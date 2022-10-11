MILWAUKEE - One Milwaukee man is dead and another was arrested after a crash Wednesday morning, Oct. 12. Police said a 22-year-old man was speeding east on Wells Street when he ran a red light at 10th Street around 9 a.m. – crashing into a second vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle, a 40-year-old man, was headed north on 10th Street and had the green light.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO