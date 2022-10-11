ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Group hopes to foster supportive, inclusive community for 14ers

By Charlie Wilson
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zGfH0_0iTxbQ1Q00

Group hopes to foster supportive, inclusive community for 14ers 02:14

When you think of the 58 14er peaks in Colorado, you might think of a few words: challenging, dangerous, breathtaking.

Now, "14ers.com" the Facebook page is trying to weed out one word you might have also thought of: Bragging. Or ego.

Brittany Nguyn is one of the page's admins. She admits she's a part of the "new generation" of 14er hikers who have been intertwined with social media on each hike.

She says that's both a good thing and a bad thing.

"I think with all of these blog posts and social media posts bragging about how [Longs Peak is] one of the hardest hikes in the country, a lot of people want to see it as something they can 'bag,'" Nguyn said. "Whether or not they are actually prepared."

That challenge and competitive spirit are still alive on the page, but Nguyn said she makes it a point to help foster the less experienced and even first-time hikers so they feel the community online is just as much for them as for folks who have hit all 58 peaks.

"I come into leading the group with that attitude of like, you can just go do what you enjoy," Nguyn said with a laugh. "You don't have to go risk your like on [Mount] Capital. That's not what you want to do."

The page has tens of thousands of people following along, sharing videos and photos from their hikes, and even helping present current conditions to other hikers so they can know what they are about to get themselves into.

Nguyn said that the crowdsourcing aspect was important, but that they also featured plenty of expert maps and trail guides so it's not just people taking each other's word.

Preparation and safety are a huge part of the culture on the page; deaths happen on climbs, and while it's not always the cause, they want to prevent any ill-prepared hikers from getting themselves into trouble.

"Years ago, there were quite a number of deaths on Capitol [Peak]," Nguyn said. "A lot were either unprepared, didn't know the ropes, came wearing Vans ... Our biggest thing is making sure that people can come to our group and feel welcome to ask the questions they need to ask, feel like they can get the resources they need."

If you are interested in learning more about 14er culture or simply seeing stunning photos and videos, click here or visit 14ers.com .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

New COVID vaccine dose targets Omicron

While this time of year is for many all about the scares, for Laura Gomez and her family - including a brand new baby boy - it's about trying to avoid at least one fright. Covid. "Changing seasons and holidays, seeing more people around, that's for me, why," she said. The vaccine dose available now is more than just another booster. It can provide better protection. "About half of America's population doesn't actually know about these new vaccines," Heather Roth, the Immunization Branch Chief at Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, said. "The really exciting thing about these reformulated vaccines, they are specifically designed...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Avian influenza wipes out millions of birds in Colorado

Avian influenza has roared back through Colorado farms. Gov. Jared Polis has declared a disaster emergency as 85% of all egg-laying hens have had to be destroyed.Despite strict biohazard regulations, the so-called bird flu has made its way into the barns and coops- often it comes from water foul. The farmers are getting hit."We are family-owned farms the farms work diligently and have the highest concern for the welfare of the animals."Bill Scebbi is the executive director of the Colorado Egg Producers. There are roadblocks behind Morning Fresh Farm in Weld County. Scebbi says these roadblocks are likely to keep...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Nonprofit working to adopt Colorado wild horses

The wild horse roundup has been controversial for years now and there's an auction happening for some of those horses.The Bureau of Land Management is working with the non-profit Piceance Mustangs.They were rounded up in Rio Blanco County.Now about 70 of them will be up for auction to good homes, according to the Grand Junction Sentinel.Over the summer, the BLM used helicopters to round up 867 horses from the area. Most have been shipped out to holding centers in Utah, the agency said.For more information, visit www.blm.gov/programs/wild-horse-and-burro/adoptions-and-sales or www.piceancemustangs.org.
RIO BLANCO COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Giant gourd weighs 1,783 pounds; heaviest in Colo. history

Colorado's heaviest pumpkin in the history of the state is on display at the Denver Botanic Gardens. The monstrous pumpkin was grown by a farmer in Colorado and weighed in at 1,783 pounds. The giant gourd will be on display through Oct. 26 at the Denver Botanic Gardens. It's expected to be a popular display so gardens officials say it's best to buy tickets early. As for what will happen to it after Halloween, it will have a fate much like its smaller counterparts."We are going to cut it open. We aren't going to carve it but we are going to cut it open and the grower is going to collect some seeds so next year the grower can try to grow a similarly large pumpkin," said Erin Byrd with the Denver Botanic Gardens. The second-largest pumpkin on record in Colorado is on display at Aurora Fire Station 11. That giant was grown by an Aurora firefighter and weighs in at 1,729 pounds. 
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
CBS Denver

Ute Indian Tribe criticizes Biden monument on ancestral land

A Utah-based Native American tribe that frequently has sparred with President Joe Biden criticized the White House again for not adequately consulting its leaders ahead of this week's creation of a national monument on ancestral lands in Colorado.The Ute Indian Tribe is one of three Ute tribes in the U.S. West that share ancestral ties but operate independently. Representatives from the other two in Colorado — the Southern Ute and Ute Mountain Ute — were on board with the plan and attended Wednesday's ceremony with Biden but didn't speak on stage.Biden and others addressed the significance of the land to...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Polis and Ganahl spar over economy, crime, education, more

The Coloradans who want to be your next governor sparred over crime, the economy and our every growing population during the only statewide televised debate Thursday night on CBS News Colorado."Public safety will be my number one priority. I will make sure that law enforcement is fully funded," Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl said. Regarding crime and law enforcement, both candidates say more needs to be done. And it generated the most heated debate."We have a plan in Colorado to make it one of the 10 safest states over the next 5 years," Democrat incumbent Governor Jared Polis said. Yet...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colo. voters begin to receive ballots in the mail next week

County clerks will start sending ballots next week for next month's election in Colorado. They said they are hard at work keeping our elections safe and secure.Colorado is one of a few states where the FBI is watching for heightened threats against our election workers. Clerks across the state are continuing to fight misinformation in the face of those threats. Colorado has more than its fair share of election deniers who have started to export their lies nationally. When election officials stand up to talk back on that, it has increased threats and intimidation against election officials."Ballots will be sent to all registered voters in Colorado beginning on Monday. RELATED: How voting works for Colorado's 2022 Election
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado buyers urged to beware of flood-damaged vehicles

People in the market for a used car are urged to beware as some sellers will try to pass off some vehicles that were damaged by flooding caused by Hurricane Ian. CoPIRG Foundation's Consumer Watchdog program is issuing an alert to consumers. The National Insurance Crime Bureau says it's not unusual for unethical dealers and dishonest individuals to take damaged cars, clean them up and try to sell them. "Colorado consumers should be on the lookout for people who may try to sell flood-damaged cars to unsuspecting buyers," said Danny Katz, executive director of CoPIRG Foundation in a statement. "Superficial...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crowdsourcing
CBS Denver

Kroger, Albertsons merger: Some CO towns left with 1 grocer

In Colorado two of the most visited grocers in the state could soon be under the same ownership after Kroger announced they will purchase Albertson Co. for more than $25 billion. The sale means Safeway, owned by Albertsons, will now be under the same management as City Market and King Soopers which are owned by Kroger.  According to business experts, the merger will likely mean a spike in prices for consumer goods at grocery stores around the state.  "That is not good news for the consumer," said Mac Clouse, Professor of Finance at the University of Denver.  In many towns...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado voters will decide if state should direct $290M toward affordable housing

Colorado is now one of the most expensive states to live in and lack of housing is one of the biggest reasons. A measure on the Colorado ballot in the November general election aims to address that. Proposition 123 would transfer one-tenth of 1% of taxable income - about $290 million - every year from the general fund to an affordable housing fund.While lawmakers put $1.2 billion toward affordable housing last year, it's one-time funding. The ballot measure would create a permanent revenue stream for affordable housing programs. Garfield Warren a big supporter of the measure. He says he became a...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Two Colorado cities among top 10 in home value increase

A new study shows that home prices in the Denver metro area have increased by an average of $94 per day during the last decade.The study from Point 2 Homes found that Boulder got pricier even faster, gaining an average of $107 dollars in value every day since 2011.Both Denver and Boulder ranked in the top 10 in the country for daily home value gains, with Boulder ranking seventh and Denver ranking 10th.In order, that list of daily home value increases is as follows: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa ClaraSan Francisco-Oakland-HaywardAnaheim-Santa Ana-IrvineLos Angeles-Long Beach-GlendaleNaples-Immokalee-Marco IslandSan Diego-CarlsbadBoulderSeattle-Tacoma-BellevueUrban HonoluluDenver-Aurora-LakewoodDenver's average home value in 2011 was $231,400 and $607,100 in 2021. In Boulder, it went from $353,100 to $782,700.Fort Collins also placed on the list with an average home value in 2011 of $249,480, which went up to $514,300 in 2021, at an increase of $66 per day. Colorado Springs went from $187,200 to $432,900, at $61 per day.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Another Colorado rancher's cattle attacked by wolves

Mandi Shoemaker chokes back tears when she thinks about the two calves who were attacked by wolves near Walden in early October. "We can chase the wolves away," Shoemaker said "But we can't stop them." It's a familiar dilemma for ranchers in Walden. Don Gittleson spoke with CBS News Colorado earlier this year about his cattle being attacked by wolves and the lengths he was going through to follow the new laws, but keep the wolves at bay. Colorado voted to reintroduce wolves to the ecosystem, and although they have not done it yet, wolves are now a protected...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS Denver

Cloudy, cooler with sprinkles heading into Sunday.

DENVER(CBS)-  A weak cold front has dropped in over most of Colorado to kick off the weekend. This front pulled high temperatures down by about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than Friday. Lower elevations were in the 60s and 70s for Saturday afternoon Denver's high only made it to 62 degrees at Denver International Airport.There is a little moisture with the cooler air. Enough to provide good cloud cover over the state along with a chance for a few evening sprinkles over the Front Range and Eastern Plains overnight into Sunday morning.The added cloud cover may keep overnight low temperatures above...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

CO Secretary of State candidates go head-to-head in contentious debate

The race for Secretary of State is often an afterthought when compared to things like the race for governor or senate. Not this year. Election security has become a marque issue following unfounded claims of voter fraud and attempts to overturn the election in 2020. CBS News Colorado, the Colorado Sun and the University of Denver hosted a debate Tuesday evening between the two women vying to be Colorado's chief election officer and it got combative. Both Democratic incumbent Jena Griswold and Republican challenger Pam Anderson condemn election conspiracy theories. But Griswold accused Anderson...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Biden creates national monument in Colorado - the first of his presidency

President Joe Biden, left, walks with U.S. Air Force Col. Chris McDonald, 89th Airlift Wing Vice Commander, to board Air Force One upon departure, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Biden is en route to Colorado, California, Oregon, and returning to Delaware. President Joe Biden walks over to speak with reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Washington. President Joe Biden arrives to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, en route...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Judge halts recall effort against State Sen. Kevin Priola

A judge has put a halt on the Republican-backed effort to recall a Colorado state senator who recently switched to the Democratic Party. Kevin Priola announced his party switch in August, saying he was disgusted by the Jan. 6, 2021 sixth attack on the U.S. Capitol. He also rebuked what he called "Republican refusal to take climate change seriously" and "failure to assert that the 2020 election was not stolen."The judge ruled that the recall effort should happen after Priola is sworn in to represent a new district created by redistricting in January.The recall committee is vowing to appeal the judge's ruling. 
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Oil and Gas Association reacts to Biden Thompson Divide withdrawal proposal

Along with President Joe Biden's move to name Camp Hale a national monument, he also announced his push to continue to conserve the Thompson Divide on Thursday.He is proposing a 20-year withdrawal of the area, putting a pause on any new mining claims or issuing of any new oil and gas leases."Today, my administration is announcing steps to conserve the Thompson Divide," Biden told the crowd on Wednesday morning, "Let me be clear there is no current or planned oil production in the area we are just keeping it as it's been for years."Dan Haley, the president and CEI of...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Blink 182 will perform in Colorado next summer

"Turn the lights off, carry me home."Pop-punk band Blink 182 is reuniting for a world tour.You might remember their song "All the Small Things" was majorly popular this last hockey season as the Avs fought their way to win the Stanley Cup.Now band members Travis Barker, Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus announced they have a new single coming out Friday and a new album coming soon.They haven't created any new music since 2015 when DeLonge left the band. They'll tour around the world and they'll be in Colorado on July 3.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado is in good shape when it comes to precipitation

There is no longer a time of year when Colorado is "in the clear" when it comes to wildland fires but so far, this year has been unusually quiet."We had a very robust monsoon, a lot of rainfall fell," said Valarie Meyers, Fire Meteorologist for the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center.Meyers has been keeping track of weather patterns her entire career. In her current role, her predictions help determine firefighting resources for a very large, multi-state region.This time last year, Colorado was in exceptional drought but the long-term, drought concern is for the eastern plains. "During the monsoon, it totally knocked...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

President Joe Biden's Colorado visit mixes policy, politics

Less than four weeks before the midterm election, President Joe Biden flew to Colorado to designate Camp Hale as a National Monument, giving U.S. Senator Michael Bennet's campaign a boost.Bennet, along with U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper and Congressman Joe Neguse, pushed for the designation. CBS News Colorado Republican analyst Dick Wadhams says, while Camp Hale is worthy of the designation, it's being used as a prop in Bennet's race, "This is a rushed event to give some political benefit to Senator Bennet and the President would otherwise not be coming here."  CBS News Colorado Democratic analyst Mike Dino...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
75K+
Followers
28K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy