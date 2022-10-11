Read full article on original website
One Hospitalized Following Crash In St. George
(St George, UT) - At least one person is hurt following a car crash in St. George Tuesday night. Authorities say it happened at Sunset Boulevard and Dixie Drive at about 9:30 p.m. A witness says they saw the white Ford pick-up run the light and hit a white passenger four-door. The woman who was driving the white four-door was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.
Two Vehicles Damaged In Rock Slide in Iron County
(Cedar City, UT) -- At least two vehicles are damaged after a rockfall in Cedar Canyon. It happened on Saturday afternoon on state Route 14 between mile markers eight and nine near Cedar City. Utah Highway Patrol said Highway 14 was closed until about 5 p.m. No one was seriously injured in the rockfall.
Body found in Washington County identified
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Authorities identified the body discovered in Washington County on Oct. 10 as 36-year-old Ivins resident, Lewis Russell. According to a statement released by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, officers were initially called to investigate a possible burglary of a construction company. Employees of the construction company called to report a break-in and a stolen vehicle.
Body found under 'suspicious circumstances' near Utah construction site
Police are investigating a man's death after his body was found by construction workers near St. George Monday morning.
BREAKING: Body Found Near Ivins Identified
(St. George, UT) -- The Washington County Sheriff's Office says they've identified the body found Anasazi Road as 36-year-old Lewis Russell of Ivins. According to a press release from the Sheriff's Office, detectives discovered Russell deceased on the ground next to a red pickup truck that was stolen from the construction business about a half mile down Anasazi Road.
Iron County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in identifying three people
IRON COUNTY, Utah — In a Facebook post, the Iron County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying three individuals. The three people caught on video are allegedly responsible for the destruction of public property. The sheriff’s office says the destruction occurred on Sept. 27, 2022, early in the morning.
Lights, camera, action! Film business once again thriving in Utah
Hollywood has a rich history in Utah, and now a new incentive seems to have business picking up again.
Washington County officials investigate homicide near Anasazi trailhead
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found near a popular hiking trail Monday morning. Sgt. Joel Hafoka with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said their deputies were on another call out in the near when they came across an unusual sight.
Parowan woman crashes into husband’s car for ‘cheating,’ police say
PAROWAN, Utah (ABC4) – A Parowan woman was taken into custody after police say she crashed into her husband’s vehicle for allegedly cheating on her. According to a probable cause affidavit, 58-year-old Michelle Webb fled the scene after crashing into her husband’s car during an argument. Webb allegedly chased her husband and hit his vehicle […]
Animal activists found not guilty of taking piglets from Southern Utah farm
ST. GEORGE, Utah, Oct. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two animal activists charged with a 2017 burglary and the theft of two piglets from a Milford farm have been found not guilty. The jury, in St. George, reached a verdict Saturday. The men charged were Paul Picklesimer, 44, and...
Seven-Year-Old Dead After Car Accident in Kane County
(St George, UT) -- A seven-year-old boy is dead after an accident in Kane County. Authorities say it happened near Duck Creek Village on Friday night. Three people were injured in the three-car crash, one fatally, while the others were transported in stable condition. An investigation into the incident continues.
St George Man Sentenced To Probation Following Attack
(St. George, UT) -- A St. George man is being placed on probation after admitting to attacking another man. A judge agreed to put Riley Trey Ballard on probation after he took a plea deal earlier this year. This comes after a man accused Ballard and three others of stomping his head into the concrete while jumping him. Ballard was also ordered to pay the victim ten thousand dollars in restitution.
POLICE: Teen, woman busted in Washington Co. with over $2 million in Fentanyl
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two men have been taken into custody after police say they were pulled over in Washington County carrying roughly $2 million dollars worth of suspected Fentanyl pills. Rigoberto Beltran Garibay, 19, of Mexico, along with Karen Yvonne Alverez, 39, of Colorado, are facing drug distribution charges in relation to this […]
Animal rights activists found not guilty after rescuing pigs from Utah farm
Two animal rights activists accused of taking two piglets from a Utah farm and recording the conditions inside have been found not guilty in a unanimous jury decision. Paul Darwin Picklesimer and Wayne Hsiung, the activists in question, reportedly broke into a factory farm near Milford, Utah several years ago. There, they took two piglets from the largest pig farm in the nation, a farm owned by Smithfield Foods. Picklesimer and Hsiung are part of an animal welfare organization named “Direct Action Everywhere.”
