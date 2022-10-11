UPDATE: One dead after shooting at Wind River Apartments

TUESDAY 10/11/22 6:33 a.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — UPDATE: CSPD reports that the man died of his injuries at the hospital.

ORIGINAL STORY: Man injured in shooting at Wind River Apartments

MONDAY 10/10/22 9:24 p.m.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a man was shot at the Wind River Apartments on North 19th Street Monday evening.

CSPD said they received a report of a shooting at the Wind River Apartments, and when officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital, his condition is unknown. The Major Crimes Unit is responding and law enforcement is investigating.

No suspect is in custody, CSPD said.

