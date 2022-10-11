Read full article on original website
8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch
An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
The 2 new true-crime Netflix releases everyone is talking about
For much of 2022, Netflix true-crime releases — including titles like The Tinder Swindler and Bad Vegan — have turned into some of the buzziest hits in recent memory for the streamer. In the US, two newly released titles from the genre are currently dominating Netflix’s Top 10...
House Of The Dragon viewers brand show 'unwatchable' as they express outrage over new episode being too dark... but HBO insists it was an 'intentional creative decision'
Many social media users were outraged over how dark certain scenes were in the latest episode of House Of The Dragon but HBO has defended them as an 'intentional creative decision.'. Twitter was full of fans of the Game Of Thrones prequel series who were upset about their viewing experience.
7 new Netflix releases everyone will be streaming next week
One of Netflix’s top-tier creators is teeing up another title that’s coming to the streamer next week, hot on the heels of his series DAHMER: Monster — The Jeffrey Dahmer Story posting some pretty bonkers worldwide viewership numbers. Coming on Wednesday, October 5, is a new Netflix release from Ryan Murphy, one of the producers (along with Jason Blum) behind the streamer’s adaptation of the Stephen King horror story Mr. Harrigan’s Phone.
Netflix Makes Change to Jeffrey Dahmer Show Listing After Serious Backlash
The Netflix series focusing on convicted serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer continues to spark conversation. Viewers have praised the 10-episode drama for showcasing the lengths Dahmer went through to torture his victims. But there have been some complaints. Some feel the series has re-traumatized the families of the victims. Others are upset over the fact that Dahmer's intended targets were boys and men of color, primarily Black. The latest criticism was the streaming platform's decision to stamp the film with an LGBTQ category tag. In the wake of the criticism, Netflix has removed the LGBTQ tag.
22 movies and shows leave Netflix this week – watch these while you can
The end of the month is upon us, which means a few different things for Netflix fans eager to stream the newest hits on the service like the just-released movie Blonde and hit TV series like Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer. Content like those titles, of course, is constantly being added to the incomprehensibly large library of shows and movies that already exists for the streamer’s subscribers to binge. But plenty of titles are also leaving Netflix, too — and in short order.
'Oldies but Goodies': Longtime radio DJ Art Laboe dies at 97
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Art Laboe, the pioneering radio DJ who read heartfelt song dedications to generations of loyal listeners and was credited with helping end segregation in Southern California during an eight-decade broadcast career, has died. He was 97. Laboe died Friday night at home in Palm Springs,...
Avoid High Streaming TV Costs on Netflix, HBO Max and More With One Trick
TV shows like House of the Dragon and Andor may have filled up your streaming schedule recently, but how much are you spending when inflation has affected prices and household budgets? There are lots of great series and movies across dozens of streaming services, but even subscribing to five of them could easily cost you more than $50 a month. (Just look at the latest pricing news for Disney Plus.) We're going to show you a trick that can help save you money.
The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now
One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
14 new movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max and more in October 2022
Spooky season has arrived. That's right, the month of October has muscled September out of the way and, with it, comes a slew of Halloween-inspired content on the world's biggest streamers. From new Netflix movies to highly anticipated Disney Plus shows, there's plenty to get excited about in October 2022....
The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - October 2022
What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Keanu bails on Hulu's Devil In The White City show
Keanu Reeves has reportedly exited Hulu’s upcoming limited series adaptation of The Devil In The White City, bailing on a project that was set to be his first major starring TV role. This is according to Deadline, which reports that neither Hulu PR, nor Reeves’ representation, have so far issued a comment about the move.
42 new titles hit Netflix over the weekend – here are 10 you need to watch
With the first weekend of the month now behind us, and the fourth quarter now officially underway, the Netflix content library has just gotten a little larger via the debut of several dozen new titles on the streamer. The new releases on Netflix included a ton of popular third-party favorites, movies like Gladiator as well as several from the Ocean’s heist franchise.
Why You’re About to Pay More for Hulu
Next Monday, Hulu will be hiking its rates. As first announced in August, the price increase means subscribers will be paying $7.99 per month with ads and $14.99 per month without ads. There won’t be any pricing changes for the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+. When...
The Midnight Club Rises Through Netflix Charts
Another Halloween season has arrived, and that means another series from filmmaker Mike Flanagan is now on Netflix. Flanagan has been one of the biggest names in horror over the last several years, directing films like Gerald's Game and Doctor Sleep, and becoming a spooky TV mainstay on Netflix. Flanagan brought The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass to life for the streaming service in recent years, and his latest project is shaping up to be yet another streaming hit.
The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Lou'
A new period drama and young adult novel adaptation are also trending on the streaming service.
The Midnight Club, already #2 on Netflix in the US, has also set a world record
Netflix seems to have hit the streaming jackpot over the weekend, with viewers rewarding two of its new releases by sending them straight to the top spots in their respective categories. The dark new Mila Kunis drama Luckiest Girl Alive, for example, is currently the #1 Netflix movie in the US, while a TV series that was also released ahead of the weekend (The Midnight Club) is the #2 Netflix show at the moment in the US (it’s seemingly going to take a while to dislodge Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer series from the #1 spot).
BET+ Sets 2022 Original Holiday Movie Slate Featuring Ne-Yo, Serayah, Romeo Miller and More Across 10 Titles (EXCLUSIVE)
After debuting eight new original holiday movies in 2021, BET+ is getting even more into the seasonal spirit this year with 10 more titles rolling out beginning Nov. 3, Variety has learned exclusively. The 2022 slate features films starring Ne-Yo, Sereyah, Romeo Miller, LeToya Luckett and LaLa Milan, as well...
Netflix Ads: Everything to Know
Netflix has a cheaper tier with advertising coming. Netflix, the world's biggest subscription video service, grew into a behemoth partly thanks to its strategy of making its shows and movies available in ad-free binges. At a time when commercial-packed traditional TV dominated, Netflix pitched itself as the alternative that wouldn't break the flow of your programming with advertising, nor would it make you wait week to week for your next episode. Building itself into a giant by being the contrarian, Netflix spent years dismissing the notion of advertising on its service.
Holiday Peanuts specials will not air on PBS this year, streaming exclusively on Apple TV+ alongside new festive originals
Apple’s overall deal with WildBrain sees Apple TV+ as the exclusive streaming destination for all things Snoopy and Peanuts, including archive classics and wholly new specials and series. For the last two years, Apple allowed PBS to air the iconic Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas Peanuts specials. This year, they...
