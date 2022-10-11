Read full article on original website
Related
cbs19news
Parents say school board violated policy
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Parents in Madison County are expressing frustration at the county School Board. Many say the board has violated policy by removing more than two dozen books from the school library before there could be a public comment hearing on it. A Madison County Public...
fox5dc.com
Loudoun County parents weigh in on Gov. Youngkin's transgender student policies
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - Parents at Tuesday night's Loudoun County School Board meeting want board members to hear them out. They say the way schools handle transgender policies in the school district should be reconsidered. "Children are not born in the wrong body. Get out of their heads," one parent...
NBC Washington
Outrage After Adults Bully Spotsylvania County Students Online
A Spotsylvania County School Board member wants an investigation into adults cyberbullying students on social media. A passionate outcry from the community led to a lengthy discussion about the issue at a school board meeting Monday night. In a community Facebook page, a video was posted showing Spotsylvania students protesting...
cbs19news
Schools in Albemarle, Nelson recognized for environmental awareness efforts
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) --Two area schools are among those that have been recognized for efforts to increase environmental awareness among their students. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources’ Virginia Naturally Schools is the official environmental education school recognition program for the Commonwealth. According to a release, it aims...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs19news
Executive director of PCOB resigns
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The executive director of the Charlottesville Police Civilian Oversight Board has resigned. The city announced on Wednesday that Hansel Aguilar resigned effective Oct. 21. He has been serving as the board’s first executive director since last year. According to a release, Aguilar worked to...
Community Speaks Out After Adults Caught Cyberbullying Virginia Students Over Protest
Social media reared its ugly head once again as some school board members in Virginia are now calling for an investigation into reported cyberbullying of some students online. In Spotsylvania, there has been a vociferous vocal outcry from some members of the community at a board meeting on Monday, Oct. 10, after some instancing of bullying was unearthed by social media sleuths.
cbs19news
Executive director of the city police civilian oversight board resigns
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Executive Director of the City Police Civilian Oversight Board (PCOB) announced his resignation. Hansel Aguilar said he will be taking on a similar role in Berkeley, Ca. He said it wasn't an easy decision to leave, especially because the city is still healing from...
cbs19news
Josh Throneburg spoke to residents in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Democrat Congressional nominee, Josh Throneburg, campaigned in Charlottesville as part of the 5th district. Throneburg, while speaking at the Senior Statesmen of Virginia, refereed back to his background as a small business owner, father and minister. His most important topics on the campaign trail...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs19news
New ESL welcome center opens at Charlottesville school
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -– English as a Second Language, or ESL, has a new welcome center that just opened in Charlottesville. ESL officials are excited about the center and say it is going to be a great resource for those who might have been struggling to adapt to a new area, especially if they don't speak English as their first language.
cbs19news
Webinar on school transportation issues, Buford reconfiguration
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- City residents are invited to attained a webinar this week about ongoing school transportation issues and the Buford renovation project. The webinar, which is being put on by Charlottesville United for Public Education, will take place Wednesday beginning at 7:30 p.m. Hundreds of Charlottesville City...
WJLA
Loudoun Co. School Board candidate Tiffany Polifko blasts LCPS' curriculum, superintendent
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The November general election is less than one month away and early voting has already begun. There are several local races on the ballot this year, including two seats on the Loudoun County School Board. There are three candidates running in each race. 7News invited all six candidates for school boards to participate in interviews to discuss the issues on the minds of voters.
cbs19news
Fluvanna community, ACRJ mourn loss
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A member of the Fluvanna County School Board has passed away after a brief battle with leukemia. Gequetta “G” Murray-Key was very active in her community, including representing the Rivanna District on the board. She passed away Tuesday at the University of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fairfax County chairman wants new Virginia background check system expedited
FAIRFAX, Va. — Officials in Fairfax County hope the Commonwealth will expedite the process to improve how arrests of school employees are reported. Chairman Jeff McKay drafted a letter for Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Virginia Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera to request several changes to the system months after Fairfax County Public Schools learned a middle school counselor remained on the job despite his sex conviction and arrest.
royalexaminer.com
Warren County Grand Jury of October 2022 indictments
COUNT ONE: On or about June 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Anthony Edward Rosario did unlawfully and feloniously sell, attempt to sell or possess with intent to sell or distribute stolen property with an aggregate value of $1000.00 or more, where the accused knew or should have known that the property was stolen, in violation of §18.2-108.01(B) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2303-F5.
cbs19news
Expanding child literacy program into Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A children's literacy program is now expanding into Greene County. According to a release, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, an international book gifting program, will be debuting in Greene on Oct. 24. There will be an event that afternoon at the Greene County Library...
WHSV
Students feeling uneasy about Mary Baldwin University’s response to Saturday’s bomb threat
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - There is a feeling of concern days before Mary Baldwin University’s fall break starts. While MBU has a standard bomb threat protocol, students have different experiences from the incident Saturday morning. Staunton Police responded to a 12:30 a.m. call regarding a threat to the campus...
C-Ville Weekly
(Don’t) melt ’em down?
Jefferson School Executive Director Andrea Douglas (right) and attorney Christopher Tate speak to a crowd prior to a court ruling that a lawsuit to stop the city’s Lee statue from being melted down will go to trial. Photo: Eze Amos. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper....
cbs19news
Adult Drug Court coming to Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Nelson County is taking the next step to fight drug addiction and incarceration issues locally. The Commonwealth's Attorney’s Office received a $700,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to help set up an Adult Drug Court over the next four years. Drug...
cbs19news
Inviting people to visit artists' studios around Fluvanna
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Fluvanna County is looking to expand awareness about its arts scene. This weekend, the ARTS of Fluvanna County will welcome visitors to visit the studios of several artists. The self-guided artists/artisan studio tour aims to bring artists and patrons together. There will be 20...
Prince William Co. sued for allegedly desecrating cemetery of former enslaved, indigenous people
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A lawsuit filed against several parties, including Prince William County, alleges the desecration of a cemetery occupied by indigenous, formerly enslaved people and their descendants. The lawsuit names Prince William County Board of Supervisors, County Executive Elijah Johnson, and International Investments, LLC (also known...
Comments / 1