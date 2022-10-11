Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Police: 2 Milwaukee men shot, wounded near 52nd and Wright
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men were shot and wounded on the city's north side Wednesday morning, Oct. 11. According to police, the shooting happened near 52nd and Wright around 4:10 a.m. The victims, ages 20 and 21, were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal gunshot wounds. Police are...
24-year-old Milwaukee man shot, killed near 25th and Burnham
A 24-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 25th and Burnham on Wednesday. Milwaukee police say the shooting happened around 7:15 p.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pregnant woman fatally shot in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 32, who was pregnant, was fatally shot Wednesday morning near Silver Spring and Lovers Lane; the 43rd homicide of a female in Milwaukee County in 2022. It happened around 5:30 a.m. on Lovers Lane Road just south of Silver Spring Drive. I. Police said the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man fatally shot, 25th and Maple, 2nd man arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 24, died at the hospital after a shooting Wednesday night, Oct. 12 near 25th and Maple. Police said shots were fired around 7:15 p.m. A Milwaukee man, 21, was arrested. Police said a firearm was recovered. Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
76th and Glendale shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 12 near 76th and Glendale. It happened at approximately 10:42 a.m. Police say the victim, a 35-year-old Milwaukee man, non-fatal gunshot wounds and took himself at the hospital for treatment. This investigation is ongoing, however, may...
11-month-old boy drowns near 30th and Burnham in Milwaukee
An 11-month-old boy drowned near 30th and Burnham in Milwaukee on Monday, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.
Milwaukee pastor dead after reckless driver causes crash near 10th and Wells
Milwaukee police say reckless driving contributed to a deadly crash near 10th and Wells in downtown Milwaukee on Wednesday.
CBS 58
Pregnant woman, 32, fatally shot near Silver Spring and Lovers Lane
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to the homicide of a woman near Silver Spring and Lovers Lane Wednesday morning, Oct. 12. Police say the victim is a 32-year-old Milwaukee woman, who was fatally shot. The medical examiner's office says this is the 43rd time...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate double shooting near Bourbon and Fond Du Lac
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 9:27 p.m. near Bourbon and Fond Du Lac on Monday, Oct. 10. Police say a 20-year-old woman and a 37-year-old-man were both shot and taken to an area hospital and are expected to survive. This investigation is...
wtmj.com
Fiery bus crash kills two on Milwaukee’s south side
MILWAUKEE- Two people involved in a fiery crash in the Mitchell Interchange Wednesday morning have died. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office tweeting this morning that a bus was fully engulfed in flames around 6 o’clock this morning. In total the Sheriff’s Office says six people were injured in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 12-year-old fatally shot, mother recovering
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee 12-year-old was fatally shot Monday night, Oct. 10 on the city's north side. The girl, identified as Olivia Schultz, was shot near 37th and Rohr. She died at the hospital, police said. A 46-year-old Milwaukee woman, identified as the girl's mother, Celeste Wilson, was also shot....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Third Ward burglary suspect wanted: police
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted in an alleged Historic Third Ward burglary that happened Sept. 8. Police said the suspect broke into a business near Jefferson and Menomonee around 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 8 and took property. The suspect is described as an African American man, 30-40 years old.
12-year-old fatally shot while helping mom unload groceries near 38th and Rohr
A 12-year-old girl was shot and killed while helping her mom unload groceries from their car Monday evening in Milwaukee.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
10th and Wells fatal crash; 1 dead, 1 in custody
MILWAUKEE - One Milwaukee man is dead and another was arrested after a crash Wednesday morning, Oct. 12. Police said a 22-year-old man was speeding east on Wells Street when he ran a red light at 10th Street around 9 a.m. – crashing into a second vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle, a 40-year-old man, was headed north on 10th Street and had the green light.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield police pursuit ends in Milwaukee, 2 arrested
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Two people were arrested Monday morning, Oct. 10 after leading Brookfield police on a pursuit. According to police, officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Moorland Road and I-94. The vehicle fled from officers on I-94. Eventually, the vehicle stopped on 35th Street in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted Kenneth Twyman guilty, 86 days in jail
MILWAUKEE - Kenneth Twyman, who has been on the list of Wisconsin's Most Wanted more than once, a man U.S. Marshals called a "menace," reached a plea deal Wednesday, Oct. 12 in one of four open cases filed against him since 2018. Twyman pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Monday shootings leave girl dead, 4 wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Monday, Oct. 10 responded to at least three separate shootings. A 12-year-old girl was killed and four other people, including a 17-year-old boy, were wounded in the incidents. 83rd and Florist. A 17-year-old boy went to the hospital after he was shot around...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
53rd and Villard fatal shooting: Milwaukee man charged
MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee man is accused in connection with a fatal shooting that happened near 53rd and Villard on Sunday, Sept. 25. The accused is Prarie Kelly – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree reckless homicide. Possession of a firearm by a felon. According to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield chase, driver claimed medical crisis after arrest, complaint says
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - A Milwaukee man is charged with leading law enforcement on a chase reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour along I-94 in Waukesha and Milwaukee counties early Monday, Oct. 10. Prosecutors say when he was arrested, he claimed to be having a medical crisis, prompting first responders to come out three different times to check his vitals.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee suspicious death near 22nd and Locust
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to a death investigation Monday night, Oct. 10 near 22nd and Locust. The medical examiner called this a suspicious death involving a woman, identifying the victim Tuesday as 40-year-old Kenita Sanders. Milwaukee police said the victim was discovered shortly before 5...
