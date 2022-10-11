Read full article on original website
ECISD named 2022 Outstanding School District
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County ISD was honored as the 2022 Outstanding School District by the Mexican American School Board Association (MASBA) this past weekend in San Antonio. ECISD Trustees accepted the honor at MASBA’s 2022 Conference. ECISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Scott Muri says,. “Our district has...
Midland ISD school board debate
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The November elections are less than a month away. Several local government positions are on the ballot including three districts for the Midland ISD school board. Tuesday night CBS7 attended the Basin PBS debate with all candidates for all three districts. They answered questions about their...
ECISD addresses failed bond, says changes will be made ahead of future proposal
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County ISD Board of Trustees addressed the district’s future needs at Tuesday night’s meeting by discussing what comes next as ECISD looks to a future bond proposal after one on the ballot last May failed. That proposal consisted of two propositions totaling $398,255,000– had it passed, it would have funded […]
UTPB engineering students raise concerns to UTPB President
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Students at UTPB are concerned about the engineering department after learning that the electrical and chemical departments don’t offer a specific accreditations. Students and staff met to talk about having specific accreditations after graduation. Students became aware of this after a staff member told students...
Midland College Art Exhibit
UTPB Cheer is raising money to travel to nationals next spring. Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Safe Place of the Permian Basin can help.
UTPB Falcon Cheer hosting cheerleading clinic to raise money for nationals
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - In late August, the UTPB Falcon cheer team received a bid for nationals in Daytona Beach, Florida. Now, they’re raising the money to get to the competition next year. “It’s the largest collegiate cheerleading competition in the nation,” said UTPB Spirit Coordinator Terry Lynn Lane....
Curbside Bistro’s Chef Alejandra gets his day in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Last Night at the Odessa City council meeting Mayor Joven and the City of Odessa officials declared October 11th to be Chef Alejandro Barrientos day for all the work has done for the community. Whether it’s been giving back to those on Thanksgiving since 2016 or...
Firefighter pay raises put on hold as Odessa city council waits for completion of study
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Firefighters packed a local city hall on Tuesday night. Members of Odessa Fire Rescue showed up in force and in support of a potential pay raise. However, during the 6 P.M. city council meeting, council members decided that Odessa firefighters will not be getting a pay raise, yet. The call to […]
Midland Animal Services experiencing employee shortage
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Animal Services is dealing with an employee shortage at their shelter. The new facility is almost always at capacity, so the staff shortage is taking a toll on day-to-day operations and care for the animals. Director Ty Coleman says the facility is only 40% staffed...
Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Safe Place of the Permian Basin can help
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Safe Place of the Permian basin is a resource for those battling this issue. According to the Texas Council on Family Violence, in 2021, 204 Texans were killed by intimate partners. Director of Development for Safe Place of the...
UTPB Cheer team raising money for nationals
Midland doctor experiences firsthand issues with medical immigration form
MIDLAND, Texas — The path to citizenship in the United States can already be a long process. Paperwork problems can easily create setbacks, but not all paperwork setbacks are at the fault of individuals applying. Dr. Shamsuddin Pepermintwala is trying to help out an elderly patient with dementia and...
Midland police officer arrested in Tarrant County
MIDLAND, Texas — An officer with the Midland Police Department was placed on administrative leave after he was arrested in Tarrant County on Saturday. According to an MPD spokesperson, the arrest was for assault family violence against an adult family member of the officer. An internal investigation is now...
Midland County hopes to fix jailer shortage with help of recruitment group
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Staffing shortages are continuing to affect companies and businesses. Now that also goes for right here at Midland County Jail. "In the jail we are finding a shortage of employees and this, I’m hoping this will accelerate finding viable candidates for those roles," said Robert Segura, Human Resources at Midland County Courthouse.
Odessa Gamer
The derby is one of Manor Park's most popular annual events. Rivals Pecos and Monahans battled it out in Week 7, with the Loboes winning 49-10.
MPD officer placed on leave following arrest
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A police officer employed by the Midland Police Department was arrested October 8 in Tarrant County after he was accused of assaulting a member of his family, according to a news release. MPD said the family member was another adult male and did not specify what led up to the assault. The […]
Odessa resident wants to inspire people with disabilities through gaming
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Caleb Griffiths was 18-years-old when he was diagnosed with a tumor on one of his eyes. The tumor left him legally blind, but it ignited a passion for videos games. Griffiths was told by doctors that he didn’t have anything wrong with his eye, but when the...
10 Famous People Born or Raised in Midland/Odessa
If you have lived here all your life then you know this list, but if you are new to the area, here are some famous celebrities that were born or raised in Midland/Odessa. Former First Lady of the United States and former First Lady of Texas. Laura Welch Bush was born in Midland on November 4, 1946. She attended school in Midland at James Bowie Elementary, San Jacinto Junior High, and Robert E. Lee High School, now Legacy High School, where she graduated in 1964.
2 West Texas Haunted Houses Sure To Bring The Screams This Halloween!
We are 19 days away from Halloween! The countdown is on. Who is ready for spooky season? Have you figured out your costume, your Halloween night plans? I know people who love Halloween so much they've had this all figured out for months. Props to those folks, I still need to get my kids a Halloween costume, I guess it's time to start looking and hope all the good ones aren't all gone.
West Texas Food Bank truck hanging off highway ledge
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A box truck for the West Texas Food Bank was seen hanging off the ledge of a busy highway Tuesday morning. The truck is near the W Loop 250 overpass at Highway 191 (Andrews Highway). Law enforcement on scene tells CBS7 that the eastbound lane of...
