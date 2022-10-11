Read full article on original website
Trigg County Falls to Murray in Straight Sets
With volleyball in the final week of the regular season, the Trigg County Lady Wildcats made the trip across the lakes Tuesday night to take on the Murray Lady Tigers. Murray was able to fend off the Lady Wildcats and take the straight-set win. Murray won the opening set 25-14...
Max’s Moment – Magana Magic Extends Hoptown’s Lead
The Hopkinsville boys’ soccer team overcame an early deficit on Tuesday to top Lyon County 5-1 and advance to Wednesday’s 2nd-Region semifinal matchup with Madisonville-North Hopkins. Senior Miguel Magana led the Tiger rally with two goals and a pair of assists, including a zigzagging solo effort to make...
Henderson Returns to Region Title Match for 9th Straight Year
Henderson County or Madisonville has appeared in every girls’ region championship match since realignment in 2012. And one or the other has won the region title. The two long-time rivals met again Tuesday in another classic that was decided by penalty kicks where Henderson won the round 4-2 and won the match 6-5 to advance to Thursday’s championship match. The Lady Colonels will face Trigg County, who beat University Heights 3-1 in the other semifinal.
Webster County Takes Down Hoptown in Three Sets
In a matchup of teams looking for a little momentum heading into next week’s district volleyball tournaments, Webster County defeated Hopkinsville Tuesday in straight sets at Tiger Gym. Webster won the first set 25-15, overcoming an early 6-1 deficit. The Lady Trojans won the second set 25-17 and clinched...
VIDEO – Marshall’s Trinity Beth Details State Golf Title
Marshall County freshman Trinity Beth came through with birdies on the final two holes to seal the KHSAA State Golf title on Saturday at Bowling Green Country Club. Afterward, she looked back on her state championship performance.
Tigers Rally Past Lyon County Into Region Semis (w/PHOTOS)
After a 10-3 victory over Lyon County in the regular season, the Hopkinsville boys’ soccer team may have been surprised to find itself trailing inside the first three minutes of Tuesday’s 2nd-Region quarterfinal at Henderson County. However, the Tigers roared in a four-goal 2nd half to knock off...
Calloway Plays Spoiler on Caldwell Senior Night
Calloway County played spoiler on Caldwell County’s Senior Night. The Lady Lakers took the final two sets to pull out a 3-2 volleyball victory Tuesday night at the CAB gym in Princeton. Calloway took home a 16-25, 25-21, 19-25, 25-19, 15-7 triumph. Caldwell is now 12-16 while Calloway is...
Madisonville’s Tucker Goes Low to Finish 7th at State Golf
After a 7-over 79 on Friday at the KHSAA Golf State Championship, Madisonville-North Hopkins’ Karra Tucker fired a 72 on Saturday to jump up the leaderboard and finish 7th at Bowling Green Country Club. Tucker, the Region 2 champion, had three birdies on Friday, but she eclipsed that total...
Middle Tennessee Severe Weather Coverage: Oct. 12, 2022
Strong storms are pushing through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky Wednesday afternoon.
Western Kentucky Sees Frost And First Taste Of Fall
Western Kentucky experienced the first taste of fall Saturday night as temperatures around the region dropped into the upper 20’s in some areas. The National Weather Service reports the lowest temperature around Western Kentucky was in Cadiz where the mercury dipped to 29 degrees. Lows dipped to 30 degrees in Henderson, Calhoun, and Elkton. Mayfield recorded 31 degrees, with Princeton, Morganfield, and Greenville checking in at the freezing mark, 32 degrees. Temperatures in other cities around the region remained in the mid-30s.
Severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening in Middle TN, Southern KY
Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are under a Marginal risk for Wednesday evening for the possibility of strong to severe storms.
UPDATE: Severe thunderstorms moving across Middle Tennessee
Update, 3:55 p.m.: A Tornado Warning has been issued for southwestern Davidson, southeastern Dickson, northwestern Williamson, and south central Cheatham County until 4:30 p.m. At 3:54 p.m., severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located near White Bluff, or 10 miles east of...
Semi-truck behind outages in Union, Webster counties
UNION CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Some Webster and Union County residents found themselves without power earlier Tuesday afternoon. Kenergy posted to social media saying they were aware of the outages at 2:43 p.m. Officials say in total, Union County had 116 residents without power while only 28 Webster County residents were impacted. A little over […]
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses – Week of Oct. 3, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Oct. 3 – Oct. 7, 2022. Robin R. Phillips, 51, of Campbellsville, and Larry W. Phillips, 57, of Russell Springs. Angela M. Hicks, 48, and Kevin E. Coop, 49, both Cave City.
Church service to honor legacy of the Rev. A.H. McNeil in Hopkinsville
The Rev. A.H. McNeil, an early Black clergyman for the Episcopal church, lived in Hopkinsville for less than 10 years as the ordained deacon and minister for the Chapel of the Good Shepherd. He died on Jan. 14, 1901, of a stroke at age 41 just days after qualifying to become a priest, said the Rev. Stephen Spicer, rector of Grace Episcopal Church.
Golden Alert issued for Cadiz woman
The Murray Police Department issued a Golden Alert on Tuesday for a Cadiz woman last seen in Murray. Police said 70-year-old Deborah Clark was seen on surveillance video asking for directions to Cadiz at a business on Murray's south side on Tuesday. According to police, another female wearing black clothing gave her a ride.
Kentucky County Repeatedly Deals With Trucks Stuck Under Low-Clearance Railroad Bridge
You're driving on U.S. 431 and you're approaching Central City, Kentucky. There are signs that warn drivers of a bridge with low clearance. There are also lights. And still, road crews are repeatedly called into action to free high profile trucks that get stuck as they attempt to pass under it. It's happened before, and it happened again on Wednesday.
Names Released In East 9th Street Wreck
Police have released the names of two people that were severely injured in a wreck on East 9th Street at the intersection of Woodmill Road in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a truck driven by 48-year-old Lance Johnson Jr. of Clarksville was driving on the wrong side of the road when it collided head-on with a second truck driven by 76-year-old Angel Maros of Trenton.
Main Street Clarksville contributor Steve Norris dies
We are sad to report the recent passing of one of our contributing writers – Meteorologist Steve Norris. He was 63 years old. Norris, of Crossville, Tenn. joined the Main Street Media team more than two years ago, writing weekly weather columns.
Halt In I-24 Westbound Traffic Coming At State Line Monday Evening
Officials from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have issued a warning for drivers in Christian County who, typically, use I-24 as part of their evening commute: one may want to seek an alternate route this afternoon. Beginning at 6 PM, westbound traffic at the Kentucky/Tennessee state line will be completely halted...
