78-year-old man hit by car, seriously injured in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a 78-year-old Taunton man was hit by a car Monday evening.

Officers rushed to Oak Street just after 6 p.m. and found the victim suffering from serious injuries.

The victim, according to police, was conscious and alert prior to being transported to the hospital. He is expected to recover.

The driver, a 38-year-old man, remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

It’s unknown at this time whether any charges will be filed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.