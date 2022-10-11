Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Magoffin County’s Aden Barnett named Player of the Week
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Magoffin County is a program on the rise, going from pretenders to contenders with a large help from junior quarterback Aden Barnett. In the Hornets’ Week 8 win over Floyd Central, Barnett had 271 rushing yards and four touchdowns. “I really like the future,” said...
wymt.com
Mountain Top 10 - October 10, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As district play begins, our Mountain Top 10 is starting to set. Here’s our rankings after eight weeks of action.
wymt.com
Rockslide closes lanes on Highway 80, dispatch says
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. Perry County 911 dispatchers told WYMT a rockslide on Highway 80 near East Perry Elementary School has closed three lanes. Our media partner, WSGS Radio reports the eastbound lane is closed and the westbound lane...
wymt.com
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Mariah Cantrell
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Mariah Cantrell is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Mariah is a senior at Shelby Valley High School. She has been a member of the National Honors Society for two years and is a member of the Beta Club. Congratulations, Mariah!
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. woman who made national headlines in July flooding dies
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have sad news to report. WYMT has learned Mae Amburgey from Letcher County, who made national headlines following a viral picture of her stuck inside of her home during late July flooding, has died. Her son, Jay Amburgey, said she died Saturday, Oct. 8...
wymt.com
North Fork Oktoberfest kicks off this weekend
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The North Fork Oktoberfest is back in downtown Hazard this weekend. There will be a Weiner dog race, three beer vendors set up on the street, along with the two bars downtown. Five bands are set to perform like Ben Fugate & The Burning Trash Band....
wymt.com
‘It was just emotional’: Kentucky Rising raises more than $2.5 million for flood relief
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People are still talking about Tuesday night’s sold out Kentucky Rising concert. The show was headlined by Johnson County native Chris Stapleton and featured fellow eastern Kentuckians Dwight Yoakam and Tyler Childers. It was organized by Stapleton after the July floods. Eastern Kentucky artists Ricky...
wymt.com
KYTC announces plan for new road to Perry County airport
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) announced a plan for a new access road from KY-15 to the Wendell Ford Airport in Perry County. Around 30 people went to a public meeting on Tuesday to talk about the plans. The 2022 General Assembly awarded...
wymt.com
Flash Steelworks, Inc. breaks ground in Bell County bringing dozens of new jobs to the region
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Federal, state and local officials gathered in Bell County on Wednesday to break ground on a new steel manufacturing facility in Middlesboro. In the next 15 years, Flash Steelworks plans to invest more than $12 million and create 250 full-time jobs with an hourly rate of $39. Officials say 100 of those are expected to be in place in the next three years.
wymt.com
Rockslide cleared on Highway 80, officials say
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 10 spokesperson said lanes are back open on Highway 80 after a rockslide early Thursday morning. We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. Perry County 911 dispatchers told WYMT a rockslide on Highway 80 near East...
wymt.com
KSP Post 13 to host second annual Cruising with Cruisers Car Show
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard will host its second annual Cruising with Cruisers Car Show. It will take place this weekend at the old Whitesburg High School campus. Trooper Matt Gayheart said the cruise-in raises money for Shop with a Trooper so they...
wymt.com
Investigation underway after theft from Eastern Ky. high school
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with an Eastern Kentucky school district are investigating a string of thefts. A Facebook post from the district said the theft happened at Perry County Central High School. Surveillance video from Perry County Schools shows a silver Chevy Cavalier back into a spot around...
wymt.com
Hindman Settlement School restarts regular programs while recovering from flood
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Even as water sits at a low level between Highway 160 and Hindman Settlement School, staff are still working to preserve whatever they can, however they can. “A clothes line and clothes pen are pretty cheap so we can get a lot of documents strung up...
clayconews.com
ARREST: Methamphetamine seized during Traffic Stop on Beech Creek Road in Clay County, Kentucky
MANCHESTER, KY - Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at approximately 12:45 P.M. the Clay County Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Wes Brumley along with Deputy Jared Smith arrested Clay White, 51 of Stone Gap Road. The arrest occurred on Beech Creek Road when Deputy...
wymt.com
‘There’s no competition in the kingdom’: Pikeville summit brings churches together
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Churches, organizations and faith-minded folks gathered at the Appalachian Wireless Arena Tuesday for a summit to share ideas and network, hoping to plant the seed of change for area churches. “We believe God can take a group of people together, from different communities and denominations, set...
wymt.com
Pikeville Pride returns after two-year break
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Pride is returning after a two-year hiatus. Those with Pikeville Pride said they took a break due to COVID-19 concerns, but it returns Saturday for the third time. Festivities begin at noon at Pikeville City Park. Pikeville Pride members said food and drinks will be...
wymt.com
People from across the country visit Butcher Hollow to pay their respects at Loretta Lynn’s Homeplace
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Country music icon Loretta Lynn died one week ago on October 4. She was 90 years old. In the past week, her home on Butcher Hollow has seen thousands of visitors. People from here in the mountains and from across the country stopped by to...
q95fm.net
Eastern Kentucky Man Found Guilty of Murder
An Eastern Kentucky man has been found guilty for a murder that happened in 2017. Police arrest Jeffery Scott Taylor back in March of 2017 for the murder of 36 year old Shannon Vaughn Saylor. Saylor was found dead in Clay County. During this time, Taylor and Saylor were in...
Eastern KY focuses recovery efforts on holiday support
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Superintendents of the flood-impacted districts in eastern Kentucky told Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) leadership recovery efforts are moving toward helping families and students during the holiday season. Perry County Superintendent Jonathan Jett said the district’s top priority is focusing on making sure displaced families currently living in temporary housing are attended […]
cardinalnews.org
Elk Fest set in Buchanan County; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of briefs around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. The Southern Gap Elk Fest will be October 20-22, 2022, in Buchanan County. The event included guided tours of Virginia’s elk herd for those who reserved a spot in advance for $10. (For...
