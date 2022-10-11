Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Table to farm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A local farm and Sioux Falls school are working together to help reduce the amount of food thrown away at lunchtime each day. It’s lunchtime for these kiddos at Sioux Falls Christian School. What’s on the menu today?. “Chicken strips, noodles, and...
KELOLAND TV
Crews respond to grass fire; 1 killed in explosion; Corn, soybean harvest in Menno
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, October 11. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Multiple Fire departments were called to a large grass fire Northeast of Fort Thompson Monday. Three fire departments were kept busy...
South Africans Coming to South Dakota to Help with Fall Harvest
I recently made a road trip to the Kennebec, Presho area in Central South Dakota. I thought I'd get out and do a little looking for a coyote and some deer scouting for the upcoming season in November. The weather was perfect, not for hunting, but for just being outside....
KELOLAND TV
What is the Hunter’s Moon?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a warm October day on Sunday, and with the clear skies into the evening the full moon was out for all to see. If you were out Sunday evening and glanced at the sky, you may have noticed the full moon. This full moon after the Harvest Moon of last month is known as the Hunter’s Moon.
freightwaves.com
FreightWaves Classics/ Infrastructure: Discovery Bridge opened between Nebraska and South Dakota
FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Sutton Transport, an LTL leader in the Midwest for more than 40 years. Sutton Transport proudly services Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. Request a quote here. On October 11, 2008 the Discovery Bridge was formally opened in a ceremony attended by thousands. The Discovery Bridge...
Portion of Arrowhead Parkway Closing Temporarily in Sioux Falls
A major road construction project in northeast Sioux Falls will force the temporary closure of a main artery in and out of the city. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says South Dakota Highway 42, aka Arrowhead Parkway, will be closed to traffic from North Hein Avenue to Six Mile Road, beginning Monday (October 17).
Was Another Mountain Lion Spotted in This South Dakota Town?
There have been recent reports of mountain lion sightings around Sioux Falls. Some of the Vermillion police officers even witnessed a giant mountain lion crossing the street while on patrol. Now, another big cat may have been spotted in another South Dakota town. In a town just about a half...
KELOLAND TV
Turner, Yankton County emergency managers reflect on fire danger
TURNER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — From a parched riverbed to dust kicked up by work in the fields, it’s not hard to find evidence of how dry it is in Turner County in the southeastern part of the state. County emergency manager Brad Georgeson says farm work carries risk.
dakotanewsnow.com
OYO: Final Fall Yard Prep
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In this season’s final edition of Owning Your Outdoors, Aaron and Doug are going over some last minute tips to get your lawn prepared for the rest of fall and the coming winter months. If your grass is still green, you’ll want...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Nightwatch sees increase in demand
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Nightwatch is made up of volunteers that supply about four meals a week to community members all around Sioux Falls. This with the goal of offering hope where people live. A total of twelve churches and organizations rotate turns volunteering each week to serve...
dakotanewsnow.com
Pork plant backers say Sioux Falls is only place for facility
The second oldest stretch of road within Nebraska is getting...
KELOLAND TV
Smith, Noem differ on when food sales tax should be repealed
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Both main-party gubernatorial candidates were in Sioux Falls Wednesday and both were focused on South Dakota’s food sales tax. The day started with Jamie Smith, the Sioux Falls lawmaker and Democratic candidate, joining eight Republican lawmakers in calling for a special legislative session to be held before the Nov. 8 election to repeal the food sales tax.
KELOLAND TV
Boosters fly Brandon Valley students between events
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three Brandon Valley students took a whirlwind route to a band contest over the past weekend after community members came together to solve an interesting problem. Logan Brakke, Camden Coughlin and Ryley McKeown are all on the Brandon Valley Cross Country team, and this...
KELOLAND TV
WATCH: Black squirrel plays in Moment in Nature
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In this week’s Moment in Nature, we bring you a look at black squirrel in Sioux Falls. Photojournalist Jaxon Thorson spotted the animal recently in the city. According to the Smithsonian Magazine, black squirrels are relatively rare. They are seen both in their...
What Are the Safest Large Cities in South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa?
Those statistic hounds over at Wallet Hub are out with their new large city safety study. And from reading the whole study, it is obvious that there is a lot more to what makes people feel secure in their choice of place to live, other than a lack of crime.
When Did Kiwanis Avenue Turn Into Talladega Speedway?
There is a younger Sioux Falls driver that thinks I'm Number One!. So the other day I'm minding my own business, motoring north on Kiwanis Avenue. You know Kiwanis, it's one of the major streets in Sioux Falls. Oh, it's not 41st or Minnesota or East 10th, but it's a pretty busy street here in town.
KELOLAND TV
City could sell or lease 10th St. parking ramp
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The future of the downtown parking ramp on 10th Street could change starting in early 2023. A plan to sell or lease the parking ramp on 10th Street in Sioux Falls was presented to the city council during Tuesday’s informational meeting. The city council would consider a resolution to pursue selling or leasing the parking ramp at its Nov. 1 meeting. If approved, the city would advertise for proposals to buy or lease the property on its website on Nov. 7.
KELOLAND TV
Jones421 now filled with food options
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a summer of changing businesses at the Jones Building downtown, but now the corner of 6th Street and Phillips Avenue is filled with food options. “Our food is 100 percent plant based. We do have a lot of soy options and...
earnthenecklace.com
Scott Engen Leaving Dakota News Now: Where Is the Anchor Going?
Scott Engen started his career in journalism with Dakota News Now before the start of the pandemic. The citizens of Sioux Falls were won over by the professionalism of the young reporter and weekend anchor. And when they learned Scott Engen is leaving Dakota News Now in October 2022, they were disheartened. They want to know about his next path and can’t wait to follow him on his next career adventure. Find out what Scott Engen said about his exit from Dakota News Now and where he is headed.
dakotanewsnow.com
Rapid City Central Student Turns Chairs on “The Voice”
State, city leaders improving infrastructure in Valentine. Updated: 22 hours ago. The second oldest...
