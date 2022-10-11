ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitesburg, KY

wymt.com

Magoffin County’s Aden Barnett named Player of the Week

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Magoffin County is a program on the rise, going from pretenders to contenders with a large help from junior quarterback Aden Barnett. In the Hornets’ Week 8 win over Floyd Central, Barnett had 271 rushing yards and four touchdowns. “I really like the future,” said...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Rockslide closes lanes on Highway 80, dispatch says

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. Perry County 911 dispatchers told WYMT a rockslide on Highway 80 near East Perry Elementary School has closed three lanes. Our media partner, WSGS Radio reports the eastbound lane is closed and the westbound lane...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

ARH Mountain Student Achiever Mariah Cantrell

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Mariah Cantrell is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Mariah is a senior at Shelby Valley High School. She has been a member of the National Honors Society for two years and is a member of the Beta Club. Congratulations, Mariah!
HAZARD, KY
Whitesburg, KY
Kentucky Sports
wymt.com

North Fork Oktoberfest kicks off this weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The North Fork Oktoberfest is back in downtown Hazard this weekend. There will be a Weiner dog race, three beer vendors set up on the street, along with the two bars downtown. Five bands are set to perform like Ben Fugate & The Burning Trash Band....
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

KYTC announces plan for new road to Perry County airport

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) announced a plan for a new access road from KY-15 to the Wendell Ford Airport in Perry County. Around 30 people went to a public meeting on Tuesday to talk about the plans. The 2022 General Assembly awarded...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Flash Steelworks, Inc. breaks ground in Bell County bringing dozens of new jobs to the region

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Federal, state and local officials gathered in Bell County on Wednesday to break ground on a new steel manufacturing facility in Middlesboro. In the next 15 years, Flash Steelworks plans to invest more than $12 million and create 250 full-time jobs with an hourly rate of $39. Officials say 100 of those are expected to be in place in the next three years.
BELL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Rockslide cleared on Highway 80, officials say

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 10 spokesperson said lanes are back open on Highway 80 after a rockslide early Thursday morning. We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. Perry County 911 dispatchers told WYMT a rockslide on Highway 80 near East...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

KSP Post 13 to host second annual Cruising with Cruisers Car Show

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard will host its second annual Cruising with Cruisers Car Show. It will take place this weekend at the old Whitesburg High School campus. Trooper Matt Gayheart said the cruise-in raises money for Shop with a Trooper so they...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Investigation underway after theft from Eastern Ky. high school

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with an Eastern Kentucky school district are investigating a string of thefts. A Facebook post from the district said the theft happened at Perry County Central High School. Surveillance video from Perry County Schools shows a silver Chevy Cavalier back into a spot around...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Pikeville Pride returns after two-year break

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Pride is returning after a two-year hiatus. Those with Pikeville Pride said they took a break due to COVID-19 concerns, but it returns Saturday for the third time. Festivities begin at noon at Pikeville City Park. Pikeville Pride members said food and drinks will be...
PIKEVILLE, KY
q95fm.net

Eastern Kentucky Man Found Guilty of Murder

An Eastern Kentucky man has been found guilty for a murder that happened in 2017. Police arrest Jeffery Scott Taylor back in March of 2017 for the murder of 36 year old Shannon Vaughn Saylor. Saylor was found dead in Clay County. During this time, Taylor and Saylor were in...
CLAY COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Eastern KY focuses recovery efforts on holiday support

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Superintendents of the flood-impacted districts in eastern Kentucky told Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) leadership recovery efforts are moving toward helping families and students during the holiday season. Perry County Superintendent Jonathan Jett said the district’s top priority is focusing on making sure displaced families currently living in temporary housing are attended […]
KENTUCKY STATE
cardinalnews.org

Elk Fest set in Buchanan County; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of briefs around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. The Southern Gap Elk Fest will be October 20-22, 2022, in Buchanan County. The event included guided tours of Virginia’s elk herd for those who reserved a spot in advance for $10. (For...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA

