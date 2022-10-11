Hong Kong Giving Away 500,000 Free Airline Tix, Delta Making It Harder To Earn Status, Guide To Paris’ Arrondissements, Incredible Fall Road Trips- Travel News!

A small, largely off-the-grid hot spring town best known for churning out some of the country’s best wasabi along Japan’s Izu Peninsula, Shuzenji was gearing up to host a series of cycling events for the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics when I happened to pass through on my way back from Mount Fuji in February 2020. A month later, Japan closed its doors for the next two and a half years, and I haven’t stopped thinking about that town: What did they end up doing with all those Tokyo 2020 flags lining the lampposts and storefronts? And why on earth didn’t...

