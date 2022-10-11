ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alex Smith rips Commanders' Ron Rivera for 'driving the bus' over Carson Wentz

Alex Smith knows a thing or two about quarterbacking. Ron Rivera may not. Smith finished out his career under Rivera in Washington, working his way back from a devastating leg injury that robbed him of the twilight of his career. But as much as Smith appreciated the opportunity to finish his career under Ron Rivera, he doesn't appreciate his damning comments from over the weekend.
Alex Smith 'couldn't believe' Ron Rivera’s comment about Carson Wentz

Ron Rivera on Monday seemingly pointed the finger at Carson Wentz for the Washington Commanders’ struggles this season, and one former NFL quarterback was shocked at the remarks. Rivera was asked by a reporter what separates the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, and New York Giants from his 1-4 Commanders....
Ron Rivera apologizes to Carson Wentz, Commanders for singling out 'quarterback' as team's weakness

Ron Rivera was blunt and unapologetic when asked Monday what separates the rest of the ascending NFC East from his Commanders: "Quarterback," he said, suggesting that Washington had failed to identify a quality signal-caller in a "quarterback-driven league." A day later, Washington's coach has walked back those comments, telling reporters he apologized to both Carson Wentz and the rest of the team for singling out QB as the club's weakness.
Commanders' Ron Rivera accidentally crushes Wentz's play

I think sports fans sometimes misunderstand how difficult it is to give press conferences multiple times per week for months on end the way NFL head coaches do. At some point you're bound to stick your foot in your mouth and say something you didn't mean to say, or a way that doesn't accurately convey your message.
NFL World Reacts To Ron Rivera's "Quarterback" Admission

Three of the NFL's best teams through five weeks hail from the NFC East. The lone exception? The 1-4 Washington Commanders. As the rest of the division thrives, the Commanders have scored just 62 points during an ongoing four-game losing streak. They're already four games behind the Philadelphia Eagles following Week 5's loss to the Tennessee Titans.
Rivera does(not) blame Carson Wentz

ASHBURN, V.a. (DC News Now) – Head coach Ron Rivera had a memorable press conference, to say the least when speaking to the media on Monday after the Commanders’ 21-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans. A “misery Monday” indeed for the Commanders’ 3rd-year head coach, who has had to answer the same questions week after […]
