Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Outlander recasting major character with Waterloo Road star in season 7
Outlander season 7 spoilers follow. Outlander has confirmed that a character is returning for the first time since season 3, but with a new face. Jenny Murray was played by actress Laura Donnelly in the show's first three seasons, but in the upcoming season she will be played by Kristin Atherton, who played Vix Spark in Waterloo Road in 2014, and has had roles in Doctors and Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators.
digitalspy.com
Sons of Anarchy's Charlie Hunnam reveals exclusive look at TV comeback Shantaram
Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam has revealed an exclusive look at his TV comeback in Shantaram. Based on the novel of the same name by Gregory David Roberts, the Apple TV+ show will follow a fugitive who reinvents himself in the slums of Bombay. But on his way to...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Zack Morris is cast in huge new TV series alongside Picard star
EastEnders star Zack Morris has landed himself a big new role, in Disney+'s new TV series of Goosebumps. As reported by Variety, the actor – who played Keegan Baker on the BBC One soap between 2017 and 2022 – and Picard star Isa Briones are the newest cast members for the House of Mouse's upcoming interpretation of R L Stein's children's horror books.
digitalspy.com
Titans star's new Netflix fantasy The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself reveals first trailer
Netflix's new fantasy series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself has unveiled its first trailer. The show, which stars Titans' Jay Lycurgo, certainly looks fantastical going by the footage, with plenty of action (and lots of blood) as the actor's character Nathan weighs up his identity in a world filled with magic.
RELATED PEOPLE
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who's Billie Piper returns as Rose in brand new audio adventure
Former Doctor Who star Billie Piper is returning to her role as Rose Tyler for a brand-new audio adventure. Piper, who originally played the companion in a regular capacity in 2005 and 2006, has joined the cast for Rose Tyler - The Dimension Cannon: Other Worlds, a three-part audio drama by Big Finish Productions.
digitalspy.com
First look at Sydney Sweeney in Spider-Man spin-off Madame Web
A first look at Sydney Sweeney in the Spider-Man spin-off, Madame Web has been unveiled. Madame Web follows Dakota Johnson as the title character, a clairvoyant who possesses psychic powers that allow her to see within the spider world. New set photos show Johnson and Sweeney filming together, along with...
digitalspy.com
Xena's Lucy Lawless admits she hated filming fight scenes in classic show
Xena star Lucy Lawless has confessed that she disliked filming some of the show's most iconic fight scenes. The My Life Is Murder actress has opened up about her time on the legendary TV show that made her a household name, and, despite Xena being known for kicking ass and taking names, Lawless couldn't have been more of the opposite.
digitalspy.com
Guest judges for the Masked Dancer final announced (spoilers)
🚨 John Bishop & Dawn French will join Peter, Oti & Davina for the FINAL of the Masked Dancer on Saturday 22nd October! (Jonathan Ross will be absent) #MaskedDancerUK.
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
Ghosts fans left heartbroken as character exits show in new episode
Ghosts fans were left heartbroken after tonight’s (October 14) episode as we saw the show bid farewell to Katy Wix’s character Mary. Similar to what happened in episode two with Bridget Christie’s character Annie, Mary was seen passing over in the opening moments of the episode. She was taken by a ball of light and pulled into the air before being sent to the “proper” afterlife.
digitalspy.com
New Planet of the Apes movie confirms release date
The next instalment of the Planet of the Apes franchise was announced back in 2019, and now Disney has given it an official release date. The movie, titled Kingdom of the Planets of the Apes, will be released in May 2024, as officially confirmed by Disney earlier this week. Directed...
digitalspy.com
Big Bang Theory and Special stars team up for new movie
Jim Parsons and Ryan O’Connell are set to star in the upcoming film Just by Looking at Him. An adaption of O’Connell's novel of the same name, Just by Looking at Him will see the Special star make his directorial debut on the project as well as play the lead role of Elliot, a gay TV writer who has cerebral palsy.
digitalspy.com
Smallville 20th anniversary (2001-2011).
I am late to create this threed now. But my one question did remember seeing a lot of advertisment of Smallville before its official debut?. Personally I did just came across the tv series unintentially one day on E4. Posts: 20,887. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 13/10/22 - 23:18 #2. It...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
Home and Away star Ethan Browne shares personal connection to death storyline
Home and Away star Ethan Browne has opened up about the importance of portraying Māori culture respectfully on screen, revealing his personal connection to Ari Parata's death storyline. Speaking to Yahoo Lifestyle, Browne (who plays Tane Parata) discussed filming the Māori funeral scenes (tangi) for his on-screen brother and...
digitalspy.com
Corrie Discussion Friday October 14th 8pm : A Love Worth Waiting For
Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, back to our regular Friday evening episode to kick the weekend of in true style. We will start, as ever with the spoilers. Stu's feeling lighter for knowing the truth but it's clearly a struggle for Yasmeen. Dee-Dee calls into Speed Daal and informs Alya...
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who's Jodie Whittaker regeneration episode lands time slot
A time slot for Jodie Whittaker's final episode of Doctor Who has been revealed. Fans will know that the star's regeneration episode 'The Power of the Doctor' will be airing later this month on October 23. The BBC has now confirmed that the adventure will air at 7.30pm that evening,...
digitalspy.com
Chicago Med losing cast member after eight seasons
Chicago Med star Brian Tee will be departing the show after eight seasons. The actor, who plays Dr Ethan Choi on NBC’s medical drama, will leave during the ninth episode of the season, marking the end of his seven-year stint on the show. In an interview with Deadline, Tee...
digitalspy.com
EE - Clenshaw's First Mistake...
Bringing back Shane Richie as Alfie Moon and most likely putting him front, left and centre in the Vic and a likely reunion with Kat!. Why oh Why? Alfie is a tired, worn out character who offers nothing new and now we are about to witness Kat & Alfie Part 671!!!
digitalspy.com
Supernatural prequel The Winchesters rewrites very important moment
The Winchesters episode 1 spoilers follow. The Winchesters, the Supernatural prequel which recently premiered on The CW, follows a young John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly) as fresh-faced adults. John has just returned home from serving in the war, now determined to figure out where his missing...
digitalspy.com
Emma Watson lines up unexpected TV special
Harry Potter star Emma Watson has lined up an unexpected TV special. The actress will appear in CBS's Pickleball Tourney, a new comedy special where a number of celebrities will compete in the sport in aid of Comic Relief US. Overseen by Stephen Colbert, the show will also feature Will...
digitalspy.com
RuPaul's Drag Race UK announces fourth queen to sashay away
Drag Race UK spoilers follow. The queens of RuPaul's Drag Race UK series 4 had to show off their improvisation skills tonight. Joining Alan Carr on the faux chat show Catty Man following last week's shock elimination, the queens all demonstrated their skills. But it was Baby and Sminty Drop...
Comments / 0