ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Midtown residents express concern about police chases, safety

By Brian Rea
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LSo32_0iTxcLoo00

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Cassandra Reid returned to her home Saturday afternoon to find a chaotic scene at the end of her street.

A driver, who was chased by police, hit a pole, spun off the road and into a construction pole, she said. It left Cassandra and her neighbors without power.

“Our concern is what’s the protocol for a high-speed police chase inside the city limits and especially in residential neighborhoods,” she said.

Cassandra has lived in her neighborhood near Montgomery and W. Anderson Street for 10 years and said she’s used to seeing chases on the surrounding streets.

“It’s woken us up at night with the multiple police cars and you can hear the engines of the cars,” she said. “Sitting on the porch just seeing it happening. I mean, it’s something like I’ve said we’ve seen multiple, multiple times.”

“It’s getting to a point now where someone has to do something or someone’s going to get seriously hurt, or killed again.”

Nationwide, one person is killed every day from crashes involving a driver fleeing police, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

One-third of those killed are innocent bystanders, the data shows.

In 2016, a 69-year-old woman was killed in a crash by a convicted felon fleeing police. It promoted the Savannah Police Department to modify its pursuit policy.

“The SPD recognizes and respects the value of human life,” the policy reads. “The vehicle pursuit of an offender is often necessary to fulfill the law enforcement mission.”

SPD’s policy was first adopted in 2004 and has been revised five times since, most recently in 2018. It currently instructs officers to only pursue a vehicle if they have reasonable grounds to believe the driver has committed or is attempting to commit a felony, or when the need to immediately stop them outweighs the danger created by the pursuit.

But residents like Cassandra said they want police to find a middle ground to keep other drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists on the road safe.

“I have grandchildren in this particular neighborhood,” Cassandra said. “We’re vigilant with them, hypervigilant when it comes to being outside. We don’t even let them outside by themselves because you never know what’s going to happen. You know, you never know if there’s going to be an accident or another chase where a car’s going to run up the sidewalk like this one did.”

Chatham County is among the three counties where the majority of pursuits happen in Georgia, according to Georgia State Patrol.

GSP’s pursuit policy differs from SPD’s, giving officers discretion in choosing whether or not to initiate a chase.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

Police say 20-month-old Quinton Simon believed to be dead

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police told WSAV that 20-month-old child Quinton Simon is believed to be dead. The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) also said Quinton’s mom, Leilani is the prime suspect in the case. No arrests have been made, CCPD said. “We know that thousands of people around the world will be heartbroken […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

One person injured in shooting at Waters Ave. & E. Montgomery Cross Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting at Waters Avenue and East Montgomery Cross Road. Savannah Police says the shooting resulted in non-life threatening injures. Police says the man was taken to the hospital. Close to 30 shell casings were on the ground. Police can’t...
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Savannah, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WSAV News 3

Man injured in overnight shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man is recovering after being shot early Wednesday morning. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the shooting occurred near the intersection of Brookview Drive and Haven Drive. Police say an adult male transported himself to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. SPD continues to investigate the incident.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Crews respond to sewage spill at Savannah home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — City of Savannah crews are responding to a sewage spill at a Savannah home on Wednesday afternoon. The estimated 5,280-gallon-spill happened at 1356 Lavon Avenue and flowed into Hayners Creek. Which resulted from a surcharged wet well caused by work on Chatham County’s force main along Sallie Mood Drive, the city […]
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Cars#Express#Georgia State Patrol#Midtown#Spd
WSAV News 3

Man shot, injured in Grays Hill Wednesday afternoon

GRAYS HILL, S.C. (WSAV) — A man was shot and injured in Grays Hill Wednesday afternoon. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said the shooting happened near Roberts Lane and Trask Parkway around 5:10 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital. No further details were released. BCSO continues to investigate the shooting and said […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Male shot, injured in Savannah Tuesday afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A male was shot and injured in Savannah Tuesday afternoon. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened at Waters and E. Montgomery Crossroads. The male was taken to the hospital but police say the injuries are non-life-threatening. SPD continues to investigate the shooting. No further details were released.
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wtoc.com

Vigil held Wednesday night for missing toddler

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A vigil was held Wednesday night at Daffin Park in Savannah for missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon. Quinton disappeared from his home in Chatham County one week ago. Around 20 people attended a vigil for Quinton tonight. Some came just to be surrounded by Quinton’s village while...
SAVANNAH, GA
yourislandnews.com

School shooting hoax brings fear, quick response

False reports lead to school lockdowns; law enforcement reaction praised. A massive law enforcement response converged on Beaufort High School Wednesday morning after a call to the Beaufort Police Department (BPD) reported an active shooter on the school’s campus. While the call was eventually determined to be a hoax,...
BEAUFORT, SC
WJCL

Bones found in downtown Savannah construction site "not human"

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah police have confirmed that the bones found at a construction site in downtown Savannah last week are not human. Police say the objects were found Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Bull and Broughton streets. SPD says they've turned the items over to the Georgia...
SAVANNAH, GA
yourislandnews.com

No injuries in Broad River Bridge rollover

Early Tuesday morning, Oct. 4, the Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to a vehicle collision on the Broad River Bridge that resulted in lane closures but no injuries. Just before 1 a.m., emergency crews responded to a reported vehicle collision on the Broad River Bridge. Initial reports...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Rincon PD collecting hurricane relief items

RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) – The Rincon Police Department is collecting items to assist hurricane relief efforts in Florida. Pickup locations opened October 6. The pickup locations are the Rincon Police Department and the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office. Items needed include: Disinfectant wipes Disinfectant spray Extension cords Toilet paper Water Batteries Flashlights Tarps Nails Hammers First […]
RINCON, GA
wtoc.com

15-year-old dead following shooting on 3rd St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead following a shooting on 3rd Street Tuesday. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Garden City Police found a 15-year-old with gunshot wounds behind a home. The child was pronounced dead at the hospital. The Councilman for the area Richard Lassiter Junior says...
GARDEN CITY, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

54K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy