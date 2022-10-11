Read full article on original website
Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick
As the Celtics gear up for opening night next Tuesday, Oct. 18, against the Sixers, they must trim the roster down to a maximum of 15 players by Monday at 5 pm EST. While Boston has one more preseason game left, a Friday night matchup against the Raptors in Montreal, the cutdown process has begun. ...
Boston Celtics Waive Former Knicks And Spurs Forward
The Boston Celtics decided to waive forward Luka Samanic on Monday. Samanic signed a training camp deal with Boston on September 22.
NBC Sports
Al Horford shares first impression of Blake Griffin with Celtics
It remains to be seen what kind of impact Blake Griffin has on the court, but his presence already seems to be a positive for the Boston Celtics locker room. Less than two weeks into his C's tenure, Griffin has wasted no time ingratiating himself with the team. Veteran big man Al Horford made it clear he's happy to have the six-time All-Star on board.
Pelicans Sign Former Celtics, Pacers And Timberwolves Player
On Monday, the New Orleans Pelicans announced that they have signed Kelan Martin. The former Butler star has played for the Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics.
scituation.net
Celtics’ Front Office Trouble
Recently, drama has been circling the Boston Celtics’ head coach, Ime Udoka, resulting in his suspension. The team’s season begins in less than three weeks, and some fans worry the loss of Udoka could affect the Celtics’ performance. Last season, Udoka took the Boston Celtics to their...
Houston Rockets Waive Veteran Forward Maurice Harkless
The Houston Rockets will be waiving veteran forward Maurice Harkless, who they acquired recently in an eight-player trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Yardbarker
Lakers Preseason Highlights: LeBron James & Anthony Davis Efficient In Loss To Timberwolves
The Los Angeles Lakers were unable to build on their first preseason win as they lost for the second time against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. Head coach Darvin Ham opted to go with a smaller lineup, starting Anthony Davis at center along with LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker IV.
lastwordonsports.com
Top NBA Players 2022-23: #8 Kawhi Leonard
Kawhi Leonard comes in at number 8 on our list of the best players for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. The two-time Finals MVP with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors will look to prove his health after missing all of the 2021-2022 season with a torn ACL. He’ll rejoin the LA Clippers’ title chase and embark on the fourth year of partnership with co-star Paul George.
Irving, Durant lead Nets past winless Bucks 107-97
Kyrie Irving scored 23 points, Kevin Durant had 19 points and eight assists and the Brooklyn Nets won their first game of the preseason, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 107-97
