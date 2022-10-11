ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Future of policing in Pine Lawn is uncertain

By Chris Hayes
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RyDbA_0iTxcEdj00

PINE LAWN, Mo. – The North County Police Cooperative’s contract to police Pine Lawn ends Tuesday, Oct. 11. The co-op told FOX 2 last month it would not keep policing the area because of years of delinquent payments.

However, the department said it won’t leave Pine Lawn residents hanging. Though the police contract ends at midnight, the co-op says it will stay during the city’s transition to another provider.

Police: Missouri woman held captive for a month, repeatedly raped

The North County Police Cooperative has provided service to Pine Lawn for seven years.

“I think it’s just a sad situation because you’ve got to pay for service,” resident Nadine Newberry said.

Newberry followed the news about the city’s delinquent payments. She recently called police to report car break-ins and was surprised by the quick response.

“I felt good about the response. At least somebody’s out there listening,” she said. “Very surprised, because we’re seniors and we’re kind of isolated.”

“God bless them guys,” another resident said, who described how the co-op caught a guy who was trying to steal from his friend after his friend died in a car crash on Jennings Station Road.

“While the man was dead,” he said, “…trying to take all the jewelry off him, but they got all of it back, so they were doing their job. I’m glad the police caught him because that don’t make no sense, man. This man dead and you robbing him?”

Alderwoman Dionne Jones said, “I just hope this all works out.”

Jones has been trying to salvage Pine Lawn’s relationship with the North County Police Cooperative, beginning with an emergency meeting after FOX 2 first broke the story. She initiated a new policy she was surprised was not already in place – pay the police contract via direct deposit.

Jones adds that Pine Lawn knows what it’s getting with the co-op, which she says also sends a daily briefing email.

Trending: Nobel Prize-winning professor slept in, missed important call

“Anything that they’ve done in Pine Lawn,” she said, “it’s in the report. So, I just double checked, because I know some people, I’m like, ‘Oh, did a police officer stop you today and talk to you?’ – (They’ll answer) ‘Yeah, he was pretty nice.’ So, they’re out there doing it.”

The co-op stands by what it first told FOX 2 last month – it will not submit a bid to continue police service in Pine Lawn. The co-op said it will continue serving month to month until the city finds new coverage.

In the meantime, FOX 2 has learned of two small municipal police departments who have sent proposals to police Pine Lawn.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
People

Black Ala. Pastor Who Was Arrested While Watering Neighbor's Flowers Sues Officers: 'I Felt Dehumanized'

Before the charges were dropped, Michael Jennings was charged with obstructing government operations after police accused him of failing to respond to their request of providing identification An Alabama pastor who was arrested while watering flowers for his out-of-town neighbors has filed a federal lawsuit against the officers, according to the court document. On May 22, the Associated Press reported Childersburg Police officers responded to a 911 call for a suspicious person from a neighbor who didn't recognize the pastor — at first. When the first officer...
CHILDERSBURG, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Municipal Police#Pine Lawn#Jennings Station Road
The Independent

Debbie Collier: Murder of Georgia woman found burned in a ravine was ‘personal and targeted’

The killing of a Georgia woman whose body was found burned in a ravine was “personal and targeted”, police say.Deborah Collier’s remains were found on 11 September in a wooded area on the side of a state road in Clarkesville. The 59-year-old woman had been reported missing the day before by her daughter and husband, who last saw her at the family home in Clayton, nearly 60 miles from where her burned and partially naked body was discovered. Surveillance video obtained by authorities earlier this week shows Collier entering a Family Dollar store at 2.55pm on 10 September. She was...
CLARKESVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Mail

Georgia high school football star, 18, is shot dead in mall parking lot while on a date with his girlfriend: Two teenagers, aged 18 and 19, are arrested as cops investigate motive

Two teenage boys have been arrested for shooting dead a Georgia high school football star in a mall parking lot while he was on a date with his girlfriend. Elijah DeWitt, 18, was shot dead in the parking lot of a Dave & Buster's outside of the Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Lawrenceville on October 5 following an altercation with two others.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
TheDailyBeast

Sister of Black Man Shot in Bed Stunned at Killer Cop’s Past

The Columbus cop who fatally shot Donovan Lewis while the unarmed, 20-year-old Black man was in bed last month was previously fired from the force after being criminally charged in connection with a side gig at a bank.The firing did not involve the use of force, and the officer, Ricky Anderson, was later reinstated by an arbitrator. But learning about the history renewed the anger and hurt felt by Lewis’ sister, she told The Daily Beast.“If we did these kinds of things in any regular job, you wouldn’t have your job anymore,” Tatiana Crowder, 28, told The Daily Beast.She was...
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX 2

FOX 2

45K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy