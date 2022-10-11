ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Hong Kong Giving Away 500,000 Free Airline Tix, Delta Making It Harder To Earn Status, Guide To Paris’ Arrondissements, Incredible Fall Road Trips- Travel News!

BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Hong Kong offers 500,000 free air tickets to tempt tourists back

(CNN) — Hong Kong attracted around 56 million visitors a year before the pandemic, and now the popular destination is taking significant steps to win tourists back after over two years of some of the world's toughest travel restrictions. Just days after dropping its longstanding mandatory hotel quarantine requirement,...
TRAVEL
Time Out Global

Hong Kong will pay for your plane ticket to visit in 2023

Hot on the heels of Japan reopening to travel, another Asian travel hotspot has started welcoming visitors again – and it’s got a very tempting scheme to get you to visit. The Hong Kong tourist board plans to give away half a million free plane tickets to encourage tourism in 2023.
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Luger
Person
Flight
travelnoire.com

This East Coast Airport Is The Most Dreaded In North America

Travel is back. More people are traveling, but passenger satisfaction is down. A study by the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study released last week, shows a 25-point decline from the 2021 score. Newark Liberty International Airport came in as the lowest-ranked airport in North America. Out of...
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Roadtrip#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Delta Air Lines#Paris#Travel Insurance#Hong Kong#Arrondissements#Visa#Airline Weekly#Canadian#The Home Of A#Michelin Star#Travel Deals Offers
Thrillist

Delta Air Lines Just Announced a Major Change to Its SkyMiles Program

Delta hasn't toyed with its SkyMiles loyalty program since 2015, but after nearly a decade, the fan-favorite carrier is introducing a revamp, including additional benefits for its higher-tiered travelers. On Thursday, the company announced the update, directly affecting customers working toward medallion status for 2024. The bad news is Delta...
TRAVEL
Robb Report

Forget Uber. Delta Plans to Fly You From the Airport to Your Doorstep by Electric Air Taxi.

Sick of the long Uber ride from the airport? Delta Airlines plans to eliminate land-based transport and instead deliver passengers straight to their doorsteps by air. The airline calls its partnership with eVTOL maker Joby Aviation a “first-of-its-kind arrangement” to create a seamless travel experience. Delta’s statement today was short on details, mostly because Joby’s S4 electric aircraft isn’t scheduled to be certified until 2024, and there is no existing infrastructure, or vertiport system, to handle landing and takeoff. But Delta’s so confident in the arrangement that it has invested $60 million into Joby, with the option to increase that to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
disneyfoodblog.com

A NEW Airline is Coming to the Orlando International Airport

Okay hear us out — what if, on your next vacation, you started in Disney World and then went to CANADA?. If you’re flying into Orlando for your upcoming trip, you’ll find that the Orlando International Airport is filled with a variety of airlines heading to different destinations. But now, another airline is joining the fleet and it’s featuring a destination that you may find interesting!
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
FIFA
Yahoo!

Thanksgiving travel: Canadians have one major destination in mind — and it’s not in the country, Skyscanner says

Just days away from Thanksgiving for Canadians, travel is certainly in the cards for many looking to take advantage of the long weekend, including international travel. “This year, we're seeing more than half of travel will be international for Thanksgiving from Canada, that's a big shift from where we were a couple of years ago,” Laura Lindsay, Skyscanner’s trend and destination expert, told Yahoo Canada.
FESTIVAL
Thrillist

Hong Kong Is Giving Away 500,000 Free Plane Tickets

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
TRAFFIC
Robb Report

Japan Is Finally Open to Travelers Again. These New Luxury Hotels Will Let You Visit in Style.

A small, largely off-the-grid hot spring town best known for churning out some of the country’s best wasabi along Japan’s Izu Peninsula, Shuzenji was gearing up to host a series of cycling events for the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics when I happened to pass through on my way back from Mount Fuji in February 2020. A month later, Japan closed its doors for the next two and a half years, and I haven’t stopped thinking about that town: What did they end up doing with all those Tokyo 2020 flags lining the lampposts and storefronts? And why on earth didn’t...
TRAVEL
The Hill

Airline ticket prices set to soar ahead of holiday season

(NewsNation) — The cost of travel this holiday season is expected to take off. Travel site Hopper says tickets will cost nearly 20 percent more compared to last year, with the average domestic round-trip ticket costing $274. The pressure is on as airlines look to avoid a service meltdown...
BUSINESS
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

208K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy