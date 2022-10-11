Read full article on original website
Voting at gun store proposal denied by Harris County election officials, GOP Pct. Chair says unfair
HOUSTON - One Republican Precinct Chair is trying to get voters to cast their Election Day ballots at a gun store. However, Harris County election officials have denied his request saying the proposal breaks Texas law. While some might find voting in the premises of hundreds of guns uncomfortable, Mike...
New attack ad accuses Lina Hidalgo of funding bike trails over police
A spokesperson for Hidalgo's campaign denied the claims.
Harris County law enforcement officers crowd commissioners court, boo Lina Hidalgo over budget battle
Judge Hidalgo ended Tuesday's Commissioners Court meeting early to a chorus of boos from the Harris County Constable's Deputies packing the room.
Click2Houston.com
It happened here: See spots in Houston where notorious crimes occurred, remembering the darkness that endures
HOUSTON – Houston has its share of modern-day crimes that we’ll always remember, but if you reach back into so-called simpler times, the same bizarre cruelty surfaces, from a child torturer in the Heights to a serial killer dumping women onto a desolate League City field. It tragically really happened here.
Here’s what residents in the Sugar Land, Missouri City areas need to know ahead of Nov. 8 midterm elections
A list of polling locations is published at www.fortbendcountytx.gov. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Voters in Fort Bend County can vote at any of the county’s polling centers during both the early-voting period and on Election Day. A list of polling locations is published at www.fortbendcountytx.gov. Proposition language has been lightly edited for space.
Purse from 1959 found in CCISD floorboards reunited with family
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — A purse from 1959 found in the floorboards of the old League City School has finally been reunited with the owner's family. Clear Creek ISD said the purse's owner, Beverly Williams, died in 2016. She had nine children who all live in Texas and California. Two of them still live in League City.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott trying to make up ground in suburban areas ahead of Election Day
HOUSTON — Governor Greg Abbott’s campaign is attempting to make up ground in key suburban areas just weeks before Election Day after recent internal campaign polling showed him down in Tarrant and Fort Bend counties. They’re counties that have swung blue in the past and are getting renewed...
Texas officials find purse from 1959 in floorboards of school building
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — Workers ripping up the floorboards of an old school building in a Houston suburb found a slice of history from more than six decades ago. A missing purse, found under the stage of the League City School in Galveston County, dates to 1959, the Houston Chronicle reported. Now, officials with the Clear Creek Independent School District are hoping to find the owner of the purse -- or her family.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Katy, Spring, The Woodlands sinking at substantial rate, expert says
Pockets of the Houston region, particularly in the city’s northern suburbs, are sinking at a substantial rate according to a University of Houston analysis on subsidence conducted over a four-year period. Thousands of oil and water wells, both active and inactive, were analyzed to determine the locations and severity...
4 Texas restaurants ranked in top 25 best in America in 2022: report
When it comes to eating lunch or any meal for that matter, you could make a sandwich at home, or heat up a frozen section meal, but there's nothing quite like heading out to eat some top-notch restaurant-quality food.
One word only, describe how is it like to live in Houston
Houston's 2020 census population was 2,304,580, the most populous city in Texas, and the fourth-most populous city in the United States. How do you guys feel about living in Chicago?
houstoniannews.com
Beto O’Rourke’s Rally at SHSU
Texas Democratic governor candidate Beto O’Rourke made a campaign stop at Sam Houston State University as a part of his Texas College Tour on Oct. 7, 2022. On his Texas College Tour, he visits different Texas universities to outline his unifying vision of his beliefs. This event was held...
Spring ISD could get shooter-detection systems in schools - what would that look like?
SPRING, Texas — On Election Day, November 8, voters in districts like Fort Bend ISD and Spring ISD will not only decide on political leaders but also on school safety measures. In Spring ISD, the district is hoping to add shooter-detection systems to all of its school locations. Joe...
Report: 2 Texas cities ranked among the best for southern food in America
When it comes to eating southern food, it may be a good idea to stick to southern states and the cities within them to get not only legitimate, but the best southern food America has to offer.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Mystery solved: Owner of purse from 1950s unearthed in Texas finally identified
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — The original owner of a purse that had been missing for more than 60 years has been identified. Recently dug up under the floorboards of a former stage at the old League City School building, not too far from Houston, Texas, was a small purse belonging to someone with the name “Beverly Williams.”
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Houston (Houston, TX)
According to the Houston Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Houston on Tuesday morning. The crash happened on the westbound lanes of the [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Vigil held for missing Alvin ISD teacher last seen in New Orleans
ALVIN, Texas — Members of the community recently gathered to hold a vigil for Michelle Reynolds, the missing Alvin ISD teacher who was last seen in Louisiana. She's been missing since Sept. 22, but her car was found in New Orleans on Sept. 23. A photo of Reynolds, 48, was also discovered that same day as she walked near Constance Street towards Pontchartrain Expressway in New Orleans.
Houston Pharmacist sent to prison for fraudulent compounding cream scheme
HOUSTON, TX -- A Houston woman has been ordered to federal prison following her conviction of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Kyhati Undavia pleaded guilty Oct. 12, 2021. Today, U.S. District Judge Hanen ordered Undavia to serve 27 months in federal prison to...
thekatynews.com
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals
DONALD LEE HALL – White Male, 64 years: Mr. Hall died in the 8000 block of Dunlap Street in Houston, TX on 08/28/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-3628. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/95275) PHILLIP GONZALEZ, JR. – White Male, 71 years: Mr....
houstonpublicmedia.org
NAACP says Juan Delacruz not guilty verdict in Pamela Turner death unjust, wants him fired
Houston's NAACP is calling for Baytown Police Officer Juan Delacruz to be fired after he was cleared of charges in the shooting death of Pamela Turner. NAACP President James Dixon says the justice system ignored several key factors that would have convicted Delacruz. A jury on Tuesday found him not guilty in the 2019 deadly shooting.
