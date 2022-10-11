(St. George, UT) -- A St. George man is being placed on probation after admitting to attacking another man. A judge agreed to put Riley Trey Ballard on probation after he took a plea deal earlier this year. This comes after a man accused Ballard and three others of stomping his head into the concrete while jumping him. Ballard was also ordered to pay the victim ten thousand dollars in restitution.

SAINT GEORGE, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO