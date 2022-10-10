Jeopardy!’s Ken Jennings shades executive producer before champ Cris Pannullo’s ‘unbelievable’ 7th win

JEOPARDY! host Ken Jennings has shaded the game show's executive producer Mike Davies, seemingly kicking some dirt his boss's way with an off-the-cuff comment.

On Monday's episode, reigning champ Cris Pannullo then scored a 7th win with an amount fans couldn't believe.

Cris Pannullo is a former poker player and the currently reigning Jeopardy! ace Credit: ABC

Host Ken Jennings shaded the show's executive producer backhandedly Credit: ABC

The returning champ faced Eugene Hahm, an attorney from Oakland, California - and Allie Nudelman, a healthcare policy professional from Brooklyn, New York.

Cris - himself a customer success operations manager from Ocean City, New Jersey who earlier revealed his professional poker past - has dominated game after game since coming to the table two Fridays ago.

He was asked by Ken, 48, during the Q&A segment about his day job.

He said he was formerly a "sports data provider working professionally with soccer teams in the United States."

KEN GETS HIS KICKS

"That's exciting," Ken replied, adding straight-faced: "Jeopardy! is officially pro-soccer this season, so we're happy to have you."

The reference may have gone over some viewers' heads - this is Jeopardy! after all - but it was a dig at Ken's boss Mike Davies.

The new EP - who scored the gig in 2021 after the disgraced Mike Richards was ousted for sexist remarks - hosts his own podcast titled "Men in Blazers" which is devoted to soccer.

Davies' "Men In Blazers" co-host had just presented a video clue tonight about soccer minutes before Ken's sportsmanlike joke.

In a video clue under the category "Sporty Books" the show plugged the executive producer's new book "Gods of Soccer" even though it wasn't part of the clue.

Roger Bennett, his podcast co-host presented the video clue on-screen, not mentioning his ties to the Jeopardy! head honcho.

"My new book, Gods of Soccer, celebrates 100 stars of the game," - the counterpart to the show's top boss said on-screen, the correct response was "Mia Hamm"

'WHAT IS: CONFLICT OF INTEREST'

"How did they even get a celebrity if such magnitude? Wonder if they have connections to the producing staff," one Redditor ripped.

"Man, who does Rog[er] know on the staff?" tweeted another.

"Hmm, wonder how Rog got on Jeopardy? Maybe he knows someone," accused a third Twitter user.

"Does this count as vertical integration?" asked a fourth.

Davies' and his creative cohort's new book dropped today.

Jeopardy!'s boss included a clue to plug his new book Gods of Soccer Credit: ABC

It was presented by its co-author, resulting in Ken's joke and fans wondering if this was a 'conflict of interest' Credit: ABC

EP Mike Davies has also made it no secret behind-the-scenes he wants to make Jeopardy! more like sports.

He's already added a Triple Jeopardy! round to its new celebrity spinoff and floated a "cash bonus" for category sweeps that has worried some fans and peers who want to protect the show's integrity.

POWER POKER PLAYER!

Tonight, Cris had $44,600 going into Final Jeopardy, Allie had $3,800 and Eugene had $1,600.

Even before the last round an amazed Ken said he had won by "more than any contestant in a game this season."

The clue read: "A neighbor’s charcoal drawing of Ann Turner Cook at age 4 or 5 months won a 1928 contest to appear in ads for this brand."

Cris got it with "What is: Gerber" and revealed a massive $15K bet - winning his 7th game with an even bigger loot than what would have already been a record.

He earned $59,821 (the highest of the season so far, which started September 12th) and a total of $221,901.

Cris also now has the highest total earnings of Season 39, and highest since rideshare driver Ryan Long last June - he has shown no signs of slowing down.

With a career total of 208 correct clues and 15 incorrect, a stunning 15/17 on Daily Doubles and a lot of time playing the bottom of the board it's no wonder many have compared him to another past poker player, James Holzhauer.

Another fan wrote on Reddit tonight: "This guy is impossible to beat."

A third simply wrote: "The man is a machine"

And a fourth predicted: "This could be a very fun week in what has already been an outstanding run. 15 or 20 wins by him would not surprise me in the least. 25, wouldn’t, for that matter."

SEASON 39

Jeopardy!'s brand new season premiered last month and alum Ken Jennings is hosting until January.

As Season 38 wrapped and before the now-airing Season 39, he and actress Mayim Bialik - now handling Celebrity Jeopardy! - were officially announced as the permanent replacements for the late, great Alex Trebek.

Ken and Mayim began regularly filling in for the legendary Alex in 2021 after his tragic 2020 passing at age 80 and a whirlwind of Season 37 celebrity guest hosts.

They included Savannah Guthrie, fan-favorite LeVar Burton, Dr. Oz, Aaron Rodgers, Anderson Cooper, and many more who each scored a week or so at it.

The search also landed on former executive producer Mike Richards who nabbed the host gig from the inside before the shocking decision was "reversed" a week later.

Next week regular gameplay will pause for two tournaments which will air instead of regular episodes for at least four weeks.

Those would be the Second Chance Tournament airing on Monday (also new this year) and the subsequent, weightier Tournament of Champions - both hosted by Ken.

Champ Cris will try for his 8th win tomorrow night.

Jeopardy! airs weeknights - check your local listings.

Ken shaded that 'Jeopardy! is officially pro-soccer this season' - his new boss Mike Davies [above] just put out a book on. soccer Credit: Instagram/embassydavies

Tonight's show featured a clue that plugged his new book just minutes before Ken's reference Credit: YOUTUBE/JEOPARDY