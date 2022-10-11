St. Ursula tops rival Notre Dame to clinch share of TRAC volleyball crown

In the final Three Rivers Athletic Conference version of the area's top volleyball rivalry, St. Ursula took a hard-fought 3-0 victory over visiting Notre Dame before a raucous crowd of more than 1,100 on Monday night.

The Arrows (15-4, 6-0 TRAC), who were ranked No. 8 in the latest Division I state coaches poll, clinched at least a share of the final conference championship with a 25-19, 27-25, 25-21 triumph over Notre Dame (9-12, 5-1), which came in with a chance at a title itself.

St. Ursula — the perennial state power with two D-I state championships in 12 final-four appearances since 2000 — can make it an outright crown with a win at Findlay in its conference finale on Thursday. Both St. Ursula and Notre Dame are headed to the Detroit-based Catholic High School League next year.

The Arrows prevailed with a combination of depth, a balanced attack at the net, a strong passing game, and a defensive effort that remained consistent through the 1-hour, 26-minute match.

“Our transition game was really strong tonight,” first-year Arrows coach Jason Reilly said. “[Senior libero] Hannah Howard dove for a ton of balls, and she kept us in the system a ton, which was awesome.

“I'm so happy for her having a great match like that in this situation. It was an awesome crowd, and I think our tempos maybe caught up with them a little bit.”

St. Ursula was led in kills by senior Elin Schott's 12 on just 24 swings in the match. Classmate Lindsay Seitz had seven kills, and the Arrows got six kills apiece from seniors Maggie Gabel and Sophia Wiercinski, as well as junior Erynn Moloney.

Junior Lucy Mott had 21 assists and senior Kaylee Finnegan added 17 assists, and pacing the defense in digs were Howard with 21 and Gabel with 14.

“The team has jelled really well, and all of our relationships are really good on the court,” Howard said of her team's winning chemistry. “We encourage and support each other through it all.

“All of our hitters got back to transition very quickly, and it came out in the end. Our setters both do an amazing job getting us one-on-ones.”

In defeat, the Eagles were topped in kills by senior Kelsey Rose with nine. Sophomores Amira Dupree and Avery Lipstraw contributed six kills each, and Notre Dame got five apiece from senior Elle Malczewski and junior Ella Kyle.

“Actually, I thought we played really good volleyball,” Notre Dame coach Jeff Pitzen said. “It was tight throughout the match. I would have liked to see us finish a little bit better. One of our conversations with the girls in the second set was 'We can't tip to win. We've got to hit the ball and be more aggressive.'

“Our girls performed really well. Nobody counted us in for today's match, but we fought hard. I'm very happy.”

St. Ursula set the tone early on stretching a 6-6 tie in the first set to an 18-12 lead before cruising down the stretch and closing on a kill from junior Olivia Batch.

But, the Eagles refused to make things easy for their rivals, rallying from a 16-10 hole in set No. 2 to eventual ties at 24 and 25 before back-to-back kills by Gabel nailed things down and gave the Arrows a 2-0 edge in the match.

“This is the fourth year that we [seniors] have won the TRAC,” Howard said, “and it means a lot to us with all the hard work we've put in.”

The game's tight pattern continued in the decisive third set, as Notre Dame led as late as 15-13 before surrendering a pivotal 7-0 surge to the Arrows, with six of those points coming on Gabel's serve.

That stretch is also when Schott came to the fore, delivering three straight kills for a 17-15 edge. Then, after an ace by Gabel, Schott scored on a block to make it 19-15.

The never-say-die Eagles rallied to within 21-19 and 22-20 late before St. Ursula's defense stiffened one more time. The match closed on a Malczewski bump return that drifted out of bounds.

“We have depth with eight seniors, six juniors, and a sophomore,” Reilly said of the Arrows' chief strength. “We are blessed with our depth, and all of our kids are playing year-round, high-level volleyball. It's the next player up. If someone's off, we have someone to sub in for them.

“When a team is constantly running three attackers at you, it's very hard to stop.”