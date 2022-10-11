ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menno, SD

KELOLAND TV

Table to farm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A local farm and Sioux Falls school are working together to help reduce the amount of food thrown away at lunchtime each day. It’s lunchtime for these kiddos at Sioux Falls Christian School. What’s on the menu today?. “Chicken strips, noodles, and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

What is the Hunter's Moon?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a warm October day on Sunday, and with the clear skies into the evening the full moon was out for all to see. If you were out Sunday evening and glanced at the sky, you may have noticed the full moon. This full moon after the Harvest Moon of last month is known as the Hunter’s Moon.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
City
Menno, SD
#Field Corn#Soybeans#Agriculture Industry
dakotanewsnow.com

OYO: Final Fall Yard Prep

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In this season’s final edition of Owning Your Outdoors, Aaron and Doug are going over some last minute tips to get your lawn prepared for the rest of fall and the coming winter months. If your grass is still green, you’ll want...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls Nightwatch sees increase in demand

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Nightwatch is made up of volunteers that supply about four meals a week to community members all around Sioux Falls. This with the goal of offering hope where people live. A total of twelve churches and organizations rotate turns volunteering each week to serve...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Pork plant backers say Sioux Falls is only place for facility

The stories within the Native American Day parade in Sioux Falls. Hundreds lined the street of Downtown Sioux Falls Monday for the Native American Day parade, but the day took on a different meaning for everyone. Updated: 8 hours ago. The second oldest stretch of road within Nebraska is getting...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Smith, Noem differ on when food sales tax should be repealed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Both main-party gubernatorial candidates were in Sioux Falls Wednesday and both were focused on South Dakota’s food sales tax. The day started with Jamie Smith, the Sioux Falls lawmaker and Democratic candidate, joining eight Republican lawmakers in calling for a special legislative session to be held before the Nov. 8 election to repeal the food sales tax.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Economy
Economy
Agriculture
Agriculture
Industry
Industry
KELOLAND TV

Boosters fly Brandon Valley students between events

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three Brandon Valley students took a whirlwind route to a band contest over the past weekend after community members came together to solve an interesting problem. Logan Brakke, Camden Coughlin and Ryley McKeown are all on the Brandon Valley Cross Country team, and this...
BRANDON, SD
KELOLAND TV

WATCH: Black squirrel plays in Moment in Nature

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In this week’s Moment in Nature, we bring you a look at black squirrel in Sioux Falls. Photojournalist Jaxon Thorson spotted the animal recently in the city. According to the Smithsonian Magazine, black squirrels are relatively rare. They are seen both in their...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

City could sell or lease 10th St. parking ramp

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The future of the downtown parking ramp on 10th Street could change starting in early 2023. A plan to sell or lease the parking ramp on 10th Street in Sioux Falls was presented to the city council during Tuesday’s informational meeting. The city council would consider a resolution to pursue selling or leasing the parking ramp at its Nov. 1 meeting. If approved, the city would advertise for proposals to buy or lease the property on its website on Nov. 7.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Jones421 now filled with food options

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a summer of changing businesses at the Jones Building downtown, but now the corner of 6th Street and Phillips Avenue is filled with food options. “Our food is 100 percent plant based. We do have a lot of soy options and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
earnthenecklace.com

Scott Engen Leaving Dakota News Now: Where Is the Anchor Going?

Scott Engen started his career in journalism with Dakota News Now before the start of the pandemic. The citizens of Sioux Falls were won over by the professionalism of the young reporter and weekend anchor. And when they learned Scott Engen is leaving Dakota News Now in October 2022, they were disheartened. They want to know about his next path and can’t wait to follow him on his next career adventure. Find out what Scott Engen said about his exit from Dakota News Now and where he is headed.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Rapid City Central Student Turns Chairs on "The Voice"

The stories within the Native American Day parade in Sioux Falls. Hundreds lined the street of Downtown Sioux Falls Monday for the Native American Day parade, but the day took on a different meaning for everyone. State, city leaders improving infrastructure in Valentine. Updated: 22 hours ago. The second oldest...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

