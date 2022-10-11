Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Kao Nou Xiong
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Kao Nou Xiong. Kao Xiong is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Theft by a Caretaker from an Elder Adult. 40-year-old Xiong is 4' 9" tall, 110 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you...
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Allison Maria Atkins
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Allison Maria Atkins. Allison Atkins is wanted on a Felony, No-bail Warrant of Stolen Vehicle. 24-year-old Atkins is 5' 6" tall, 160 lbs., and has blond hair and blue eyes. If you know where Allison Atkins is...
DA: Man sentenced for robbing Fresno Walgreens at knife-point
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been sentenced to time in prison after he robbed a store at knife-point in 2019, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office. On Tuesday, 43-year-old Michael David Corral of Fresno was sentenced to 22 years and four months in state prison for second-degree robbery with the […]
Tulare police investigating rumors of school shooting
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare Police Department says the Tulare Joint Union High School District received information regarding multiple social media posts involving possible threats of a school shooting at Mission Oak High School. Detectives say they investigated the social media posts and located the origin of the threat. Investigators say the original message […]
KMPH.com
Man accused of stealing service medallions from Visalia burial sites arrested
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A 37-year-old Visalia man has been arrested in connection to property thefts and vandalism at the Visalia Cemetery. Eight or nine service medallions in total were stolen from niches at the cemetery in August. Two of those were at the niche for Tulare County Sheriff...
KMPH.com
Man arrested in connection to deadly Reedley shooting
REEDLEY, Calif. — A man has been arrested after police say he shot and killed a 15-year-old in Reedley. Police arrested 22-year-old Luis Ponce on Monday for the shooting that happened back in July near Myrtle Ave. and 11th St. At the time of the shooting, police arrived and...
Medallions from Visalia Cemetery recovered, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Visalia Police Department say they recovered stolen medallions taken from the Visalia Cemetery. On Aug. 7 police say there was a theft that occurred at the Cemetery. During this theft, police say an unknown person removed Military Medallions from multiple mausoleum niches. Police say on Oct. 5 they contacted 37-year-old […]
Madera Police Officer borrows bike to stop suspects
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities say a Madera Police Officer chased down multiple suspects while riding a bike Monday. According to police, Officer Gaona responded to a call that multiple people were trying to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at a local business. Before the police arrived the suspects ran according to officials. Authorities say […]
DOJ: Man pleads guilty in Fresno backyard shooting
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man pleaded guilty to charges related to firing an AR-15 style rifle in the backyard of a home in Fresno. On Tuesday, officials with the United States Department of Justice announced that 38-year-old Mario Carranza of Mexico pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of ammunition. On March […]
Body of Jolissa Fuentes found near Pine Flat Lake
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have confirmed that the body of a missing Selma woman has been found. During a press conference Tuesday morning, officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and Selma Police Department announced that the body of 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes had been recovered in a rural area of Fresno County. On Monday, […]
KMPH.com
Man shot in downtown Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot early Wednesday morning in downtown Fresno. Police responded to the Chevron on Fresno and E Street for reports of a man shot. Police say they believe the shooting may have happened on the Fresno Street offramp of Highway 99. According to...
WATCH: 2 wanted after 7-Eleven robbery in Tarpey Village, deputies say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pair of suspects are wanted by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office after deputies say they robbed a 7-Eleven store in Tarpey Village, Fresno County, on Sept. 19. Officials say two unidentified men robbed the store on Clovis Avenue and Ashlan Avenue at around 5:00 p.m. Investigators added that the suspect […]
KMPH.com
Missing Jolissa Fuentes' body found in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims and Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz held a news conference in Fresno Tuesday morning to update the case of the missing woman Jolissa Fuentes. Sheriff Mims said the body of Jolissa Fuentes was found in rural eastern Fresno County. Chief...
Good Samaritan stops attempted kidnapping in Reedley, police say
Investigators say just before a teenage girl was walking home from the bus stop when a white van approached her from behind. A good Samaritan intervened and pulled the teen away.
KMPH.com
Boy reported missing out of Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A boy has been reported missing out of Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says the 11-year-old, Alias Lugo, is 4’ 11” tall and 150 pounds. According to authorities, Lugo was last seen on Monday the 10th around 3:30 p.m. walking from his home on North Roosevelt Avenue, near Palm and Belmont Avenue.
4th suspect arrested in deadly shooting at Merced parking structure, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fourth suspect has been arrested in a shooting at a parking structure that left one teen dead over the weekend, according to the Merced Police Department. Officials said a 17-year-old teen was arrested Monday after he went to the police station to talk to detectives about his involvement in the […]
Police need help identifying Fresno robbery suspects
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is asking the public’s help in identifying two young men suspected of robbery in Fresno.
KMPH.com
Fresno Police warns about scam calls
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is warning the public about scam calls coming in showing the station’s phone number. Phony callers are posing to be with the Fresno PD regarding jury dates, warrants, and requesting money or payments. As a reminder, the department will never...
DOJ: Ivanhoe man pleads guilty to shipping meth to Texas
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Tulare County man pleaded guilty to a scheme to ship drugs and guns across state lines. On Tuesday, officials with the United States Department of Justice announced that 32-year-old Jonathan Gallegos of Ivanhoe pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana, and using […]
DOJ: Fresno man sentenced for planning to sell fentanyl while in jail
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno man has been sentenced to prison time for planning to sell fentanyl pills while he was in jail, according to the United States Department of Justice. On Tuesday, officials announced that 27-year-old Mario Garcia was sentenced to over 12 years in prison for conspiring to distribute over 40 grams […]
