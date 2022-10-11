ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Inside The Celtics

Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick

As the Celtics gear up for opening night next Tuesday, Oct. 18, against the Sixers, they must trim the roster down to a maximum of 15 players by Monday at 5 pm EST. While Boston has one more preseason game left, a Friday night matchup against the Raptors in Montreal, the cutdown process has begun. ...
NBC Sports

Al Horford shares first impression of Blake Griffin with Celtics

It remains to be seen what kind of impact Blake Griffin has on the court, but his presence already seems to be a positive for the Boston Celtics locker room. Less than two weeks into his C's tenure, Griffin has wasted no time ingratiating himself with the team. Veteran big man Al Horford made it clear he's happy to have the six-time All-Star on board.
scituation.net

Celtics’ Front Office Trouble

Recently, drama has been circling the Boston Celtics’ head coach, Ime Udoka, resulting in his suspension. The team’s season begins in less than three weeks, and some fans worry the loss of Udoka could affect the Celtics’ performance. Last season, Udoka took the Boston Celtics to their...
lastwordonsports.com

Top NBA Players 2022-23: #8 Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard comes in at number 8 on our list of the best players for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. The two-time Finals MVP with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors will look to prove his health after missing all of the 2021-2022 season with a torn ACL. He’ll rejoin the LA Clippers’ title chase and embark on the fourth year of partnership with co-star Paul George.
