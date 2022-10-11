ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

baystatebanner.com

Professors dispute UMass dean’s report

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Faculty members at UMass Boston are pushing back on a report commissioned by administrators that is critical of the Africana Studies Department. The report, commissioned in March, comes after several years during which professors with the Africana Studies Department have...
Family with destroyed skeleton donates arm to bereft Cambridge tiki bar

"We just thought it was a nice way to let it live on." A Cambridge restaurant received a wonderful and, perhaps, unusual gift this week: a skeleton arm. Jason Doo, owner of Wusong Road, a tiki bar at 112 Mt. Auburn St. in Harvard Square, posted a plea to the restaurant’s Instagram last week, calling on the public to help him get back a skeleton forearm that was stolen from the restaurant’s large, spooky Halloween display.
bunewsservice.com

LISTEN: Porter Square Crime: What is there to worry about?

Violent crimes around Cambridge, Mass. have risen to 308 in 2021, an increase of 12% over the previous year. This continues a trend for violent crimes in Cambridge, as more have been reported each year over the last five years. WTBU Reporter Reed O’Brien traveled to Porter Square to ask...
Patriots.com

Massachusetts General Hospital receives record gift from Kraft family benefitting community health and health equity

BOSTON — Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), a founding member of Mass General Brigham, has received a revolutionary gift of $50 million from Robert K. Kraft and The Kraft Family Foundation to address healthcare disparities caused by race, ethnicity, geography, and economic status. The gift is the largest in support of community health and health equity in the history of MGH and more than doubles the previous commitments of the Kraft family to ensuring the highest quality equitable health care is available in all the communities served by the MGH.
MassLive.com

These are the best restaurants in Massachusetts, according to Yelp

Massachusetts has two of the top 10 best place to eat in New England, according to Yelp. The website released its top 100 list of the best place to eat in New England on Tuesday. The restaurants were ranked by Yelp on multiple factors, including total volume of ratings between Jan. 1, 2017, through July 27, 2022, and having a passing health score.
WBUR

New Dunkin' rewards program brews backlash

Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. We can all sleep a little bit better going forward: NASA's asteroid -bashing DART mission is officially a success! With that matter tidily squared away for future existential crises, here's what else is on our radar today:
Watertown News

LETTER: Missing Russo’s, Striving to Create Food Co-op

It’s been one year since Russo’s announced they were closing. Over 365 days have passed with our community lacking one of Boston Metro West’s best sources for produce, baked goods, and plants. As I stood in the checkout line on their last day — laden with too...
NECN

Downtown Boston Steakhouse That Closed During the Pandemic Set to Reopen

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A steakhouse in downtown Boston that has been shuttered since the start of the pandemic is planning to open back up. According to a post within the jobs section of the bostonchefs.com website, Boston Chops in Downtown Crossing is looking to open back up, with the listing from Boston Urban Hospitality saying that "Our Downtown Crossing location of Boston Chops, is looking to reopen after being closed since 2020....Boston Chops Downtown features 3 private event spaces, a large main dining room, and a beautiful bar." The listing also mentions that the restaurant plans to be open for dinner from five to seven nights a week, "based on Theatre and Private Event business."
WSBS

This MA Psych Ward Was A True House Of Horrors

During the early part of the 20th century, Massachusetts had a dark reputation of being a state that was home to dozens of so-called "asylums" which were also known as psychiatric, mental health and behavioral health units. They specialized in treating individuals who suffered from schizophrenia, depression and bipolar disorders and they were NOT nice places in nature.
CBS Boston

Robert Kraft donates $50 million to Massachusetts General Hospital

BOSTON - Robert Kraft and his family's foundation have donated $50 million to Massachusetts General Hospital. The hospital said Wednesday that the gift from the owner of the New England Patriots is "revolutionary." The money will support community health and health equity and "address healthcare disparities caused by race, ethnicity, geography, and economic status," according to a statement from MGH. Kraft helped establish the Kraft Center for Community Health at the hospital back in 2011. This new donation will continue to help the center and allow MGH to expand its blood donation facility. The money will also create a...
nbcboston.com

Growing Number of Boston Officers Are Becoming Firefighters Instead: Report

A growing number of police officers in Boston are switching gears and becoming firefighters for the city, according to the Boston Herald. Two dozen officers in Boston have transferred to the fire department in 2022, the Herald reports, citing data provided by the city, which marks an increase from four, zero, six and one over the past four years.
