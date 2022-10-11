ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

4 car burglaries reported in single day in Smith County, officials say to take precautions

SMITH COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) — People in one Smith County neighborhood say car burglars are keeping them awake at night. The rash of burglaries happened on Oct. 4, and it has residents concerned as we head into the holiday season.

People in the Flint neighborhood near County Road 148 FM 2493 say they are frustrated with the recent crimes, urging others to make sure your vehicles are properly locked at night.

East Texas man ‘buys’ back his own stolen $10,000 mower on Facebook Marketplace, seller arrested

“Now, including myself, I have to lock my car. I leave my wallet in my car sometimes, and now make sure everyone locks their car. We have to be aware of everything so we can keep honest people honest,” said Juan Garcia, a Flint resident.

Sergeant Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s office says the four burglaries were within a 1/4-mile radius early that Tuesday morning all in the same neighborhood. Because of this, investigators said they believe the burglars could potentially live in the area.

“Another thing we always recommend is don’t leave anything of value in your vehicle, especially firearms. It’s one of the hot ticket items for these thieves. They can sell them quick and put them in the wrong hands,” said Christian.

He says the suspects have been going up to cars just to see if they are locked to see which ones are unlocked making for easy pickings.

“Go ahead and take safety precautions. Have safety meetings with your kids at home. If you see something that is not normal, report it. Say something and help each other out,” said Garcia.

He also mentioned how safe and comfortable he feels in Flint, but it is important to always be aware of your surroundings.

Sgt. Christian said, as the holiday season approaches, be aware of what you leave in your car. He warns not to leave anything of value in your car. Even those who leave their wallets also have to worry about identity theft.

The Smith County Sheriff’s office is asking people who live in this area to review their security cameras and if you find anything that may help in this case to call them as soon as possible at (903) 590-2261.

