ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Jeopardy!’s Ken Jennings shades executive producer before champ Cris Pannullo’s ‘unbelievable’ 7th win

By Darian Lusk
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

JEOPARDY! host Ken Jennings has shaded the game show's executive producer Mike Davies, seemingly kicking some dirt his boss's way with an off-the-cuff comment.

On Monday's episode, reigning champ Cris Pannullo then scored a 7th win with an amount fans couldn't believe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NsoIP_0iTxbnNF00
Cris Pannullo is a former poker player and the currently reigning Jeopardy! ace Credit: ABC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38TytH_0iTxbnNF00
Host Ken Jennings shaded the show's executive producer backhandedly Credit: ABC

The returning champ faced Eugene Hahm, an attorney from Oakland, California - and Allie Nudelman, a healthcare policy professional from Brooklyn, New York.

Cris - himself a customer success operations manager from Ocean City, New Jersey who earlier revealed his professional poker past - has dominated game after game since coming to the table two Fridays ago.

He was asked by Ken, 48, during the Q&A segment about his day job.

He said he was formerly a "sports data provider working professionally with soccer teams in the United States."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qIhWD_0iTxbnNF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dKZxo_0iTxbnNF00

KEN GETS HIS KICKS

"That's exciting," Ken replied, adding straight-faced: "Jeopardy! is officially pro-soccer this season, so we're happy to have you."

The reference may have gone over some viewers' heads - this is Jeopardy! after all - but it was a dig at Ken's boss Mike Davies.

The new EP - who scored the gig in 2021 after the disgraced Mike Richards was ousted for sexist remarks - hosts his own podcast titled "Men in Blazers" which is devoted to soccer.

Davies' "Men In Blazers" co-host had just presented a video clue tonight about soccer minutes before Ken's sportsmanlike joke.

In a video clue under the category "Sporty Books" the show plugged the executive producer's new book "Gods of Soccer" even though it wasn't part of the clue.

Roger Bennett, his podcast co-host presented the video clue on-screen, not mentioning his ties to the Jeopardy! head honcho.

"My new book, Gods of Soccer, celebrates 100 stars of the game," - the counterpart to the show's top boss said on-screen, the correct response was "Mia Hamm"

'WHAT IS: CONFLICT OF INTEREST'

"How did they even get a celebrity if such magnitude? Wonder if they have connections to the producing staff," one Redditor ripped.

"Man, who does Rog[er] know on the staff?" tweeted another.

"Hmm, wonder how Rog got on Jeopardy? Maybe he knows someone," accused a third Twitter user.

"Does this count as vertical integration?" asked a fourth.

Davies' and his creative cohort's new book dropped today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CCLur_0iTxbnNF00
Jeopardy!'s boss included a clue to plug his new book Gods of Soccer Credit: ABC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbULs_0iTxbnNF00
It was presented by its co-author, resulting in Ken's joke and fans wondering if this was a 'conflict of interest' Credit: ABC

EP Mike Davies has also made it no secret behind-the-scenes he wants to make Jeopardy! more like sports.

He's already added a Triple Jeopardy! round to its new celebrity spinoff and floated a "cash bonus" for category sweeps that has worried some fans and peers who want to protect the show's integrity.

POWER POKER PLAYER!

Tonight, Cris had $44,600 going into Final Jeopardy, Allie had $3,800 and Eugene had $1,600.

Even before the last round an amazed Ken said he had won by "more than any contestant in a game this season."

The clue read: "A neighbor’s charcoal drawing of Ann Turner Cook at age 4 or 5 months won a 1928 contest to appear in ads for this brand."

Cris got it with "What is: Gerber" and revealed a massive $15K bet - winning his 7th game with an even bigger loot than what would have already been a record.

He earned $59,821 (the highest of the season so far, which started September 12th) and a total of $221,901.

Cris also now has the highest total earnings of Season 39, and highest since rideshare driver Ryan Long last June - he has shown no signs of slowing down.

With a career total of 208 correct clues and 15 incorrect, a stunning 15/17 on Daily Doubles and a lot of time playing the bottom of the board it's no wonder many have compared him to another past poker player, James Holzhauer.

Another fan wrote on Reddit tonight: "This guy is impossible to beat."

A third simply wrote: "The man is a machine"

And a fourth predicted: "This could be a very fun week in what has already been an outstanding run. 15 or 20 wins by him would not surprise me in the least. 25, wouldn’t, for that matter."

SEASON 39

Jeopardy!'s brand new season premiered last month and alum Ken Jennings is hosting until January.

As Season 38 wrapped and before the now-airing Season 39, he and actress Mayim Bialik - now handling Celebrity Jeopardy! - were officially announced as the permanent replacements for the late, great Alex Trebek.

Ken and Mayim began regularly filling in for the legendary Alex in 2021 after his tragic 2020 passing at age 80 and a whirlwind of Season 37 celebrity guest hosts.

They included Savannah Guthrie, fan-favorite LeVar Burton, Dr. Oz, Aaron Rodgers, Anderson Cooper, and many more who each scored a week or so at it.

The search also landed on former executive producer Mike Richards who nabbed the host gig from the inside before the shocking decision was "reversed" a week later.

Next week regular gameplay will pause for two tournaments which will air instead of regular episodes for at least four weeks.

Those would be the Second Chance Tournament airing on Monday (also new this year) and the subsequent, weightier Tournament of Champions - both hosted by Ken.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MAtwK_0iTxbnNF00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16kJvV_0iTxbnNF00

Champ Cris will try for his 8th win tomorrow night.

Jeopardy! airs weeknights - check your local listings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GflPW_0iTxbnNF00
Ken shaded that 'Jeopardy! is officially pro-soccer this season' - his new boss Mike Davies [above] just put out a book on. soccer Credit: Instagram/embassydavies
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AAzr5_0iTxbnNF00
Tonight's show featured a clue that plugged his new book just minutes before Ken's reference Credit: YOUTUBE/JEOPARDY
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0is2h4_0iTxbnNF00
Cris Panullo had a record-breaking single-day score of $59K and now has $221K total Credit: ABC

Comments / 25

Debs
2d ago

People crack me up they are not happy unless they are complaining about something, seriously need to get a life!!

Reply
17
Steve Scott
2d ago

Levar Burton was never a fan favorite. If he would have been selected to host, the show would have lost lots of viewers.

Reply(2)
9
me 88
2d ago

Hate the show now. These champs know too much? Jeopardy needs to be investigated.This guy pauses before answering each question. But buzzes in. Ear plugs maybe?

Reply(3)
7
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
HollywoodLife

Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch

Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
TEMPE, AZ
People

Jeopardy! Co-Host Ken Jennings Shares a Rare Photo of His Teenage Son Dylan

The father and son share a striking resemblance Ken Jennings has been hosting Jeopardy! for over a year and now is starting to get more personal with fans. Ken, 48, is well known by fans of the game show dating back to his 74-game winning streak in 2004. While the contestant turned host always has all the answers, he has left fans with some questions about his home life. However, he changed that over the weekend with a sweet tweet and a rare photograph of his son Dylan. On...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levar Burton
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
Mike Richards
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Anderson Cooper
Person
Savannah Guthrie
Person
Alex Trebek
Person
Mia Hamm
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Parade

Who Is 'Wheel of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak's Daughter Maggie Sajak? Get to Know the Show's Latest Addition

Pat Sajak's daughter Maggie Sajak has become a fixture on Wheel of Fortune in recent years. Maggie began on the show filling in turning letters for Vanna White while White took on Pat's hosting duties while Pat underwent emergency surgery in early 2020. From there, Maggie became a social correspondent, giving behind-the-scenes looks at the workings of the iconic game show.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Shows Off Major Physical Transformation at Ireland Shows

Garth Brooks had been waiting to play at Ireland’s Croke Park for years. He played a set of shows there in 1997 and hasn’t been back since. However, that doesn’t mean that the country superstar didn’t try. He planned a five-night run at Croke Park in 2014, but those dates didn’t happen. So, these last few dates on the Emerald Isle were a big deal for him and his Irish fans. As a result, he wanted to do something special to mark the occasion. Garth decided to drop some weight.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
813K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy