in Advance or Last Minute?
Experts from all over the travel industry are bracing for a hectic holiday season. "Consumers are looking to make up for moments lost during the pandemic and travel more than ever before," said Lauren...
Time Out Global
Hong Kong will pay for your plane ticket to visit in 2023
Hot on the heels of Japan reopening to travel, another Asian travel hotspot has started welcoming visitors again – and it’s got a very tempting scheme to get you to visit. The Hong Kong tourist board plans to give away half a million free plane tickets to encourage tourism in 2023.
A traveler who took a carry-on to avoid losing her bag says American Airlines checked it after she boarded, then lost it
A passenger said American Airlines checked her cabin bag after she'd boarded her flight, then lost it. She said she'd packed hand luggage only to avoid her bag being lost amid the summer's travel chaos. More than three weeks later, she still hasn't been reunited with her bag, she said.
These Are the Cheapest Days of the Week and Times for Flights
Increased fuel costs, staff shortages and elevated demand have driven up flight prices in recent months. While it's hard to find "cheap" flights, there are ways to save on your next trip if you are...
The World’s Worst Airline
A recent analysis reveals that a carrier from one of the world’s poorest nations has the worst customer service in the world.
travelnoire.com
This East Coast Airport Is The Most Dreaded In North America
Travel is back. More people are traveling, but passenger satisfaction is down. A study by the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study released last week, shows a 25-point decline from the 2021 score. Newark Liberty International Airport came in as the lowest-ranked airport in North America. Out of...
Thrillist
Delta Air Lines Just Announced a Major Change to Its SkyMiles Program
Delta hasn't toyed with its SkyMiles loyalty program since 2015, but after nearly a decade, the fan-favorite carrier is introducing a revamp, including additional benefits for its higher-tiered travelers. On Thursday, the company announced the update, directly affecting customers working toward medallion status for 2024. The bad news is Delta...
Forget Uber. Delta Plans to Fly You From the Airport to Your Doorstep by Electric Air Taxi.
Sick of the long Uber ride from the airport? Delta Airlines plans to eliminate land-based transport and instead deliver passengers straight to their doorsteps by air. The airline calls its partnership with eVTOL maker Joby Aviation a “first-of-its-kind arrangement” to create a seamless travel experience. Delta’s statement today was short on details, mostly because Joby’s S4 electric aircraft isn’t scheduled to be certified until 2024, and there is no existing infrastructure, or vertiport system, to handle landing and takeoff. But Delta’s so confident in the arrangement that it has invested $60 million into Joby, with the option to increase that to...
Business Insider
Huge new 80,000-mile limited-time offers on two American Airlines credit cards can get you $1,100+ in flights
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. The Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World...
disneyfoodblog.com
A NEW Airline is Coming to the Orlando International Airport
Okay hear us out — what if, on your next vacation, you started in Disney World and then went to CANADA?. If you’re flying into Orlando for your upcoming trip, you’ll find that the Orlando International Airport is filled with a variety of airlines heading to different destinations. But now, another airline is joining the fleet and it’s featuring a destination that you may find interesting!
Yahoo!
Thanksgiving travel: Canadians have one major destination in mind — and it’s not in the country, Skyscanner says
Just days away from Thanksgiving for Canadians, travel is certainly in the cards for many looking to take advantage of the long weekend, including international travel. “This year, we're seeing more than half of travel will be international for Thanksgiving from Canada, that's a big shift from where we were a couple of years ago,” Laura Lindsay, Skyscanner’s trend and destination expert, told Yahoo Canada.
frommers.com
Fresh Study of Millions of Airfares Reveals the Best Days to Purchase and to Fly
For the fourth year in a row, a study by the Airline Reporting Corporation (ARC) and Expedia has named Sundays as the best day of the week to book travel—if saving money is your goal. I know, I know: You heard a decade ago that Tuesdays are the best...
Thrillist
Hong Kong Is Giving Away 500,000 Free Plane Tickets
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
Delta, Following American & United, Plans To Offer New Travel Option
Sometimes being an airline means keeping up with the trends of other airlines. The 3 legacy carriers, Delta, American and United, have done it time and time again. Like when United, following Delta & America, dropped a bag fee last year. In the past few years, both American and United...
Japan Is Finally Open to Travelers Again. These New Luxury Hotels Will Let You Visit in Style.
A small, largely off-the-grid hot spring town best known for churning out some of the country’s best wasabi along Japan’s Izu Peninsula, Shuzenji was gearing up to host a series of cycling events for the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics when I happened to pass through on my way back from Mount Fuji in February 2020. A month later, Japan closed its doors for the next two and a half years, and I haven’t stopped thinking about that town: What did they end up doing with all those Tokyo 2020 flags lining the lampposts and storefronts? And why on earth didn’t...
Australian airlines to continue to allow luggage trackers after Lufthansa bans devices
Australia’s domestic airlines will continue to allow tracking devices to be used in luggage despite an overseas carrier banning the lithium-charged tags. German airline Lufthansa has said it would now classify luggage trackers, such as Apple AirTags, as similar to laptops and phones and will not allow them to be checked in with luggage.
Airline ticket prices set to soar ahead of holiday season
(NewsNation) — The cost of travel this holiday season is expected to take off. Travel site Hopper says tickets will cost nearly 20 percent more compared to last year, with the average domestic round-trip ticket costing $274. The pressure is on as airlines look to avoid a service meltdown...
From plane to train: Delta's expands Air+Rail program offering seamless travel to 20 European cities
For easy booking and travel, Delta Air Lines added 12 new European cities to its Air+Rail program. Here's how it works.
BoardingArea
