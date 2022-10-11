ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton, MA

78-year-old man hit by car, seriously injured in Taunton

By Sarah Doiron
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46IHNN_0iTxc5mR00

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a 78-year-old Taunton man was hit by a car Monday evening.

Officers rushed to Oak Street just after 6 p.m. and found the victim suffering from serious injuries.

The victim, according to police, was conscious and alert prior to being transported to the hospital. He is expected to recover.

The driver, a 38-year-old man, remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

It’s unknown at this time whether any charges will be filed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

91-year-old woman stabbed multiple times in Franklin Park

JAMAICA PLAIN – A 91-year-old woman is in stable condition after she was stabbed several times in Franklin Park Tuesday night, Boston Police said. There have been no arrests.It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Playstead Road.  The woman, who has not been identified yet, was stabbed while walking her dog during what police believe may have been a random attack, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team.I-Team sources said the woman parked her car on Walnut Street, walked into the park with her dog and was stabbed several times. She was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Elderly Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Taunton Crash

TAUNTON — An elderly Taunton man has been hospitalized with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle while walking in the city Monday evening. Taunton police said the victim's injuries are not thought to be life threatening. The 78-year-old man was hit by a vehicle near 10...
TAUNTON, MA
NECN

Watermelons Spill Onto Highway When Truck Rolls Over on Mass. Route 79

Countless watermelons spilled onto the road after a truck rolled over on Highway 79 in Fall River, Massachusetts, on Tuesday night, police said. The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. southbound before North Main Street, Massachusetts State Police said. The driver was taken to the hospital after suffering injuries that weren't believed to be severe.
FALL RIVER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Taunton, MA
Sports
City
Taunton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Taunton, MA
Crime & Safety
Taunton, MA
Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
capecod.com

Man seriously injured in fall from ladder in Bourne

BOURNE – A man was seriously injured after falling an undermined height from a ladder in Bourne sometime before 4:30 PM Wednesday. The incident happened in the 300 block of Barlows Landing Road. The victim was flown by MedFlight helicopter to a trauma center with what were believed to be serious but not life-threatening injuries. Further details were not immediately available.
BOURNE, MA
CBS Boston

Elderly woman stabbed in random Franklin Park attack

JAMAICA PLAIN – An elderly woman was stabbed Tuesday night while walking her dog in Franklin Park during what police believe may have been a random attack, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team.It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Playstead Road.Boston Police only said they received a report of a person who was stabbed.I-Team sources said an elderly woman parked her car on Walnut Street, walked into Franklin Park with her dog and was stabbed numerous times.The woman is expected to survive following the attack.No arrests have been made.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
universalhub.com

14-year-old shot to death in Egleston Square; second teen also injured

Boston Police report that two teens were shot in the rear of 2990 Washington St., near Cobden Street, around 12:15 p.m. One, 14, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The second teen, also taken to a local hospital, is expected to survive. Live Boston reports the less injured teen...
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

New Bedford man arrested in armed robbery at grocery store

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford man was arrested in connection to an armed robbery at a grocery store in Hyannis on Sunday. Barnstable police said they responded at about 7:30 p.m. to the Ocean Street Market. On Monday, police identified 42-year-old Michael Medeiros as a suspect....
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy