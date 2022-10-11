ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

ECISD named 2022 Outstanding School District

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County ISD was honored as the 2022 Outstanding School District by the Mexican American School Board Association (MASBA) this past weekend in San Antonio. ECISD Trustees accepted the honor at MASBA’s 2022 Conference. ECISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Scott Muri says,. “Our district has...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
Midland ISD school board debate

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The November elections are less than a month away. Several local government positions are on the ballot including three districts for the Midland ISD school board. Tuesday night CBS7 attended the Basin PBS debate with all candidates for all three districts. They answered questions about their...
MIDLAND, TX
UTPB engineering students raise concerns to UTPB President

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Students at UTPB are concerned about the engineering department after learning that the electrical and chemical departments don’t offer a specific accreditations. Students and staff met to talk about having specific accreditations after graduation. Students became aware of this after a staff member told students...
ODESSA, TX
Midland College Art Exhibit

UTPB Cheer is raising money to travel to nationals next spring. Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Safe Place of the Permian Basin can help.
MIDLAND, TX
UTPB Falcon Cheer hosting cheerleading clinic to raise money for nationals

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - In late August, the UTPB Falcon cheer team received a bid for nationals in Daytona Beach, Florida. Now, they’re raising the money to get to the competition next year. “It’s the largest collegiate cheerleading competition in the nation,” said UTPB Spirit Coordinator Terry Lynn Lane....
ODESSA, TX
Curbside Bistro’s Chef Alejandra gets his day in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Last Night at the Odessa City council meeting Mayor Joven and the City of Odessa officials declared October 11th to be Chef Alejandro Barrientos day for all the work has done for the community. Whether it’s been giving back to those on Thanksgiving since 2016 or...
ODESSA, TX
Midland Animal Services experiencing employee shortage

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Animal Services is dealing with an employee shortage at their shelter. The new facility is almost always at capacity, so the staff shortage is taking a toll on day-to-day operations and care for the animals. Director Ty Coleman says the facility is only 40% staffed...
MIDLAND, TX
UTPB Cheer team raising money for nationals

Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts. CBS7 Morning Weather Tue. 10/11/22 - clipped version.
ODESSA, TX
Midland police officer arrested in Tarrant County

MIDLAND, Texas — An officer with the Midland Police Department was placed on administrative leave after he was arrested in Tarrant County on Saturday. According to an MPD spokesperson, the arrest was for assault family violence against an adult family member of the officer. An internal investigation is now...
MIDLAND, TX
Odessa Gamer

The derby is one of Manor Park's most popular annual events. Rivals Pecos and Monahans battled it out in Week 7, with the Loboes winning 49-10.
ODESSA, TX
MPD officer placed on leave following arrest

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A police officer employed by the Midland Police Department was arrested October 8 in Tarrant County after he was accused of assaulting a member of his family, according to a news release. MPD said the family member was another adult male and did not specify what led up to the assault.  The […]
MIDLAND, TX
10 Famous People Born or Raised in Midland/Odessa

If you have lived here all your life then you know this list, but if you are new to the area, here are some famous celebrities that were born or raised in Midland/Odessa. Former First Lady of the United States and former First Lady of Texas. Laura Welch Bush was born in Midland on November 4, 1946. She attended school in Midland at James Bowie Elementary, San Jacinto Junior High, and Robert E. Lee High School, now Legacy High School, where she graduated in 1964.
MIDLAND, TX
2 West Texas Haunted Houses Sure To Bring The Screams This Halloween!

We are 19 days away from Halloween! The countdown is on. Who is ready for spooky season? Have you figured out your costume, your Halloween night plans? I know people who love Halloween so much they've had this all figured out for months. Props to those folks, I still need to get my kids a Halloween costume, I guess it's time to start looking and hope all the good ones aren't all gone.
ODESSA, TX
West Texas Food Bank truck hanging off highway ledge

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A box truck for the West Texas Food Bank was seen hanging off the ledge of a busy highway Tuesday morning. The truck is near the W Loop 250 overpass at Highway 191 (Andrews Highway). Law enforcement on scene tells CBS7 that the eastbound lane of...
MIDLAND, TX

