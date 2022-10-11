Frankenmuth, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Utica High School soccer team will have a game with Lake Orion High School on October 13, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
The Hackett Catholic Central High School soccer team will have a game with Kalamazoo Christian High School on October 13, 2022, 14:00:00.
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Officials for the Lansing School District say at Everett has forfeited its Friday, October 14 game against DeWitt. The school cited a lack of eligible players as the reason for forfeiting the game. The district would not elaborate as to the specific reasons and only cited “a lack of eligible players […]
MUSKEGON – The Orchard View varsity football team will not be taking the field this Friday night in its scheduled game against Ludington due to injuries and a lack of available players. The cancelation is the second straight for the Cardinals, who did not field a team for the...
The Michigan high school football season heads into its final two regular-season games, with teams fighting for playoff spots and conference titles. Check Saginaw-area teams that are trending up heading into the end of the regular season, with rankings going into Week 8.
Lowell’s football team has cracked the Grand Rapids top 10 for the first time this season, while Belding dropped out after losing its first game. West Catholic has slipped to the 10th spot after losing its first game, and Unity Christian, which will host West Catholic in Week, continues to knock on the door.
A group of parents is upset after Spring Lake Public Schools sent a letter home informing parents they will be keeping a book dealing with sexuality and gender in the high school library. The graphic novel "Gender Queer" follows a young adult as they explore self-identity. Some parents say the...
If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Thanks to Wolverine Worldwide, there’s a 25 square-mile area of northern Kent County where the groundwater is poisonous to drink. Wolverine, which polluted the area with PFAS chemicals while making shoes, knew and did nothing about the contamination until its toxic dumping was discovered five years ago.
After nearly 60 years in business, a marine supplies company is closing and selling its assets in an online auction. Grand Valley Marine, 3711 28th St. SW in Grandville, said this week it is shuttering its doors. An online auction will be held to sell its inventory from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at orbitbid.com.
Kalamazoo residents in Michigan have had the privilege of watching Erica Mokay’s newscasts for half a decade. Now the news anchor is moving on to the next step of her career. Erica Mokay announced that she is leaving WWMT-TV in October 2022. News Channel 3 viewers naturally had queries after the news. They want to know where the news anchor is going and if her new job is also taking her away from Michigan. Fortunately, Erica Mokey answered her viewers’ questions.
Increase in absentee ballots ahead of November elections. Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your Tuesday evening forecast. More federal funds are headed to the Vehicle City as part of an effort to fight violent crime within city limits. Grant intended to help send more rape kits to lab for testing. Updated:...
- When it comes to hot dogs in Michigan, there are dozens of options. You're sure to find a favorite from Lafayette Coney Island to American Coney Island to Angelo's Famous Coney Island in Flint. There's also the Starlite Diner & Coney Island in Burton. Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette.
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two Michigan-made brews won gold at this year's Great American Beer Festival. The Royal Oak Brewery's Northern Kolsch was awarded gold in the German-Style Koelsch category. Territorial Brewing Co. in Springfield took home gold in the American Fruit Beer for its Berry, Berry, Quite...
The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
BAY CITY, MI— Improvements will be made to places in three Michigan towns that are receiving $820,000 in Brownfield redevelopment grants awarded by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) to redevelop a handful of contaminated properties across mid-Michigan. The property redevelopments include the formation of...
SANFORD, MI – Four dams are being restored after catastrophic failures led to four man-made lakes disappearing in May 2020. The dam failures took away Sandford Lake, Wixom Lake, Secord Lake and Smallwood Lake. Four Lakes Task Force, a nonprofit of career scientists, engineers, and volunteers, has taken over...
New data from the FBI shows Saginaw has become the number one city in Michigan for violent crime. The annual crime report for 2021 shows Saginaw surpassing Detroit to take the unfortunate top spot with more than 1,100 violent crime incidents over the past year. The report also shows Saginaw is in the number four spot in the country for violent crime. The data is based on per capita data.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The US-131/M-179 interchange is now complete in Allegan County. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says the project, which began in March 2021, was finished a month ahead of the originally projected completion date. We’re told most of the $23.7 million project was funded by...
